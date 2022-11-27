All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.00051.833
Mass.-Lowell00.00051.833
Maine00.00041.800
Binghamton00.00033.500
UMBC00.00034.429
New Hampshire00.00023.400
Albany (NY)00.00035.375
Vermont00.00026.250
NJIT00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 79, UMBC 70

FAU 73, Albany (NY) 56

George Washington 75, New Hampshire 54

La Salle 65, Binghamton 62

Bryant 73, Syracuse 72

UNC-Wilmington 68, Vermont 66

Sunday's Games

Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Vermont vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Framingham St. at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000601.000
UCF00.00051.833
East Carolina00.00052.714
Tulane00.00042.667
Wichita St.00.00042.667
Memphis00.00032.600
Cincinnati00.00043.571
SMU00.00023.400
Temple00.00024.333
Tulsa00.00024.333
South Florida00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Houston 49, Kent St. 44

Wichita St. 83, Tarleton St. 71

Old Dominion 71, East Carolina 50

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00061.857
Duquesne00.00051.833
Fordham00.00051.833
Saint Louis00.00051.833
UMass00.00041.800
George Washington00.00042.667
St. Bonaventure00.00042.667
VCU00.00042.667
La Salle00.00033.500
Richmond00.00033.500
Dayton00.00034.429
George Mason00.00034.429
Saint Joseph's00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00024.333
Rhode Island00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65

George Washington 75, New Hampshire 54

La Salle 65, Binghamton 62

VCU 64, Kennesaw St. 61

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon

Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia00.000501.000
Duke00.00061.857
NC State00.00061.857
Virginia Tech00.00061.857
Wake Forest00.00061.857
Miami00.00051.833
North Carolina00.00051.833
Notre Dame00.00051.833
Clemson00.00052.714
Boston College00.00042.667
Georgia Tech00.00042.667
Pittsburgh00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00033.500
Florida St.00.00016.143
Louisville00.00006.000

Saturday's Games

Wake Forest 97, Hampton 70

Georgia Tech 80, North Alabama 61

Clemson 67, California 59

Bryant 73, Syracuse 72

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon

North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville00.00031.750
Stetson00.00031.750
Florida Gulf Coast00.00052.714
Queens (NC)00.00052.714
Lipscomb00.00042.667
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Kennesaw St.00.00043.571
Liberty00.00043.571
North Alabama00.00043.571
Cent. Arkansas00.00033.500
Austin Peay00.00034.429
Bellarmine00.00024.333
Jacksonville St.00.00024.333
North Florida00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65

Howard 56, Austin Peay 55

Georgia Tech 80, North Alabama 61

VCU 64, Kennesaw St. 61

Liberty 80, Delaware St. 53

Northwestern St. 74, Cent. Arkansas 66, OT

N. Colorado 86, Jacksonville St. 82, OT

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas St.00.000601.000
Iowa St.00.000501.000
Texas00.000501.000
Kansas00.00061.857
Baylor00.00051.833
Oklahoma00.00051.833
TCU00.00051.833
West Virginia00.00051.833
Oklahoma St.00.00042.667
Texas Tech00.00042.667

Saturday's Games

Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

TCU 79, Iowa 66

Sunday's Games

Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 8:30 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's00.000701.000
UConn00.000701.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00052.714
Providence00.00052.714
Seton Hall00.00042.667
Xavier00.00042.667
Butler00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00043.571
DePaul00.00033.500
Villanova00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

Georgetown 79, UMBC 70

St. John's 78, Niagara 70

Providence 78, Columbia 64

Marquette 82, Chicago St. 68

Sunday's Games

Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana00.00033.500
Montana St.00.00034.429
N. Colorado00.00034.429
Sacramento St.00.00034.429
E. Washington00.00024.333
Portland St.00.00024.333
Weber St.00.00024.333
Idaho00.00025.286
N. Arizona00.00025.286
Idaho St.00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman 68, Idaho St. 66, OT

Quinnipiac 70, Montana St. 53

N. Colorado 86, Jacksonville St. 82, OT

S. Utah 91, Sacramento St. 87, 2OT

Sunday's Games

Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.

Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.

E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00051.833
UNC-Asheville00.00042.667
Longwood00.00043.571
Campbell00.00033.500
Radford00.00033.500
Winthrop00.00034.429
Charleston Southern00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
Gardner-Webb00.00015.167
Presbyterian00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 61

NC Central 58, Gardner-Webb 53

Charlotte 69, Presbyterian 42

Sunday's Games

Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000601.000
Maryland00.000601.000
Purdue00.000501.000
Penn St.00.00061.857
Illinois00.00051.833
Iowa00.00051.833
Michigan00.00051.833
Northwestern00.00051.833
Ohio St.00.00051.833
Rutgers00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Michigan St.00.00042.667
Minnesota00.00042.667
Nebraska00.00033.500

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70

Rutgers 83, CCSU 49

TCU 79, Iowa 66

Sunday's Games

Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00061.857
Hawaii00.00051.833
UC Santa Barbara00.00041.800
UC Riverside00.00052.714
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00042.667
UC Davis00.00042.667
CS Bakersfield00.00033.500
Long Beach St.00.00033.500
Cal Poly00.00023.400
UC San Diego00.00024.333
CS Northridge00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Utah Tech 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Milwaukee 87, UC Davis 85

North Texas 68, Long Beach St. 47

UC Irvine 85, New Mexico St. 68

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Vermont vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.

La Sierra at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

