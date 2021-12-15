All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Tuesday's Games
Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57
UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Tuesday's Games
LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49
South Carolina 110, Allen 51
Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52
Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50
Auburn 70, North Alabama 44
Memphis 92, Alabama 78
Wednesday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Tuesday's Games
NC A&T 69, ETSU 67
North Carolina 74, Furman 61
Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64
Wake Forest 77, VMI 70
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Tuesday's Games
Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60
LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49
Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71
Wednesday's Games
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.
McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 77, Florida A&M 50
Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57
UAB 79, Grambling St. 61
N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56
Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63
Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60
Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31
Wednesday's Games
Johnson at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
North Dakota 110, North Central 65
St. Thomas (MN) 109, Northland 50
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.
Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Tuesday's Games
Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57
Louisiana-Monroe 82, Stephen F. Austin 69
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.
Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56
Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50
South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62
Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62
Wednesday's Games
Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Regent at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60
Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, CS Stanislaus 39
Wednesday's Games
Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe 82, Stephen F. Austin 69
North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55
South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62
Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60
Wednesday's Games
Lamar at Texas St., 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Bethesda at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.