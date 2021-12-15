All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001001.000
UCLA201.00091.900
Arizona101.000901.000
Colorado11.50083.727
Utah11.50073.700
Washington St.11.50073.700
Stanford11.50053.625
California11.50065.545
Arizona St.11.50056.455
Oregon02.00055.500
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00093.750
Navy00.00073.700
Army00.00064.600
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
American00.00047.364
Colgate00.00047.364
Bucknell00.00028.200
Lafayette00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.00029.182
Lehigh00.00018.111

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.0001001.000
Arkansas00.00091.900
Auburn00.00091.900
Alabama00.00082.800
South Carolina00.00082.800
Tennessee00.00082.800
Kentucky00.00072.778
Texas A&M00.00072.778
Florida00.00073.700
Mississippi St.00.00073.700
Mississippi00.00063.667
Vanderbilt00.00054.556
Missouri00.00055.500
Georgia00.00045.444

Tuesday's Games

LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49

South Carolina 110, Allen 51

Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52

Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50

Auburn 70, North Alabama 44

Memphis 92, Alabama 78

Wednesday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00091.900
Samford00.00082.800
ETSU00.00074.636
Furman00.00074.636
Mercer00.00074.636
UNC-Greensboro00.00074.636
Wofford00.00074.636
The Citadel00.00053.625
VMI00.00075.583
W. Carolina00.00065.545

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T 69, ETSU 67

North Carolina 74, Furman 61

Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64

Wake Forest 77, VMI 70

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Furman at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00092.818
Nicholls00.00073.700
SE Louisiana00.00047.364
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00037.300
New Orleans00.00037.300
Incarnate Word00.00028.200
Northwestern St.00.00029.182

Tuesday's Games

Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60

LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49

Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

Wednesday's Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00056.455
Grambling St.00.00038.273
Florida A&M00.00027.222
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Jackson St.00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.00029.182
Alabama A&M00.00017.125
Alcorn St.00.00018.111
Bethune-Cookman00.00018.111
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000111.083
MVSU00.00008.000
Prairie View00.00009.000

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 77, Florida A&M 50

Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57

UAB 79, Grambling St. 61

N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56

Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63

Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60

Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

Wednesday's Games

Johnson at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00082.800
S. Dakota St.00.00093.750
N. Dakota St.00.00074.636
South Dakota00.00064.600
Oral Roberts00.00055.500
UMKC00.00055.500
St. Thomas (MN)00.00056.455
North Dakota00.00048.333
Denver00.00039.250
Omaha00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

North Dakota 110, North Central 65

St. Thomas (MN) 109, Northland 50

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00092.818
Texas St.00.00072.778
Arkansas St.00.00073.700
Troy00.00074.636
Coastal Carolina00.00053.625
Louisiana-Monroe00.00064.600
Georgia Southern00.00054.556
Georgia St.00.00054.556
Appalachian St.00.00065.545
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00055.500
UALR00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00035.375

Tuesday's Games

Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Stephen F. Austin 69

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56

Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50

South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62

Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Regent at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.0001001.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000102.833
BYU00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00082.800
Portland00.00083.727
Loyola Marymount00.00064.600
Santa Clara00.00075.583
San Diego00.00065.545
Pacific00.00046.400
Pepperdine00.00048.333

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60

Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, CS Stanislaus 39

Wednesday's Games

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose St. at Portland, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. San Diego St. at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.00092.818
Cal Baptist00.00082.800
New Mexico St.00.00082.800
Abilene Christian00.00062.750
Seattle00.00083.727
Stephen F. Austin00.00083.727
Utah Valley St.00.00073.700
Dixie St.00.00055.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00047.364
Chicago St.00.00037.300
Sam Houston St.00.00037.300
Tarleton St.00.00038.273
Lamar00.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Stephen F. Austin 69

North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55

South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62

Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60

Wednesday's Games

Lamar at Texas St., 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

South Alabama at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

