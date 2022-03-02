All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont171.944255.833
UMBC117.6111613.552
Stony Brook108.5561813.581
New Hampshire108.5561512.556
Hartford98.5291118.379
Albany (NY)99.5001317.433
Binghamton810.4441116.407
Mass.-Lowell611.3531415.483
NJIT612.3331117.393
Maine315.167623.207

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 67, Albany (NY) 55

Vermont 75, Maine 56

New Hampshire 64, Mass.-Lowell 48

Stony Brook 87, NJIT 68

UMBC 78, Binghamton 68

Thursday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston142.875254.862
SMU114.733207.741
Memphis115.688179.654
Temple96.6001610.615
UCF97.563179.654
Tulane97.5631213.480
Cincinnati710.4121713.567
East Carolina610.3751513.536
Wichita St.49.3081312.520
Tulsa313.188918.333
South Florida313.188820.286

Tuesday's Games

Houston 71, Cincinnati 53

Wednesday's Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson142.875244.857
VCU143.824217.750
Dayton134.765219.700
St. Bonaventure115.688198.704
Saint Louis106.6251910.655
Richmond107.5881911.633
George Mason77.5001413.519
George Washington78.4671116.407
Fordham79.4381414.500
Rhode Island510.3331413.519
UMass511.3131216.429
Saint Joseph's412.2501017.370
La Salle313.188818.308
Duquesne114.067621.222

Tuesday's Games

Dayton 55, Richmond 53

VCU 74, St. Bonaventure 51

Wednesday's Games

George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke163.842264.867
Notre Dame144.778218.724
North Carolina145.737228.733
Miami126.667209.690
Wake Forest127.632228.733
Virginia Tech118.5791911.633
Virginia118.5791712.586
Syracuse910.4741515.500
Florida St.810.4441513.536
Clemson612.3331415.483
Boston College612.3331117.393
Louisville613.3161217.414
Pittsburgh613.3161119.367
Georgia Tech414.2221118.379
NC State414.2221118.379

Tuesday's Games

Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56

Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.133.813209.690
Bellarmine115.6881713.567
Cent. Arkansas79.4381119.367
Lipscomb610.3751418.438
E. Kentucky511.3131318.419
North Alabama214.125921.300

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty124.7502110.677
Jacksonville115.688199.679
Florida Gulf Coast106.6252110.677
Kennesaw St.79.4381317.433
North Florida79.4381120.355
Stetson511.3131119.367

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 74, Stetson 73

Florida Gulf Coast 81, North Alabama 72

Kennesaw St. 82, E. Kentucky 73

Lipscomb 74, North Florida 65

Thursday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor134.765255.833
Kansas124.750236.793
Texas Tech125.706237.767
Texas107.588219.700
TCU88.500199.679
Iowa St.79.438209.690
Oklahoma St.610.3751315.464
Oklahoma611.3531614.533
Kansas St.611.3531415.483
West Virginia314.1761416.467

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 59

TCU 74, Kansas 64

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence143.824244.857
Villanova154.789227.759
UConn125.706217.750
Creighton116.647199.679
Marquette107.5881810.643
Seton Hall98.529189.667
Xavier710.4121711.607
St. John's710.4121513.536
Butler613.3161317.433
DePaul513.2781414.500
Georgetown017.000622.214

Tuesday's Games

Villanova 76, Providence 74

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.144.778227.759
Weber St.136.6842010.667
S. Utah126.6671810.643
N. Colorado126.6671713.567
Montana117.6111811.621
E. Washington99.5001514.517
Portland St.99.5001115.423
Sacramento St.513.278916.360
N. Arizona513.278920.310
Idaho513.278820.286
Idaho St.514.263721.250

Tuesday's Games

Montana St. 69, S. Utah 53

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood151.938236.793
Campbell88.5001512.556
High Point79.4381317.433
Radford79.4381117.393
NC A&T610.3751119.367
Hampton511.313918.333

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop142.875218.724
Gardner-Webb115.6881712.586
SC-Upstate106.6251315.464
UNC-Asheville88.5001613.552
Presbyterian412.2501219.387
Charleston Southern115.063524.172

Wednesday's Games

NC A&T vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

TBD vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin154.789245.828
Illinois135.722208.714
Purdue136.684246.800
Iowa117.611218.724
Ohio St.117.611189.667
Michigan St.108.5561910.655
Michigan108.5561612.571
Rutgers108.5561612.571
Indiana99.5001810.643
Penn St.711.3891214.462
Maryland612.3331415.483
Northwestern613.3161315.464
Minnesota414.2221314.481
Nebraska316.158921.300

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70

Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton103.769179.654
Long Beach St.103.7691611.593
Hawaii94.692159.625
UC Irvine84.667148.636
UC Riverside85.6151510.600
UC Santa Barbara75.5831510.600
UC Davis54.556128.600
CS Northridge312.200721.250
CS Bakersfield211.154716.304
Cal Poly112.077520.200
UC San Diego00.0001215.444

Tuesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 61

Thursday's Games

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.

