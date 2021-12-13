All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
Northwestern 70, NJIT 52
Monday's Games
UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Sunday's Games
Miami 72, Fordham 66
Davidson 79, Northeastern 69
Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57
Monday's Games
Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
FAU at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Sunday's Games
Miami 72, Fordham 66
South Carolina 66, Florida St. 65
Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT
Dayton 62, Virginia Tech 57
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Pittsburgh 52
Monday's Games
Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Sunday's Games
Tennessee St. 73, Lipscomb 65
Monday's Games
LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Midway at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FIU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida St., 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Sunday's Games
Iowa St. 47, Jackson St. 37
Baylor 57, Villanova 36
West Virginia 63, Kent St. 50
Kansas St. 82, Green Bay 64
Monday's Games
Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
Sunday's Games
St. John's 82, Colgate 64
Baylor 57, Villanova 36
Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63
Tuesday's Games
Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Howard at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Wednesday's Games
N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Multnomah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Sunday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 78, Presbyterian 76, OT
Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54
Monday's Games
Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Carolina University at Longwood, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Elon, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Carver at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|1
|.900
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Sunday's Games
Indiana 81, Merrimack 49
Purdue 82, NC State 72, OT
Northwestern 70, NJIT 52
Maryland 70, Florida 68
Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Sunday's Games
Southern Cal 73, Long Beach St. 62
UC Riverside 70, California Baptist 54
Seattle 73, UC San Diego 51
Monday's Games
Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.