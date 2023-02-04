All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston102.833223.880
Hofstra102.833178.680
UNC-Wilmington93.750196.760
Towson83.727168.667
Drexel75.5831311.542
NC A&T66.5001114.440
Northeastern47.364814.364
Stony Brook47.364816.333
Delaware48.3331213.480
William & Mary48.333916.360
Hampton38.273617.261
Elon38.273519.208
Monmouth (NJ)38.273420.167

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 84, Delaware 67

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Drexel 67

Elon 74, Northeastern 73

UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 63

Hofstra 79, Stony Brook 58

Norfolk St. vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU121.923222.917
North Texas93.750185.783
UAB75.583167.696
Middle Tennessee75.583149.609
Rice65.545157.682
Louisiana Tech66.5001310.565
FIU66.5001211.522
UTEP47.3641111.500
Charlotte48.3331310.565
W. Kentucky48.3331211.522
UTSA112.077717.292

Saturday's Games

FAU 67, Charlotte 52

FIU at UAB, 4 p.m.

UTEP at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

North Texas at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.103.769186.750
Milwaukee103.769167.696
N. Kentucky103.769159.625
Cleveland St.95.6431411.560
Oakland86.5711015.400
Fort Wayne77.5001510.600
Wright St.67.4621311.542
Robert Morris67.4621113.458
Detroit68.4291015.400
Green Bay112.077222.083
IUPUI113.071421.160

Saturday's Games

IUPUI 68, Green Bay 53

Detroit 85, Fort Wayne 52

Oakland 92, Cleveland St. 89, OT

Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.101.000817.320
Hartford01.000518.217

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. 62, Hartford 49

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton62.750156.714
Cornell53.625156.714
Yale53.625156.714
Brown44.5001110.524
Penn44.5001211.522
Dartmouth44.500814.364
Harvard35.3751210.545
Columbia17.125617.261

Friday's Games

Yale 68, Harvard 57

Brown 73, Dartmouth 61

Penn 74, Columbia 65

Princeton 89, Cornell 82

Saturday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena93.750158.652
Rider93.750129.571
Iona83.727157.682
Quinnipiac84.667176.739
Niagara75.583129.571
Fairfield66.5001012.455
Manhattan66.500813.381
St. Peter's49.308913.409
Marist39.250714.333
Mount St. Mary's39.250716.304
Canisius39.250516.238

Friday's Games

Iona 81, Mount St. Mary's 51

Manhattan 71, Siena 66, OT

Quinnipiac 66, Fairfield 51

Rider 82, St. Peter's 61

Niagara 76, Canisius 73

Sunday's Games

Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron91.900176.739
Kent St.82.800185.783
Toledo72.778166.727
Ball St.73.700167.696
N. Illinois54.556913.409
Buffalo55.5001112.478
Bowling Green45.4441012.455
Ohio46.4001211.522
Cent. Michigan36.333814.364
E. Michigan37.300617.261
W. Michigan28.200617.261
Miami (Ohio)19.100716.304

Friday's Games

Ball St. 91, E. Michigan 90, OT

Akron 67, Kent St. 55

Saturday's Games

Ohio 78, Miami (Ohio) 68

Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 76

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore61.857148.636
Howard61.8571410.583
Norfolk St.52.714157.682
Morgan St.43.5711211.522
NC Central34.4291011.476
Delaware St.34.429417.190
Coppin St.16.143618.250
SC State07.000320.130

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. 75, Delaware St. 65

Norfolk St. vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake94.692186.750
S. Illinois94.692177.708
Belmont94.692168.667
Bradley94.692168.667
Indiana St.95.643169.640
Missouri St.85.6151211.522
N. Iowa85.6151211.522
Murray St.86.5711311.542
Illinois St.58.3851014.417
Valparaiso49.3081014.417
Ill.-Chicago212.1431015.400
Evansville014.000421.160

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago 70, Evansville 61

Indiana St. 99, Murray St. 56

Illinois St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.92.818185.783
Boise St.83.727186.750
Nevada83.727186.750
Utah St.73.700185.783
New Mexico64.600194.826
San Jose St.45.444139.591
UNLV47.364158.652
Fresno St.47.364814.364
Air Force38.2731212.500
Wyoming27.222714.333
Colorado St.28.2001013.435

Friday's Games

San Diego St. 72, Boise St. 52

Nevada 72, Air Force 52

Fresno St. 82, UNLV 79

Saturday's Games

Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stonehill83.7271214.462
Fairleigh Dickinson73.7001411.560
Merrimack74.636916.360
Sacred Heart65.5451313.500
Wagner55.500129.571
St. Francis (Pa.)55.500815.348
St. Francis (NY)56.4551212.500
CCSU47.364619.240
LIU110.091320.130

Saturday's Games

Wagner 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 79

Stonehill 65, St. Francis (NY) 59

Sacred Heart 78, CCSU 65

Merrimack 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

