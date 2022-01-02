All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Elon101.000410.286
Delaware11.500105.667
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson00.00094.692
Coll. of Charleston01.00085.615
Hofstra01.00086.571
Drexel00.00055.500
Northeastern02.00067.462

Monday's Games

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB201.000123.800
Louisiana Tech201.000113.786
North Texas101.00083.727
Old Dominion101.00068.429
FIU01.00094.692
Middle Tennessee00.00094.692
Charlotte00.00075.583
Rice01.00075.583
W. Kentucky01.00086.571
FAU00.00076.538
UTEP01.00076.538
Marshall01.00077.500
UTSA01.00067.462
Southern Miss.00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at FIU, ppd.

FIU 95, St. Thomas (Fla.) 72

Louisiana Tech 74, W. Kentucky 73

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.

UAB 87, UTSA 59

Old Dominion at FAU, ppd.

North Texas 75, Rice 43

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland401.00094.692
Cleveland St.301.00073.700
Detroit201.00047.364
Wright St.31.75067.462
Youngstown St.21.66775.583
Milwaukee22.50049.308
Fort Wayne12.33356.455
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay13.250211.154
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
Robert Morris03.000210.167
IUPUI02.000110.091

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 55

Wright St. 72, Green Bay 69

Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 72

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton00.000103.769
Cornell00.00083.727
Harvard00.00084.667
Brown00.00087.533
Yale00.00068.429
Dartmouth00.00038.273
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Sunday's Games

Dartmouth at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, ppd.

Brown at Penn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Howard at Penn, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.000102.833
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Fairfield201.00085.615
Quinnipiac21.66774.636
Manhattan11.50083.727
Marist11.50065.545
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara03.00057.417
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Sunday's Games

Iona at Fairfield, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.

Marist at Iona, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.

St. Peter's at Marist, ppd.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio101.000102.833
Akron101.00083.727
Miami (Ohio)101.00075.583
Ball St.101.00066.500
Cent. Michigan101.000210.167
Toledo11.50094.692
Kent St.11.50066.500
Bowling Green01.00075.583
Buffalo02.00066.500
E. Michigan00.00056.455
W. Michigan02.00049.308
N. Illinois00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Akron 88, Buffalo 76

Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.

Kent St. 66, Toledo 63

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

Ohio 59, W. Michigan 47

Ball St. 81, Bowling Green 80

N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
NC Central00.00069.400
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at SC State, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Howard at Penn, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.000104.714
S. Illinois101.00085.615
Illinois St.101.00086.571
Bradley101.00076.538
Missouri St.01.00095.643
Indiana St.01.00076.538
Valparaiso01.00076.538
N. Iowa01.00047.364
Evansville01.00048.333

Sunday's Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

St. Xavier at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, ppd.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.101.00093.750
Boise St.101.000104.714
Air Force101.00084.667
Nevada101.00075.583
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.000112.846
Fresno St.01.000104.714
Utah St.01.00095.643
UNLV01.00086.571
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico01.00077.500

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Fresno St., ppd.

San Diego St. 62, UNLV 55

Boise St. at Wyoming, ppd.

Nevada 79, New Mexico 70

San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner201.00082.800
Merrimack201.00078.467
Bryant201.00067.462
Fairleigh Dickinson201.000210.167
Sacred Heart11.500510.333
CCSU11.500411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)02.00049.308
Mount St. Mary's02.000410.286
LIU02.00039.250
St. Francis (NY)02.000310.231

Saturday's Games

Rutgers 79, CCSU 48

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.101.000112.846
Morehead St.101.00095.643
UT Martin101.00058.385
SE Missouri11.50069.400
Belmont00.000103.769
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.00.00057.417
Austin Peay02.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri 98, Austin Peay 79

