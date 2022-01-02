All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Monday's Games
James Madison at Delaware, ppd.
Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at FIU, ppd.
FIU 95, St. Thomas (Fla.) 72
Louisiana Tech 74, W. Kentucky 73
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.
UAB 87, UTSA 59
Old Dominion at FAU, ppd.
North Texas 75, Rice 43
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Cleveland St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wright St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Youngstown St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 55
Wright St. 72, Green Bay 69
Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 72
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Sunday's Games
Dartmouth at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, ppd.
Brown at Penn, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Howard at Penn, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Sunday's Games
Iona at Fairfield, ppd.
Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.
Marist at Iona, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.
St. Peter's at Marist, ppd.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Toledo
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Akron 88, Buffalo 76
Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.
Kent St. 66, Toledo 63
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Ohio 59, W. Michigan 47
Ball St. 81, Bowling Green 80
N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Sunday's Games
Greensboro at SC State, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Howard at Penn, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Bradley at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
St. Xavier at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, ppd.
Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Fresno St., ppd.
San Diego St. 62, UNLV 55
Boise St. at Wyoming, ppd.
Nevada 79, New Mexico 70
San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Bryant
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Saturday's Games
Rutgers 79, CCSU 48
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri 98, Austin Peay 79