All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|5
|.833
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Hartford
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|18
|.379
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|16
|.407
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
Tuesday's Games
Hartford 67, Albany (NY) 55
Vermont 75, Maine 56
New Hampshire 64, Mass.-Lowell 48
Stony Brook 87, NJIT 68
UMBC 78, Binghamton 68
Thursday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|4
|.862
|SMU
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|Memphis
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|Temple
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Tulane
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|13
|.480
|Cincinnati
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|13
|.567
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|South Florida
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|20
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Houston 71, Cincinnati 53
Wednesday's Games
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|4
|.857
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Saint Louis
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Richmond
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Mason
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|George Washington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|16
|.407
|Fordham
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Rhode Island
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|UMass
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|16
|.429
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|17
|.370
|La Salle
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|18
|.308
|Duquesne
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|21
|.222
Tuesday's Games
Dayton 55, Richmond 53
VCU 74, St. Bonaventure 51
Wednesday's Games
George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|Notre Dame
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Florida St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Boston College
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
Tuesday's Games
Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56
Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43
Wednesday's Games
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|9
|.690
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|13
|.567
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|18
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
Tuesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 74, Stetson 73
Florida Gulf Coast 81, North Alabama 72
Kennesaw St. 82, E. Kentucky 73
Lipscomb 74, North Florida 65
Thursday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Texas Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa St.
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|9
|.690
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Oklahoma
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Kansas St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|West Virginia
|3
|14
|.176
|14
|16
|.467
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 59
TCU 74, Kansas 64
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Creighton
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|9
|.667
|Xavier
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John's
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
Tuesday's Games
Villanova 76, Providence 74
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|7
|.759
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|S. Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|E. Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Sacramento St.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|16
|.360
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|Idaho St.
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Montana St. 69, S. Utah 53
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|6
|.793
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|17
|.393
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|19
|.367
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|8
|.724
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|24
|.172
Wednesday's Games
NC A&T vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.
Hampton vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
TBD vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|8
|.714
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Ohio St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Maryland
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70
Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Wednesday's Games
Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Long Beach St.
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Hawaii
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Riverside
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal Poly
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|20
|.200
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|15
|.444
Tuesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 61
Thursday's Games
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.