All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Morehead St. 109, Kentucky Christian 62
SIU-Edwardsville 89, St. Ambrose 54
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
East-West at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
American 88, Albany (NY) 62
Wednesday's Games
Navy at Lipscomb, Noon
Merchant Marine at Army, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41
Missouri 88, Wichita St. 84, OT
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.
SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61
Presbyterian 72, VMI 57
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Nicholls 115, Champion Christian 50
Wednesday's Games
McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
Grand Canyon 80, Alcorn St. 72
Wednesday's Games
Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Oral Roberts 116, Ambassadors 68
St. Thomas (MN) 111, North Central 63
Idaho St. 75, UMKC 65
Wednesday's Games
North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61
Coll. of Charleston 75, Old Dominion 60
Louisiana-Lafayette 104, Loyola (NO) 70
Southern Miss. 64, Montana 54
Wednesday's Games
South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.
Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Middle Georgia at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
BYU 100, Westminster (Utah) 70
Wednesday's Games
Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.
Multnomah at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Tarleton St. 75, Weber St. 65
Grand Canyon 80, Alcorn St. 72
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North American at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.
