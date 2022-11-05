All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Albany (NY)00.00000.000
Binghamton00.00000.000
Bryant00.00000.000
Maine00.00000.000
Mass.-Lowell00.00000.000
NJIT00.00000.000
New Hampshire00.00000.000
UMBC00.00000.000
Vermont00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Thomas (Maine) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

NJIT at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 7 p.m.

Brown at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Cazenovia at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Brandeis at New Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

UMBC at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.00000.000
East Carolina00.00000.000
Houston00.00000.000
Memphis00.00000.000
SMU00.00000.000
South Florida00.00000.000
Temple00.00000.000
Tulane00.00000.000
Tulsa00.00000.000
UCF00.00000.000
Wichita St.00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Chaminade at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Temple, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at South Florida, 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UCF, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

UMBC at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00000.000
Dayton00.00000.000
Duquesne00.00000.000
Fordham00.00000.000
George Mason00.00000.000
George Washington00.00000.000
La Salle00.00000.000
Loyola Chicago00.00000.000
Rhode Island00.00000.000
Richmond00.00000.000
Saint Joseph's00.00000.000
Saint Louis00.00000.000
St. Bonaventure00.00000.000
UMass00.00000.000
VCU00.00000.000

Monday's Games

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Guilford at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Virginia St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.

CCSU at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

George Mason at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.00000.000
Clemson00.00000.000
Duke00.00000.000
Florida St.00.00000.000
Georgia Tech00.00000.000
Louisville00.00000.000
Miami00.00000.000
NC State00.00000.000
North Carolina00.00000.000
Notre Dame00.00000.000
Pittsburgh00.00000.000
Syracuse00.00000.000
Virginia00.00000.000
Virginia Tech00.00000.000
Wake Forest00.00000.000

Monday's Games

The Citadel at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Duke, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at NC State, 8 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Fairfield at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

NC Central at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Austin Peay00.00000.000
Bellarmine00.00000.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00000.000
E. Kentucky00.00000.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.00000.000
Jacksonville00.00000.000
Jacksonville St.00.00000.000
Kennesaw St.00.00000.000
Liberty00.00000.000
Lipscomb00.00000.000
North Alabama00.00000.000
North Florida00.00000.000
Queens (NC)00.00000.000
Stetson00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Jacksonville at Duke, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Regent at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Miami (OH)-Middletown at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at NC State, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

North Florida at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Shorter at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.00000.000
Iowa St.00.00000.000
Kansas00.00000.000
Kansas St.00.00000.000
Oklahoma00.00000.000
Oklahoma St.00.00000.000
TCU00.00000.000
Texas00.00000.000
Texas Tech00.00000.000
West Virginia00.00000.000

Monday's Games

MVSU at Baylor, Noon

Mount St. Mary's at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Omaha at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 9 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.00000.000
Creighton00.00000.000
DePaul00.00000.000
Georgetown00.00000.000
Marquette00.00000.000
Providence00.00000.000
Seton Hall00.00000.000
St. John's00.00000.000
UConn00.00000.000
Villanova00.00000.000
Xavier00.00000.000

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at St. John's, 6:45 p.m.

Stonehill at UConn, 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at DePaul, 7:45 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Radford at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington00.00000.000
Idaho00.00000.000
Idaho St.00.00000.000
Montana00.00000.000
Montana St.00.00000.000
N. Arizona00.00000.000
N. Colorado00.00000.000
Portland St.00.00000.000
Sacramento St.00.00000.000
Weber St.00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Idaho at Denver, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00000.000
Charleston Southern00.00000.000
Gardner-Webb00.00000.000
High Point00.00000.000
Longwood00.00000.000
Presbyterian00.00000.000
Radford00.00000.000
SC-Upstate00.00000.000
UNC-Asheville00.00000.000
Winthrop00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Winthrop at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Piedmont International at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Brevard at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustines at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.

Pfeiffer at High Point, 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UCF, 8 p.m.

Longwood at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Radford at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.00000.000
Indiana00.00000.000
Iowa00.00000.000
Maryland00.00000.000
Michigan00.00000.000
Michigan St.00.00000.000
Minnesota00.00000.000
Nebraska00.00000.000
Northwestern00.00000.000
Ohio St.00.00000.000
Penn St.00.00000.000
Purdue00.00000.000
Rutgers00.00000.000
Wisconsin00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Maryland, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Columbia at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Maine at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois, 9 p.m.

W. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CS Bakersfield00.00000.000
CS Northridge00.00000.000
Cal Poly00.00000.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00000.000
Hawaii00.00000.000
Long Beach St.00.00000.000
UC Davis00.00000.000
UC Irvine00.00000.000
UC Riverside00.00000.000
UC San Diego00.00000.000
UC Santa Barbara00.00000.000

Monday's Games

UC Riverside at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

La Sierra at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Bethesda at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Chapman at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Seattle at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Francisco St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you