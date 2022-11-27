All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Georgetown 79, UMBC 70
FAU 73, Albany (NY) 56
George Washington 75, New Hampshire 54
La Salle 65, Binghamton 62
Bryant 73, Syracuse 72
UNC-Wilmington 68, Vermont 66
Sunday's Games
Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Vermont vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Framingham St. at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Houston 49, Kent St. 44
Wichita St. 83, Tarleton St. 71
Old Dominion 71, East Carolina 50
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65
George Washington 75, New Hampshire 54
La Salle 65, Binghamton 62
VCU 64, Kennesaw St. 61
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon
Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
UMass at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday's Games
Wake Forest 97, Hampton 70
Georgia Tech 80, North Alabama 61
Clemson 67, California 59
Bryant 73, Syracuse 72
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon
North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 5 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65
Howard 56, Austin Peay 55
Georgia Tech 80, North Alabama 61
VCU 64, Kennesaw St. 61
Liberty 80, Delaware St. 53
Northwestern St. 74, Cent. Arkansas 66, OT
N. Colorado 86, Jacksonville St. 82, OT
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Saturday's Games
Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54
TCU 79, Iowa 66
Sunday's Games
Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 8:30 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
Georgetown 79, UMBC 70
St. John's 78, Niagara 70
Providence 78, Columbia 64
Marquette 82, Chicago St. 68
Sunday's Games
Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. UConn at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Baylor at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 68, Idaho St. 66, OT
Quinnipiac 70, Montana St. 53
N. Colorado 86, Jacksonville St. 82, OT
S. Utah 91, Sacramento St. 87, 2OT
Sunday's Games
Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.
Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.
E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 61
NC Central 58, Gardner-Webb 53
Charlotte 69, Presbyterian 42
Sunday's Games
Stetson at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70
Rutgers 83, CCSU 49
TCU 79, Iowa 66
Sunday's Games
Duke vs. Purdue at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Nebraska at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 60
Milwaukee 87, UC Davis 85
North Texas 68, Long Beach St. 47
UC Irvine 85, New Mexico St. 68
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65
SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Vermont vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.
La Sierra at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
