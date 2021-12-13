All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00074.636
Vermont00.00074.636
Stony Brook00.00054.556
UMBC00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
New Hampshire00.00044.500
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00026.250
Albany (NY)00.00027.222
Hartford00.00018.111

Sunday's Games

Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

Monday's Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
East Carolina00.00082.800
Houston00.00082.800
Wichita St.00.00072.778
UCF00.00062.750
SMU00.00083.727
Cincinnati00.00073.700
Temple00.00064.600
Memphis00.00054.556
Tulsa00.00055.500
South Florida00.00034.429
Tulane00.00036.333

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00082.800
Davidson00.00072.778
Saint Louis00.00083.727
Rhode Island00.00073.700
Dayton00.00074.636
Richmond00.00064.600
Saint Joseph's00.00064.600
VCU00.00064.600
Fordham00.00075.583
La Salle00.00054.556
UMass00.00065.545
George Mason00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00047.364
George Washington00.00038.273

Sunday's Games

Miami 72, Fordham 66

Davidson 79, Northeastern 69

Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57

Monday's Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.00091.900
North Carolina101.00072.778
Miami101.00083.727
Louisville101.00063.667
Boston College101.00064.600
Virginia101.00064.600
Syracuse101.00055.500
Duke00.00071.875
NC State01.00073.700
Virginia Tech01.00074.636
Clemson01.00064.600
Florida St.01.00054.556
Georgia Tech01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00044.500
Pittsburgh01.00037.300

Sunday's Games

Miami 72, Fordham 66

South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65

Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT

Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52

Monday's Games

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
North Alabama00.00063.667
Jacksonville00.00053.625
Liberty00.00054.556
Bellarmine00.00056.455
E. Kentucky00.00056.455
Lipscomb00.00056.455
Kennesaw St.00.00046.400
Jacksonville St.00.00035.375
North Florida00.00039.250
Stetson00.00026.250
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Sunday's Games

Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65

Monday's Games

LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.0001001.000
Baylor00.000901.000
West Virginia00.00091.900
Kansas00.00081.889
TCU00.00081.889
Texas Tech00.00071.875
Oklahoma00.00082.800
Texas00.00062.750
Kansas St.00.00063.667
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667

Sunday's Games

Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37

Baylor 57, Villanova 36

West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50

Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64

Monday's Games

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.000101.909
Seton Hall00.00091.900
Xavier00.00091.900
DePaul00.00081.889
UConn00.00092.818
Creighton00.00082.800
St. John's00.00082.800
Marquette00.00083.727
Butler00.00073.700
Villanova00.00073.700
Georgetown00.00054.556

Sunday's Games

St. John's 82, Colgate 64

Baylor 57, Villanova 36

Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00091.900
S. Utah201.00073.700
N. Colorado201.00065.545
Montana11.50074.636
Montana St.11.50074.636
N. Arizona11.50046.400
Portland St.11.50035.375
E. Washington01.00055.500
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00028.200
Idaho St.02.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00072.778
Longwood00.00064.600
UNC-Asheville00.00064.600
Winthrop00.00064.600
Presbyterian00.00065.545
High Point00.00055.500
Gardner-Webb00.00046.400
Radford00.00046.400
Hampton00.00047.364
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
NC A&T00.00038.273
SC-Upstate00.00027.222

Sunday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT

Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54

Monday's Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.00092.818
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00073.700
Northwestern101.00072.778
Purdue11.50091.900
Minnesota11.50081.889
Indiana11.50082.800
Wisconsin11.50082.800
Michigan11.50064.600
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.00073.700
Maryland01.00064.600
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00056.455

Sunday's Games

Indiana 81, Merrimack 49

Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT

Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

Maryland 70, Florida 68

Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00042.667
UC San Diego00.00053.625
UC Santa Barbara00.00053.625
UC Riverside00.00064.600
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC Davis00.00043.571
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00055.500
CS Northridge00.00036.333
Cal Poly00.00036.333
Long Beach St.00.00037.300

Sunday's Games

Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62

UC Riverside 70, California Baptist 54

Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51

Monday's Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you