AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|5
|.808
|UMBC
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Stony Brook
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Binghamton
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hartford
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Maine
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|20
|.200
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Vermont, Noon
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|SMU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|UCF
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Wichita St.
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|16
|.333
|South Florida
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 85, Wichita St. 76
East Carolina 65, South Florida 57
Houston 70, UCF 52
Saturday's Games
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
Sunday's Games
Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|4
|.840
|VCU
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Dayton
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Saint Louis
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|George Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|Rhode Island
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Fordham
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|UMass
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Duquesne
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|18
|.250
Friday's Games
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
La Salle at UMass, Noon
Dayton at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisville
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|15
|.375
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
Saturday's Games
Boston College at Syracuse, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Kentucky
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|15
|.444
|Lipscomb
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|17
|.393
|North Alabama
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Jacksonville
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|9
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Stetson
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|North Florida
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|18
|.333
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Baylor
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Texas Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Kansas St.
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|TCU
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|17
|9
|.654
|Oklahoma
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|West Virginia
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
Saturday's Games
TCU at Baylor, Noon
Texas Tech at Texas, 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|9
|.625
|St. John's
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgetown
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
Thursday's Games
Creighton 71, DePaul 59
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Xavier at UConn, Noon
Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Weber St.
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|S. Utah
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|12
|.538
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Idaho
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|18
|.280
|Idaho St.
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
|Sacramento St.
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|16
|.273
Thursday's Games
E. Washington 88, Montana St. 86, OT
Idaho 82, Montana 76
Idaho St. 61, N. Colorado 58
Weber St. 65, Sacramento St. 50
Portland St. 68, N. Arizona 67
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|6
|.769
|Campbell
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|NC A&T
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|16
|.407
|High Point
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|16
|.407
|Radford
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|8
|.692
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|14
|.440
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Presbyterian
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|17
|.393
|Charleston Southern
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
Thursday's Games
Longwood 78, High Point 71
Saturday's Games
High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Illinois
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|7
|.720
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|12
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Thursday's Games
Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46
Michigan 84, Iowa 79
Friday's Games
Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Illinois at Michigan St., Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|9
|.625
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|CS Northridge
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|14
|.300
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|17
|.227
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
Thursday's Games
Long Beach St. 72, CS Northridge 59
UC Riverside 79, CS Bakersfield 69
Hawaii 65, UC San Diego 53
Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Santa Barbara 58
Saturday's Games
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.