All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000201.000
Colorado00.000201.000
Oregon00.000201.000
Southern Cal00.000201.000
UCLA00.000201.000
Utah00.000201.000
Washington St.00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.00011.500
Oregon St.00.00011.500
Stanford00.00011.500
Washington00.00011.500
California00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Colorado 87, New Mexico 76

Southern Cal 76, Temple 71

UNLV 55, California 52

Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56

Monday's Games

Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

San Diego at California, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American U.00.000201.000
Army00.00021.667
Boston U.00.00011.500
Colgate00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00011.500
Navy00.00011.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00012.333
Bucknell00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00002.000
Lehigh00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

NC State 77, Colgate 74

Army 86, Hartford 79

Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72

NJIT 73, Lehigh 56

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.

Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.

American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000201.000
Arkansas00.000201.000
Auburn00.000201.000
LSU00.000201.000
Mississippi00.000201.000
Mississippi St.00.000201.000
Texas A&M00.000201.000
Florida00.000101.000
Missouri00.000101.000
Tennessee00.000101.000
Vanderbilt00.000101.000
Georgia00.00011.500
Kentucky00.00011.500
South Carolina00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69

Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68

Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Tennessee, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.

UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.000201.000
Samford00.000201.000
The Citadel00.000201.000
UNC-Greensboro00.000201.000
Chattanooga00.000101.000
VMI00.00011.500
W. Carolina00.00011.500
Wofford00.00011.500
ETSU00.00001.000
Mercer00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Tennessee, Noon

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls00.000301.000
Texas A&M-CC00.000101.000
Houston Baptist00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
SE Louisiana00.00011.500
Northwestern St.00.00012.333
Incarnate Word00.00002.000
McNeese St.00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Nicholls 101, Carver 44

New Orleans 79, Spring Hill 41

Houston Baptist 122, Barclay College 44

Northwestern St. 91, Champion Christian College 62

Sunday's Games

Paul Quinn College at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nicholls at Baylor, Noon

Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M00.00011.500
Southern U.00.00011.500
Alabama St.00.00003.000
Alcorn St.00.00003.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00002.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00002.000
Florida A&M00.00001.000
Grambling St.00.00002.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000
MVSU00.00001.000
Prairie View00.00003.000
Texas Southern00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Southern U. 73, Tulane 70

Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47

Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60

Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58

Michigan 77, Prairie View 49

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

LeMoyne-Owen at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Dakota St.00.000201.000
W. Illinois00.000201.000
South Dakota00.000101.000
Denver00.00011.500
Nebraska-Omaha00.00011.500
Oral Roberts00.00011.500
S. Dakota St.00.00011.500
North Dakota00.00001.000
UMKC00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69

Sunday's Games

South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.

UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern00.000201.000
Georgia St.00.000201.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000201.000
UALR00.000201.000
Coastal Carolina00.000101.000
Appalachian St.00.00011.500
Arkansas St.00.00011.500
South Alabama00.00011.500
Texas State00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00011.500
Troy00.00011.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41

Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58

Butler 70, Troy 59

Texas-Arlington 104, Mary Hardin-Baylor 75

Sunday's Games

Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

William Peace at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Central Baptist College at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000301.000
BYU00.000201.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000201.000
San Diego00.000201.000
Santa Clara00.000201.000
Gonzaga00.000101.000
Portland00.00021.667
Loyola Marymount00.00011.500
Pacific00.00011.500
Pepperdine00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Loyola Marymount 74, Arizona Christian 67

Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58

San Francisco 65, Davidson 60

Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego at California, 9 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000201.000
Grand Canyon00.000201.000
New Mexico St.00.000201.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000201.000
California Baptist00.000101.000
Dixie St.00.00011.500
Lamar00.00011.500
Rio Grande00.00011.500
Sam Houston St.00.00011.500
Seattle00.00011.500
Utah Valley00.00011.500
Abilene Christian00.00002.000
Tarleton St.00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75

New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

