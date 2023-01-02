All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell101.000132.867
Bryant101.000104.714
Vermont101.00078.467
New Hampshire101.00067.462
UMBC01.00096.600
Maine00.00067.462
Albany (NY)01.000511.313
Binghamton01.000410.286
NJIT01.000311.214

Sunday's Games

Vermont 74, UMBC 61

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston201.000141.933
Temple201.00087.533
SMU101.00068.429
Memphis11.500114.733
UCF11.500104.714
Cincinnati11.500105.667
East Carolina11.500105.667
Tulane11.50085.615
South Florida01.00077.500
Wichita St.02.00077.500
Tulsa02.00049.308

Sunday's Games

SMU 92, Tulsa 67

Temple 70, Cincinnati 61

Tulane 96, Memphis 89

Wednesday's Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton201.000105.667
VCU101.000104.714
George Mason101.00095.643
Saint Louis101.00095.643
George Washington101.00077.500
St. Bonaventure101.00077.500
Duquesne11.500114.733
Davidson11.50086.571
Fordham01.000122.857
UMass01.00094.692
Richmond01.00077.500
Loyola Chicago01.00067.462
Saint Joseph's01.00067.462
La Salle01.00068.429
Rhode Island01.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Dayton, 7 p.m.

VCU at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami401.000131.929
Clemson301.000113.786
Pittsburgh301.000104.714
Virginia21.667102.833
Duke21.667113.786
Wake Forest21.667104.714
Syracuse21.66795.643
Florida St.22.500411.267
Virginia Tech12.333113.786
North Carolina12.33395.643
Boston College12.33377.500
NC State13.250114.733
Notre Dame03.00086.571
Georgia Tech03.00076.538
Louisville03.000212.143

Tuesday's Games

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast101.000113.786
Liberty101.000104.714
Kennesaw St.101.00095.643
North Alabama101.00095.643
E. Kentucky101.00086.571
Stetson101.00066.500
North Florida101.00067.462
Queens (NC)11.500114.733
Jacksonville01.00075.583
Lipscomb01.00086.571
Jacksonville St.01.00077.500
Austin Peay02.00069.400
Bellarmine01.00059.357
Cent. Arkansas01.00059.357

Monday's Games

E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas101.000121.923
Kansas St.101.000121.923
TCU101.000121.923
Texas101.000121.923
Iowa St.101.000102.833
Baylor01.000103.769
Texas Tech01.000103.769
West Virginia01.000103.769
Oklahoma01.00094.692
Oklahoma St.01.00085.615

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence401.000123.800
Xavier401.000123.800
UConn31.750141.933
Marquette31.750114.733
Creighton21.66786.571
Villanova12.33377.500
St. John's13.250114.733
Butler13.25096.600
Seton Hall13.25087.533
DePaul13.25078.467
Georgetown04.000510.333

Sunday's Games

Providence 74, DePaul 59

Butler 80, Georgetown 51

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington201.00087.533
Weber St.201.00078.467
Idaho St.201.000510.333
Sacramento St.101.00086.571
Montana St.11.50087.533
Montana11.50077.500
Portland St.01.00068.429
Idaho02.00069.400
N. Colorado02.00059.357
N. Arizona02.000411.267

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb201.00077.500
UNC-Asheville11.50096.600
Radford11.50078.467
SC-Upstate11.50067.462
Winthrop11.50069.400
Charleston Southern11.50058.385
Presbyterian11.500510.333
High Point02.00086.571
Campbell02.00059.357

Wednesday's Games

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Radford, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001301.000
Wisconsin201.000102.833
Ohio St.201.000103.769
Michigan201.00085.615
Penn St.21.667113.786
Indiana11.500103.769
Northwestern11.500103.769
Michigan St.11.50094.692
Rutgers11.50094.692
Maryland12.333104.714
Nebraska12.33386.571
Illinois02.00094.692
Iowa03.00086.571
Minnesota02.00066.500

Sunday's Games

Michigan 81, Maryland 46

Penn St. 83, Iowa 79

Ohio St. 73, Northwestern 57

Monday's Games

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara201.000112.846
Hawaii201.000113.786
UC Riverside201.00095.643
UC Irvine101.00085.615
Cal Poly11.50077.500
Cal St.-Fullerton11.50077.500
UC San Diego11.50068.429
UC Davis01.00076.538
Long Beach St.02.00068.429
CS Bakersfield02.00049.308
CS Northridge02.000310.231

