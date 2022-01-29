All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|2
|.882
|Arizona
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Southern Cal
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|Stanford
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|6
|.667
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|8
|.556
|Washington St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Arizona St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|California
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|11
|.450
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|13
|.381
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Army
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Colgate
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Boston U.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Lehigh
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|14
|.364
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|American
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Holy Cross
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|15
|.211
|Bucknell
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
Friday's Games
Boston U. 76, Colgate 72
Holy Cross 67, Lehigh 65
Saturday's Games
Lafayette at Army, 1 p.m.
American at Navy, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Arkansas
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|LSU
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|4
|.800
|Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
Saturday's Games
LSU at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Furman
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Mercer
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|ETSU
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|VMI
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Samford
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|1
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|SE Louisiana
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Houston Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Incarnate Word
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Grambling St.
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Florida A&M
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|11
|.389
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama A&M
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|MVSU
|1
|7
|.125
|1
|17
|.056
Saturday's Games
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Oral Roberts
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|UMKC
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|8
|.600
|South Dakota
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Denver
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|Omaha
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|18
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|South Alabama
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Troy
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|11
|.450
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Texas St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|UALR
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Georgia Southern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
Saturday's Games
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
UALR at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|BYU
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|5
|.773
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Portland
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|9
|.550
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|Pepperdine
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
Saturday's Games
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|9
|.591
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Tarleton St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Dixie St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Chicago St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
Saturday's Games
Dixie St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.