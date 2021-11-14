All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Colorado 87, New Mexico 76
Southern Cal 76, Temple 71
UNLV 55, California 52
Utah 89, Sacramento St. 56
Monday's Games
Maine at Colorado, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
San Diego at California, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
NC State 77, Colgate 74
Army 86, Hartford 79
Coll. of Charleston 79, Loyola (Md.) 72
NJIT 73, Lehigh 56
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Loyola (Md.), 10:30 a.m.
Penn at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Navy at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 7 p.m.
American U. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Arkansas 86, Gardner-Webb 69
Cincinnati 73, Georgia 68
Mississippi St. 86, Montana 49
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Tennessee, Noon
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Liberty at LSU, 7 p.m.
UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Winthrop 88, Mercer 85, OT
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Tennessee, Noon
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
The Citadel at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erskine at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Furman at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Life University at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Keystone at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Nicholls 101, Carver 44
New Orleans 79, Spring Hill 41
Houston Baptist 122, Barclay College 44
Northwestern St. 91, Champion Christian College 62
Sunday's Games
Paul Quinn College at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Nicholls at Baylor, Noon
Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Concordia (TX) at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Southern U. 73, Tulane 70
Jacksonville St. 70, Alabama A&M 47
Missouri St. 78, Alabama St. 60
Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58
Michigan 77, Prairie View 49
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
LeMoyne-Owen at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Washington, 9 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Utah, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Rice, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 69
Sunday's Games
South Dakota at Drake, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
IUPUI vs. Denver at San Antonio, T.X., 6 p.m.
UMKC at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Montana at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Denver at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern 53, South Florida 41
Wichita St. 64, South Alabama 58
Butler 70, Troy 59
Texas-Arlington 104, Mary Hardin-Baylor 75
Sunday's Games
Arkansas Baptist at UALR, 3 p.m.
Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
William Peace at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Central Baptist College at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bob Jones at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Loyola Marymount 74, Arizona Christian 67
Portland 62, Alcorn St. 58
San Francisco 65, Davidson 60
Texas at Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Monday's Games
San Diego at California, 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Samford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Nevada at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Stanislaus State at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 104, Lamar 75
New Mexico St. 77, UTEP 71
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lamar at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.