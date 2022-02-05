All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington91.900156.714
Towson82.800176.739
Delaware64.600158.652
Hofstra54.556139.591
Drexel55.5001010.500
James Madison45.444137.650
Coll. of Charleston45.444129.571
Elon46.400716.304
William & Mary46.400518.217
Northeastern011.000616.273

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas81.889154.789
UAB72.778175.773
Middle Tennessee52.714146.700
Louisiana Tech73.700166.727
UTEP63.667138.619
FAU63.667139.591
Rice64.600138.619
Charlotte44.500119.550
Old Dominion44.500912.429
FIU36.333139.591
W. Kentucky36.3331111.500
Southern Miss.17.125615.286
Marshall18.111814.364
UTSA19.100815.348

Saturday's Games

UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.112.846155.750
Oakland92.818166.727
Wright St.104.7141310.565
N. Kentucky84.667129.571
Detroit54.556811.421
Youngstown St.76.5381310.565
Fort Wayne76.5381210.545
Ill.-Chicago47.364812.400
Milwaukee59.357716.304
Green Bay39.250417.190
Robert Morris310.231517.227
IUPUI09.000218.100

Friday's Games

Cleveland St. 85, Green Bay 69

Fort Wayne 70, Milwaukee 60

N. Kentucky 87, Oakland 78, OT

Wright St. 90, Detroit 59

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale51.833119.550
Penn62.750912.429
Princeton52.714155.750
Cornell43.571126.667
Harvard33.500117.611
Dartmouth25.286513.278
Brown26.2501013.435
Columbia16.143415.211

Friday's Games

Yale 72, Dartmouth 69

Harvard 65, Brown 50

Penn 81, Columbia 66

Cornell 88, Princeton 83

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona1101.000193.864
St. Peter's83.727108.556
Monmouth (NJ)64.600147.667
Siena64.60099.500
Quinnipiac66.500119.550
Niagara57.4171011.476
Manhattan46.400118.579
Fairfield46.4001011.476
Rider47.364813.381
Marist38.273812.400
Canisius39.250716.304

Friday's Games

Iona 70, Canisius 62

Monmouth (NJ) 59, Fairfield 56

Niagara 80, Manhattan 74, OT

Rider 74, Siena 60

St. Peter's 83, Quinnipiac 74

Sunday's Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio91.900183.857
Toledo102.833185.783
Akron73.700146.700
Kent St.74.636129.571
Cent. Michigan43.571513.278
Ball St.65.5451111.500
Buffalo44.500108.556
Bowling Green47.3641111.500
N. Illinois36.333613.316
Miami (Ohio)37.300912.429
E. Michigan37.300813.381
W. Michigan011.000418.182

Friday's Games

Akron 66, Miami (Ohio) 55

Ball St. 93, Toledo 83

Saturday's Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.61.857155.750
NC Central31.750910.474
Coppin St.42.667516.238
SC State33.5001111.500
Howard23.400810.444
Md.-Eastern Shore23.40079.438
Morgan St.24.333711.389
Delaware St.05.000216.111

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago82.800174.810
Drake82.800176.739
Missouri St.83.727177.708
N. Iowa83.727129.571
Bradley65.5451211.522
S. Illinois47.3641112.478
Valparaiso37.3001012.455
Illinois St.37.3001013.435
Indiana St.27.222912.429
Evansville18.111515.250

Saturday's Games

Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.81.889175.773
Wyoming71.875183.857
Colorado St.73.700173.850
Fresno St.53.625156.714
San Diego St.43.571126.667
UNLV54.556139.591
Utah St.55.500149.609
Nevada35.375910.474
Air Force36.3331010.500
New Mexico18.111814.364
San Jose St.09.000714.333

Friday's Games

Colorado St. 58, San Diego St. 57

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner901.000152.882
Bryant91.900138.619
Mount St. Mary's72.7781110.524
LIU65.545912.429
Sacred Heart35.375714.333
St. Francis (NY)47.364715.318
Merrimack36.333814.364
St. Francis (Pa.)38.273715.318
Fairleigh Dickinson26.250216.111
CCSU28.200518.217

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1101.000212.913
Morehead St.101.909186.750
Belmont82.800185.783
SE Missouri45.444913.409
Tennessee St.47.364914.391
UT Martin47.364815.348
Austin Peay36.333712.368
E. Illinois26.250417.190
Tennessee Tech27.222517.227
SIU-Edwardsville18.111715.318

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

