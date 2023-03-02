All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston162.889283.903
Hofstra162.889238.742
UNC-Wilmington126.667229.710
Towson126.6672011.645
Drexel108.5561614.533
Delaware810.4441615.516
NC A&T810.4441318.419
William & Mary711.3891219.387
Northeastern612.3331019.345
Stony Brook612.3331021.323
Elon612.333823.258
Hampton513.278823.258
Monmouth (NJ)513.278625.194

Friday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) vs. Hampton at Washington, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Elon vs. William & Mary at Washington, Noon

TBD vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. NC A&T at Washington, 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Delaware at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU162.889263.897
North Texas144.778236.793
UAB136.684228.733
Middle Tennessee117.6111811.621
Charlotte99.5001811.621
Rice810.4441712.586
W. Kentucky711.3891514.517
FIU711.3891316.448
Louisiana Tech612.3331316.448
UTEP612.3331316.448
UTSA316.158921.300

Thursday's Games

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at UTSA, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UAB at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at North Texas, 3 p.m.

FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.

FAU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.155.750238.742
Milwaukee146.7002010.667
Cleveland St.146.7001912.613
N. Kentucky146.7001912.613
Oakland119.5501318.419
Wright St.1010.5001814.563
Robert Morris1010.5001616.500
Fort Wayne911.4501715.531
Detroit911.4501418.438
IUPUI218.100527.156
Green Bay218.100329.094

Thursday's Games

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001119.367
Hartford02.000523.179

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga 104, Chicago St. 65

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale94.692197.731
Princeton94.692188.692
Penn94.6921711.607
Brown76.5381412.538
Cornell67.4621610.615
Harvard58.3851413.519
Dartmouth58.385918.333
Columbia211.154721.250

Saturday's Games

Penn at Princeton, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Yale at Brown, 7:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona153.833227.759
Rider126.6671512.556
Siena117.6111712.586
Quinnipiac108.5561910.655
Niagara109.5261513.536
Manhattan99.5001116.407
Fairfield811.4211217.414
Mount St. Mary's712.3681119.367
Canisius712.368919.321
St. Peter's612.3331116.407
Marist612.3331017.370

Thursday's Games

Marist at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Canisius, 3:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo152.882246.800
Kent St.143.824246.800
Akron134.765219.700
Ball St.116.6472010.667
Ohio98.5291713.567
Buffalo89.4711416.467
N. Illinois89.4711218.400
Miami (Ohio)611.3531218.400
Bowling Green512.2941119.367
Cent. Michigan512.2941020.333
E. Michigan512.294822.267
W. Michigan314.176723.233

Friday's Games

Toledo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard103.7691812.600
Norfolk St.94.692209.690
NC Central94.6921611.593
Md.-Eastern Shore85.6151612.571
Morgan St.76.5381514.517
Delaware St.49.308622.214
Coppin St.310.231822.267
SC State211.154524.172

Thursday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Howard, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley164.800238.742
Drake155.750247.774
S. Illinois146.700229.710
Belmont146.7002110.677
Indiana St.137.6502011.645
Missouri St.128.6001614.533
Murray St.119.5501614.533
N. Iowa911.4501317.433
Illinois St.614.3001120.355
Valparaiso515.2501120.355
Ill.-Chicago416.2001219.387
Evansville119.050526.161

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Murray St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

TBD vs. Belmont at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Drake at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Illinois at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.143.824236.793
Boise St.134.765237.767
Utah St.125.706237.767
Nevada125.706228.733
San Jose St.98.5291812.600
New Mexico89.471219.700
UNLV611.3531712.586
Fresno St.612.3331019.345
Air Force512.2941416.467
Colorado St.512.2941317.433
Wyoming413.235920.310

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. 91, UNLV 66

Friday's Games

New Mexico at Colorado St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack124.7501616.500
Fairleigh Dickinson106.6251814.563
Stonehill106.6251417.452
St. Francis (Pa.)97.5631317.433
Wagner88.5001513.536
Sacred Heart88.5001616.500
St. Francis (NY)79.4381416.467
CCSU79.4381022.313
LIU115.063326.103

Wednesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, St. Francis (NY) 75

Merrimack 91, LIU 76

Sacred Heart 67, Wagner 55

St. Francis (Pa.) 83, CCSU 69

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m.

