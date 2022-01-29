All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA71.875152.882
Arizona61.857162.889
Southern Cal73.700173.850
Stanford53.625126.667
Oregon53.625127.632
Washington53.625108.556
Washington St.43.571117.611
Colorado55.500137.650
Arizona St.25.286611.353
California27.222911.450
Oregon St.16.143314.176
Utah110.091813.381

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 5 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy63.667137.650
Loyola (Md.)63.667128.600
Army63.667129.571
Colgate42.667811.421
Boston U.64.600158.652
Lehigh64.600814.364
Lafayette24.333512.294
American25.286613.316
Holy Cross25.286415.211
Bucknell18.111417.190

Friday's Games

Boston U. 76, Colgate 72

Holy Cross 67, Lehigh 65

Saturday's Games

Lafayette at Army, 1 p.m.

American at Navy, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn801.000191.950
Kentucky62.750164.800
Arkansas53.625155.750
Tennessee53.625145.737
Texas A&M43.571155.750
Mississippi St.43.571136.684
LSU44.500164.800
Alabama44.500137.650
South Carolina34.429127.632
Florida35.375128.600
Vanderbilt25.286109.526
Missouri25.286811.421
Mississippi26.2501010.500
Georgia16.143614.300

Saturday's Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga71.875174.810
Furman72.778157.682
Mercer53.625129.571
UNC-Greensboro44.500128.600
Wofford45.444129.571
ETSU45.4441210.545
VMI45.4441110.524
The Citadel35.375910.474
Samford26.250128.600
W. Carolina26.250813.381

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans401.000118.579
Texas A&M-CC31.750165.762
Nicholls22.500129.571
SE Louisiana22.5001011.476
McNeese St.22.500813.381
Houston Baptist22.500611.353
Northwestern St.13.250516.238
Incarnate Word04.000417.190

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.61.857128.600
Grambling St.52.714812.400
Florida A&M52.714711.389
Alcorn St.52.714613.316
Texas Southern53.625710.412
Prairie View44.500414.222
Bethune-Cookman34.429514.263
Alabama A&M34.429413.235
Alabama St.34.429415.211
Jackson St.25.286414.222
Ark.-Pine Bluff26.250417.190
MVSU17.125117.056

Saturday's Games

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.901.000184.818
Oral Roberts82.800147.667
N. Dakota St.63.667147.667
UMKC53.625128.600
South Dakota54.556128.600
Denver46.400815.348
W. Illinois35.375128.600
St. Thomas (MN)25.286811.421
Omaha28.200318.143
North Dakota08.000417.190

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

UMKC at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.72.778139.591
South Alabama52.714155.750
Arkansas St.42.667135.722
Troy43.571137.650
Texas-Arlington54.556911.450
Coastal Carolina44.500128.600
Louisiana-Lafayette44.50099.500
Texas St.33.500126.667
UALR23.400710.412
Georgia Southern25.28699.500
Louisiana-Monroe27.2221011.476
Georgia St.14.20079.438

Saturday's Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga501.000162.889
Saint Mary's (Cal.)41.800164.800
BYU52.714175.773
San Diego53.625129.571
Santa Clara32.600137.650
San Francisco33.500165.762
Portland23.400119.550
Loyola Marymount24.33399.500
Pacific04.000513.278
Pepperdine07.000616.273

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BYU at Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle701.000164.800
Sam Houston St.81.889139.591
New Mexico St.61.857173.850
Grand Canyon52.714154.789
Utah Valley St.53.625146.700
Stephen F. Austin44.500128.600
Abilene Christian45.444137.650
Tarleton St.45.444913.409
Dixie St.34.4291010.500
Cal Baptist25.286128.600
Chicago St.25.286614.300
Texas Rio Grande Valley17.125614.300
Lamar09.000220.091

Saturday's Games

Dixie St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you