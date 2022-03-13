All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont00.000301.000
UMBC00.00021.667
Binghamton00.00011.500
Hartford00.00011.500
Albany (NY)00.00001.000
Maine00.00000.000
Mass.-Lowell00.00001.000
NJIT00.00001.000
New Hampshire00.00001.000
Stony Brook00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Vermont 82, UMBC 43

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000201.000
Memphis00.000201.000
Cincinnati00.00011.500
SMU00.00011.500
Tulane00.00011.500
Tulsa00.00011.500
UCF00.00011.500
East Carolina00.00001.000
South Florida00.00001.000
Temple00.00001.000
Wichita St.00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Houston 86, Tulane 66

Memphis 70, SMU 63

Sunday's Games

Memphis vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Richmond00.000301.000
Davidson00.000201.000
Saint Louis00.00021.667
Dayton00.00011.500
Fordham00.00011.500
La Salle00.00011.500
Rhode Island00.00011.500
UMass00.00011.500
Duquesne00.00001.000
George Mason00.00001.000
George Washington00.00001.000
Saint Joseph's00.00001.000
St. Bonaventure00.00001.000
VCU00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Davidson 84, Saint Louis 69

Richmond 68, Dayton 64

Sunday's Games

Richmond vs. Davidson at Washington, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia Tech00.000401.000
Boston College00.00021.667
Duke00.00021.667
Clemson00.00011.500
Louisville00.00011.500
Miami00.00011.500
North Carolina00.00011.500
Syracuse00.00011.500
Virginia00.00011.500
Florida St.00.00001.000
Georgia Tech00.00001.000
NC State00.00001.000
Notre Dame00.00001.000
Pittsburgh00.00001.000
Wake Forest00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Virginia Tech 82, Duke 67

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bellarmine00.000301.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00011.500
Lipscomb00.00011.500
E. Kentucky00.00001.000
North Alabama00.00001.000

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville00.00021.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00011.500
Kennesaw St.00.00011.500
Liberty00.00011.500
North Florida00.00001.000
Stetson00.00001.000

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.00021.667
Oklahoma00.00011.500
TCU00.00011.500
West Virginia00.00011.500
Baylor00.00001.000
Iowa St.00.00001.000
Kansas St.00.00001.000
Oklahoma St.00.00000.000
Texas00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Kansas 74, Texas Tech 65

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Villanova00.000301.000
Creighton00.00021.667
Butler00.00011.500
Providence00.00011.500
Seton Hall00.00011.500
St. John's00.00011.500
UConn00.00011.500
DePaul00.00001.000
Georgetown00.00001.000
Marquette00.00001.000
Xavier00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Villanova 54, Creighton 48

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.000301.000
N. Colorado00.00021.667
Portland St.00.00021.667
E. Washington00.00011.500
Sacramento St.00.00011.500
Weber St.00.00011.500
Idaho00.00001.000
Idaho St.00.00001.000
Montana00.00001.000
N. Arizona00.00001.000
S. Utah00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 87, N. Colorado 66

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood00.000301.000
Campbell00.00011.500
High Point00.00011.500
NC A&T00.00011.500
Hampton00.00001.000
Radford00.00001.000

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop00.00021.667
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
Gardner-Webb00.00011.500
SC-Upstate00.00011.500
Presbyterian00.00001.000
UNC-Asheville00.00001.000

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa00.000301.000
Purdue00.000201.000
Indiana00.00021.667
Michigan St.00.00021.667
Penn St.00.00021.667
Northwestern00.00011.500
Illinois00.00001.000
Maryland00.00001.000
Michigan00.00001.000
Minnesota00.00001.000
Nebraska00.00001.000
Ohio St.00.00001.000
Rutgers00.00001.000
Wisconsin00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Iowa 80, Indiana 77

Purdue 75, Michigan St. 70

Sunday's Games

Iowa vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton00.000301.000
Long Beach St.00.00021.667
CS Bakersfield00.00011.500
Hawaii00.00011.500
UC Davis00.00011.500
UC Santa Barbara00.00011.500
CS Northridge00.00001.000
Cal Poly00.00001.000
UC Irvine00.00001.000
UC Riverside00.00001.000
UC San Diego00.00000.000

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 72, Long Beach St. 71

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

