All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|5
|.833
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Hartford
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|16
|.407
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Vermont, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|SMU
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|7
|.750
|Memphis
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Tulane
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|13
|.500
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|UCF
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|10
|.630
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|12
|.538
|Tulsa
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|South Florida
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Memphis, Noon
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|4
|.862
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|George Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|George Mason
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Fordham
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|UMass
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Rhode Island
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|La Salle
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|18
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|22
|.214
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure 72, Richmond 65
Saturday's Games
Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's, 2:30 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.
VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Notre Dame
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Florida St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|13
|.552
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Clemson
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Boston College
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|18
|.379
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
|NC State
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
Saturday's Games
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon
Virginia at Louisville, Noon
Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|9
|.700
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|10
|.688
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Texas Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|TCU
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|7
|10
|.412
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|Oklahoma
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Kansas St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|West Virginia
|3
|14
|.176
|14
|16
|.467
Saturday's Games
TCU at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John's
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
Saturday's Games
Villanova at Butler, Noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|15
|4
|.789
|23
|7
|.767
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|S. Utah
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Colorado
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|13
|.581
|Montana
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|E. Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Portland St.
|10
|9
|.526
|12
|15
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|21
|.300
|Idaho
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|Idaho St.
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|24
|6
|.800
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|20
|.375
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|8
|.733
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|12
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|15
|.483
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|25
|.194
Friday's Games
Longwood 79, NC A&T 65, OT
SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 62
Winthrop 68, High Point 51
Gardner-Webb 54, Campbell 53
Saturday's Games
SC-Upstate vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|8
|.724
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|11
|.621
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Penn St.
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
Saturday's Games
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon
Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|11
|.607
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|UC Riverside
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Hawaii
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Irvine
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Davis
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|17
|.292
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|20
|.231
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|15
|.464
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.