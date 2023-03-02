All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|3
|.903
|Hofstra
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|8
|.742
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|NC A&T
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|William & Mary
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Northeastern
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|Stony Brook
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|21
|.323
|Elon
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|Hampton
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|25
|.194
Friday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) vs. Hampton at Washington, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Elon vs. William & Mary at Washington, Noon
TBD vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Stony Brook vs. NC A&T at Washington, 6 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Delaware at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|3
|.897
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|UAB
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Charlotte
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Rice
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|12
|.586
|W. Kentucky
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|FIU
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|UTEP
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|UTSA
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Thursday's Games
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 8 p.m.
FAU at Rice, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at UTSA, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UAB at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at North Texas, 3 p.m.
FIU at Rice, 3 p.m.
FAU at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|8
|.742
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|10
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|12
|.613
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|12
|.613
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|18
|.419
|Wright St.
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|18
|.438
|IUPUI
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
|Green Bay
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
Thursday's Games
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|19
|.367
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga 104, Chicago St. 65
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|7
|.731
|Princeton
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|11
|.607
|Brown
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|13
|.519
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|18
|.333
|Columbia
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|21
|.250
Saturday's Games
Penn at Princeton, Noon
Columbia at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 7:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|7
|.759
|Rider
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Siena
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Quinnipiac
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Niagara
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|13
|.536
|Manhattan
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|Fairfield
|8
|11
|.421
|12
|17
|.414
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Canisius
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|19
|.321
|St. Peter's
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|16
|.407
|Marist
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|17
|.370
Thursday's Games
Marist at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Canisius, 3:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 7 p.m.
Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|Akron
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|Ball St.
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Ohio
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Buffalo
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|N. Illinois
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|18
|.400
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|22
|.267
|W. Michigan
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
Friday's Games
Toledo at Ball St., 6 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|12
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|9
|.690
|NC Central
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|11
|.593
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|12
|.571
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|14
|.517
|Delaware St.
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|22
|.214
|Coppin St.
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|22
|.267
|SC State
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|24
|.172
Thursday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Howard, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|Drake
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|S. Illinois
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Belmont
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Indiana St.
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Missouri St.
|12
|8
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|Murray St.
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Iowa
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|20
|.355
|Valparaiso
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|20
|.355
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|19
|.387
|Evansville
|1
|19
|.050
|5
|26
|.161
Thursday's Games
Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Evansville vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Murray St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
TBD vs. Belmont at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Drake at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Illinois at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|6
|.793
|Boise St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Utah St.
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Nevada
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|San Jose St.
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|New Mexico
|8
|9
|.471
|21
|9
|.700
|UNLV
|6
|11
|.353
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|Air Force
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|Colorado St.
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|17
|.433
|Wyoming
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|20
|.310
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. 91, UNLV 66
Friday's Games
New Mexico at Colorado St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Chicago St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|16
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|14
|.563
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|17
|.433
|Wagner
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Sacred Heart
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|16
|.467
|CCSU
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|LIU
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|26
|.103
Wednesday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, St. Francis (NY) 75
Merrimack 91, LIU 76
Sacred Heart 67, Wagner 55
St. Francis (Pa.) 83, CCSU 69
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m.
