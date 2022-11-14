All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Binghamton00.000201.000
Bryant00.000201.000
New Hampshire00.000201.000
Mass.-Lowell00.00021.667
Maine00.00011.500
UMBC00.00011.500
Albany (NY)00.00012.333
Vermont00.00012.333
NJIT00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

San Diego 74, NJIT 64

Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Vermont 85, 2OT

Monday's Games

Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.

Union (NY) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000301.000
East Carolina00.000201.000
Houston00.000201.000
Tulane00.000201.000
Memphis00.000101.000
SMU00.00011.500
Temple00.00011.500
Tulsa00.00011.500
UCF00.00011.500
Wichita St.00.00011.500
South Florida00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 87, E. Kentucky 69

Monday's Games

Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000301.000
Dayton00.000201.000
George Washington00.000201.000
Loyola Chicago00.000201.000
Richmond00.000201.000
Saint Louis00.000201.000
VCU00.000201.000
George Mason00.00021.667
Duquesne00.00011.500
Fordham00.00011.500
La Salle00.00011.500
St. Bonaventure00.00011.500
UMass00.00011.500
Rhode Island00.00002.000
Saint Joseph's00.00001.000

Sunday's Games

Davidson 75, VMI 71

George Mason 73, American 56

Monday's Games

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia Tech00.000301.000
Boston College00.000201.000
Duke00.000201.000
Georgia Tech00.000201.000
Miami00.000201.000
NC State00.000201.000
North Carolina00.000201.000
Notre Dame00.000201.000
Virginia00.000201.000
Wake Forest00.000201.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Clemson00.00011.500
Pittsburgh00.00011.500
Florida St.00.00002.000
Louisville00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Notre Dame 88, Youngstown St. 81

Virginia Tech 94, William & Mary 77

Monday's Games

Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Alabama00.000201.000
Queens (NC)00.000201.000
Jacksonville St.00.000101.000
Stetson00.000101.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.00021.667
Bellarmine00.00011.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00011.500
Jacksonville00.00011.500
Kennesaw St.00.00011.500
Liberty00.00011.500
Lipscomb00.00011.500
E. Kentucky00.00012.333
Austin Peay00.00002.000
North Florida00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 87, E. Kentucky 69

Florida Gulf Coast 105, Ave Maria 61

Monday's Games

Campbellsville at Bellarmine, 6 p.m.

Brewton-Parker College at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Blue Mountain at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Milligan at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000201.000
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Kansas00.000201.000
Kansas St.00.000201.000
TCU00.000201.000
Texas00.000201.000
Texas Tech00.000201.000
West Virginia00.000201.000
Oklahoma St.00.00021.667
Oklahoma00.00011.500

Sunday's Games

Iowa St. 80, NC A&T 43

Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62

Monday's Games

N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000201.000
DePaul00.000201.000
Georgetown00.000201.000
Marquette00.000201.000
Providence00.000201.000
Seton Hall00.000201.000
St. John's00.000201.000
UConn00.000201.000
Xavier00.000201.000
Butler00.000101.000
Villanova00.00011.500

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Idaho St.00.00011.500
Montana St.00.00011.500
N. Colorado00.00011.500
Sacramento St.00.00011.500
Weber St.00.00011.500
Idaho00.00012.333
E. Washington00.00002.000
Montana00.00002.000
N. Arizona00.00003.000
Portland St.00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Omaha 79, Idaho 72

Seattle 83, Portland St. 71

Montana St. 70, Long Beach St. 57

Hawaii 71, E. Washington 51

Monday's Games

N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Benedictine Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Evergreen St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.000201.000
UNC-Asheville00.000201.000
Winthrop00.00021.667
Campbell00.00011.500
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
SC-Upstate00.00011.500
Longwood00.00012.333
Presbyterian00.00012.333
Gardner-Webb00.00002.000
Radford00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Longwood 100, Pfeiffer 68

Monday's Games

Bridgewater (Va.) at Radford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Lees-Mcrae at High Point, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Averett at Radford, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Rutgers00.000301.000
Illinois00.000201.000
Indiana00.000201.000
Iowa00.000201.000
Maryland00.000201.000
Michigan00.000201.000
Minnesota00.000201.000
Nebraska00.000201.000
Northwestern00.000201.000
Ohio St.00.000201.000
Penn St.00.000201.000
Purdue00.000201.000
Wisconsin00.000201.000
Michigan St.00.00011.500

Monday's Games

DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.000201.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000201.000
Hawaii00.000101.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00021.667
UC Davis00.00021.667
CS Bakersfield00.00011.500
CS Northridge00.00011.500
Cal Poly00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
Long Beach St.00.00012.333
UC San Diego00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Montana St. 70, Long Beach St. 57

Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Vermont 85, 2OT

Hawaii 71, E. Washington 51

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you