All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UT Martin73.700158.652
Morehead St.73.700149.609
SE Missouri73.7001211.522
S. Indiana64.6001310.565
Tennessee Tech64.6001013.435
SIU-Edwardsville55.500149.609
Tennessee St.46.4001211.522
E. Illinois37.300716.304
UALR37.300716.304
Lindenwood (Mo.)28.200716.304

Thursday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

UALR at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA82.800174.810
Arizona83.727193.864
Southern Cal73.700156.714
Utah84.667158.652
Oregon74.636139.591
Arizona St.65.545157.682
Washington57.4171310.565
Washington St.57.4171013.435
Colorado48.3331211.522
Stanford37.300912.429
Oregon St.38.273913.409
California28.200318.143

Thursday's Games

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 9 p.m.

California at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate1101.000177.708
Lehigh82.800138.619
American64.600147.667
Army64.6001211.522
Lafayette55.500716.304
Navy46.4001111.500
Holy Cross46.400716.304
Boston U.37.3001013.435
Loyola (Md.)38.273816.333
Bucknell19.100815.348

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama901.000193.864
Tennessee71.875183.857
Texas A&M72.778157.682
Auburn62.750165.762
Kentucky63.667157.682
Florida53.625129.571
Missouri44.500165.762
Georgia44.500147.667
Arkansas45.444157.682
Vanderbilt36.3331012.455
Mississippi St.27.222148.636
LSU17.125129.571
Mississippi18.111913.409
South Carolina18.111814.364

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi St. 66, South Carolina 51

Arkansas 81, Texas A&M 70

Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44

Kentucky 75, Mississippi 66

Wednesday's Games

Georgia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

LSU at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman82.800176.739
Samford82.800149.609
UNC-Greensboro82.800149.609
Wofford55.5001310.565
W. Carolina55.5001211.522
Chattanooga46.4001211.522
Mercer46.4001112.478
The Citadel46.400914.391
ETSU46.400815.348
VMI010.000518.217

Wednesday's Games

Wofford at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 7 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 7 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana72.778139.591
Northwestern St.63.667148.636
Texas A&M-CC63.667139.591
Texas A&M Commerce63.6671013.435
Nicholls54.5561011.476
Incarnate Word45.4441012.455
Houston Christian45.444715.318
New Orleans36.333614.300
Lamar27.222616.273
McNeese St.27.222517.227

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.81.8891210.545
Alcorn St.72.7781011.476
Grambling St.63.667138.619
Ark.-Pine Bluff63.6671012.455
Jackson St.54.556616.273
Alabama A&M45.444814.364
Bethune-Cookman45.444814.364
Prairie View45.444814.364
Alabama St.45.444616.273
Texas Southern36.333715.318
Florida A&M27.222416.200
MVSU18.111221.087

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1101.000204.833
W. Illinois74.636148.636
S. Dakota St.74.6361211.522
N. Dakota St.64.600913.409
UMKC65.5451014.417
St. Thomas (MN)56.4551410.583
South Dakota56.4551013.435
Denver38.2731212.500
Omaha38.273716.304
North Dakota19.100716.304

Thursday's Games

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.82.800194.826
Louisiana-Lafayette82.800184.818
Marshall73.700185.783
James Madison64.600158.652
Appalachian St.64.6001310.565
Louisiana-Monroe64.6001013.435
Old Dominion55.500139.591
Troy55.5001310.565
Georgia Southern55.5001211.522
Texas St.46.4001112.478
Coastal Carolina46.4001012.455
South Alabama37.300913.409
Georgia St.28.200913.409
Arkansas St.19.100914.391

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)801.000194.826
Gonzaga71.875184.818
Loyola Marymount63.667167.696
Santa Clara44.500167.696
Pacific44.5001112.478
San Francisco45.444159.625
BYU45.4441410.583
Portland36.3331113.458
San Diego36.3331013.435
Pepperdine09.000716.304

Thursday's Games

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.82.800176.739
Seattle72.778166.727
S. Utah72.778157.682
Stephen F. Austin72.778157.682
Sam Houston St.63.667165.762
Grand Canyon54.556148.636
Cal Baptist54.556139.591
Tarleton St.54.5561210.545
Abilene Christian36.3331111.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley27.2221111.500
Utah Tech27.2221012.455
Texas-Arlington27.222715.318
New Mexico St.09.000714.333

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

