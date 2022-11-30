All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00062.750
Tennessee St.00.00042.667
SE Missouri00.00053.625
Morehead St.00.00044.500
UT Martin00.00044.500
S. Indiana00.00033.500
Tennessee Tech00.00034.429
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00035.375
UALR00.00025.286
E. Illinois00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Morehead St. 109, Kentucky Christian 62

SIU-Edwardsville 89, St. Ambrose 54

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

East-West at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00061.857
Washington00.00061.857
UCLA00.00052.714
Utah00.00052.714
Washington St.00.00032.600
Colorado00.00043.571
Southern Cal00.00043.571
Oregon00.00034.429
Oregon St.00.00034.429
Stanford00.00034.429
California00.00007.000

Wednesday's Games

Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00051.833
American00.00052.714
Lehigh00.00042.667
Bucknell00.00043.571
Colgate00.00054.556
Boston U.00.00044.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00034.429
Army00.00025.286
Holy Cross00.00025.286
Lafayette00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

American 88, Albany (NY) 62

Wednesday's Games

Navy at Lipscomb, Noon

Merchant Marine at Army, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000801.000
Auburn00.000701.000
Mississippi St.00.000701.000
Alabama00.00061.857
Arkansas00.00061.857
LSU00.00061.857
Mississippi00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00051.833
Georgia00.00052.714
Kentucky00.00052.714
Texas A&M00.00042.667
Florida00.00043.571
South Carolina00.00033.500
Vanderbilt00.00033.500

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41

Missouri 88, Wichita St. 84, OT

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at VCU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.

SMU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at George Washington, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.00062.750
Furman00.00052.714
The Citadel00.00043.571
W. Carolina00.00043.571
Wofford00.00043.571
Mercer00.00044.500
Chattanooga00.00033.500
ETSU00.00034.429
UNC-Greensboro00.00034.429
VMI00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61

Presbyterian 72, VMI 57

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Samford at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00052.714
SE Louisiana00.00043.571
Texas A&M-CC00.00043.571
Incarnate Word00.00044.500
Lamar00.00034.429
Nicholls00.00034.429
Texas A&M Commerce00.00034.429
New Orleans00.00024.333
McNeese St.00.00025.286
Houston Christian00.00016.143

Tuesday's Games

Nicholls 115, Champion Christian 50

Wednesday's Games

McNeese St. at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00043.571
Prairie View00.00043.571
Bethune-Cookman00.00034.429
Southern U.00.00034.429
Alcorn St.00.00035.375
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Alabama St.00.00017.125
MVSU00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Jackson St.00.00006.000

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

Grand Canyon 80, Alcorn St. 72

Wednesday's Games

Florida A&M at Florida, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00061.857
St. Thomas (MN)00.00063.667
North Dakota00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00053.625
South Dakota00.00044.500
S. Dakota St.00.00034.429
Omaha00.00035.375
W. Illinois00.00024.333
UMKC00.00037.300
N. Dakota St.00.00017.125

Tuesday's Games

Oral Roberts 116, Ambassadors 68

St. Thomas (MN) 111, North Central 63

Idaho St. 75, UMKC 65

Wednesday's Games

North Dakota at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at W. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000801.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00061.857
Marshall00.00051.833
James Madison00.00062.750
Troy00.00062.750
Appalachian St.00.00053.625
Coastal Carolina00.00032.600
Arkansas St.00.00043.571
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Georgia St.00.00043.571
Texas St.00.00043.571
Old Dominion00.00044.500
South Alabama00.00034.429
Louisiana-Monroe00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Furman 65, Appalachian St. 61

Coll. of Charleston 75, Old Dominion 60

Louisiana-Lafayette 104, Loyola (NO) 70

Southern Miss. 64, Montana 54

Wednesday's Games

South Alabama at FAU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Middle Georgia at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Lamar, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00061.857
San Francisco00.00061.857
Loyola Marymount00.00062.750
Gonzaga00.00052.714
Santa Clara00.00052.714
Pepperdine00.00042.667
BYU00.00053.625
San Diego00.00053.625
Portland00.00054.556
Pacific00.00025.286

Tuesday's Games

BYU 100, Westminster (Utah) 70

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming vs. Santa Clara at Taylorsville, Utah, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.

Multnomah at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

UALR at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.00061.857
Seattle00.00051.833
Grand Canyon00.00062.750
Cal Baptist00.00043.571
S. Utah00.00043.571
Stephen F. Austin00.00043.571
Tarleton St.00.00043.571
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00043.571
Texas-Arlington00.00044.500
New Mexico St.00.00022.500
Abilene Christian00.00034.429
Utah Tech00.00034.429
Utah Valley St.00.00034.429

Tuesday's Games

Tarleton St. 75, Weber St. 65

Grand Canyon 80, Alcorn St. 72

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North American at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas-Arlington at LSU, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you