All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|3
|.880
|Hofstra
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|8
|.680
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Drexel
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|NC A&T
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Northeastern
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Stony Brook
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|Delaware
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|William & Mary
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|17
|.261
|Elon
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|19
|.208
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|20
|.167
Saturday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 84, Delaware 67
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Drexel 67
Elon 74, Northeastern 73
UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 63
Hofstra 79, Stony Brook 58
Norfolk St. vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|North Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|UAB
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Middle Tennessee
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|FIU
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|UTEP
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|Charlotte
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Kentucky
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|UTSA
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
Saturday's Games
FAU 67, Charlotte 52
FIU at UAB, 4 p.m.
UTEP at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
North Texas at Rice, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|6
|.750
|Milwaukee
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|9
|.625
|Cleveland St.
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|11
|.560
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|10
|15
|.400
|Fort Wayne
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|11
|.542
|Robert Morris
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|13
|.458
|Detroit
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Green Bay
|1
|12
|.077
|2
|22
|.083
|IUPUI
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|21
|.160
Saturday's Games
IUPUI 68, Green Bay 53
Detroit 85, Fort Wayne 52
Oakland 92, Cleveland St. 89, OT
Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|17
|.320
|Hartford
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|18
|.217
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. 62, Hartford 49
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Cornell
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Yale
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Brown
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Penn
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Dartmouth
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Harvard
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|10
|.545
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|17
|.261
Friday's Games
Yale 68, Harvard 57
Brown 73, Dartmouth 61
Penn 74, Columbia 65
Princeton 89, Cornell 82
Saturday's Games
Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 6 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|Rider
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|Iona
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Quinnipiac
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Niagara
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|9
|.571
|Fairfield
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|12
|.455
|Manhattan
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|St. Peter's
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Marist
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Canisius
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
Friday's Games
Iona 81, Mount St. Mary's 51
Manhattan 71, Siena 66, OT
Quinnipiac 66, Fairfield 51
Rider 82, St. Peter's 61
Niagara 76, Canisius 73
Sunday's Games
Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Siena, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Kent St.
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Toledo
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Ball St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Illinois
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|Buffalo
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Bowling Green
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Ohio
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|E. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|W. Michigan
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
Friday's Games
Ball St. 91, E. Michigan 90, OT
Akron 67, Kent St. 55
Saturday's Games
Ohio 78, Miami (Ohio) 68
Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 76
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|8
|.636
|Howard
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|10
|.583
|Norfolk St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|7
|.682
|Morgan St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|NC Central
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|11
|.476
|Delaware St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|17
|.190
|Coppin St.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|18
|.250
|SC State
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|20
|.130
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. 75, Delaware St. 65
Norfolk St. vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|6
|.750
|S. Illinois
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Belmont
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Bradley
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Indiana St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Missouri St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|11
|.522
|N. Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|11
|.522
|Murray St.
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|11
|.542
|Illinois St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|14
|.417
|Valparaiso
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|14
|.417
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|15
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
Saturday's Games
Ill.-Chicago 70, Evansville 61
Indiana St. 99, Murray St. 56
Illinois St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Bradley at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Boise St.
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Nevada
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Utah St.
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|New Mexico
|6
|4
|.600
|19
|4
|.826
|San Jose St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|UNLV
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|8
|.652
|Fresno St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Wyoming
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|Colorado St.
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
Friday's Games
San Diego St. 72, Boise St. 52
Nevada 72, Air Force 52
Fresno St. 82, UNLV 79
Saturday's Games
Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stonehill
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|11
|.560
|Merrimack
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|16
|.360
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|13
|.500
|Wagner
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|19
|.240
|LIU
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|20
|.130
Saturday's Games
Wagner 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 79
Stonehill 65, St. Francis (NY) 59
Sacred Heart 78, CCSU 65
Merrimack 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 66
