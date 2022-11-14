All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
San Diego 74, NJIT 64
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Vermont 85, 2OT
Monday's Games
Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Union (NY) at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 87, E. Kentucky 69
Monday's Games
Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Sunday's Games
Davidson 75, VMI 71
George Mason 73, American 56
Monday's Games
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Memphis at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Notre Dame 88, Youngstown St. 81
Virginia Tech 94, William & Mary 77
Monday's Games
Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 87, E. Kentucky 69
Florida Gulf Coast 105, Ave Maria 61
Monday's Games
Campbellsville at Bellarmine, 6 p.m.
Brewton-Parker College at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Blue Mountain at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stetson at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Milligan at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Sunday's Games
Iowa St. 80, NC A&T 43
Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62
Monday's Games
N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Omaha 79, Idaho 72
Seattle 83, Portland St. 71
Montana St. 70, Long Beach St. 57
Hawaii 71, E. Washington 51
Monday's Games
N. Colorado at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Benedictine Mesa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Evergreen St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Longwood 100, Pfeiffer 68
Monday's Games
Bridgewater (Va.) at Radford, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Lees-Mcrae at High Point, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Averett at Radford, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
DePaul at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Butler at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Montana St. 70, Long Beach St. 57
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Vermont 85, 2OT
Hawaii 71, E. Washington 51
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.
