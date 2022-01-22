All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|UCLA
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|2
|.882
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Stanford
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|California
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|11
|.421
Saturday's Games
Southern Cal at Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., ppd.
UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at California, 3 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Army
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Colgate
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Navy
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Lehigh
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston U.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|American
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|Bucknell
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
Saturday's Games
Boston U. 80, Lehigh 74
Army 74, Navy 73, OT
Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 65
Loyola (Md.) 78, American 73
Monday's Games
Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Texas A&M
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|LSU
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|3
|.833
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Alabama
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Vanderbilt
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
Saturday's Games
Auburn 80, Kentucky 71
Florida 61, Vanderbilt 42
South Carolina 83, Georgia 66
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, 6 p.m.
LSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Mercer
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Wofford
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|ETSU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|W. Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Samford
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|7
|.611
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 78, VMI 74
The Citadel 75, ETSU 73
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|McNeese St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Grambling St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|13
|.278
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|11
|.267
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|13
|.235
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|13
|.278
|Jackson St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|15
|.211
|Prairie View
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|MVSU
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|16
|.059
Saturday's Games
Florida A&M 70, Alcorn St. 68
Grambling St. 68, MVSU 64
Bethune-Cookman 55, Jackson St. 50
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Oral Roberts
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UMKC
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Denver
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Omaha
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|17
|.150
|North Dakota
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 93, W. Illinois 75
Denver 94, Omaha 63
N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Troy
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|South Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|10
|.444
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|UALR
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina 72, Georgia St. 68, OT
Arkansas St. 67, Texas St. 60
Appalachian St. 70, Georgia Southern 62
South Alabama 68, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|BYU
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Santa Clara
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Pepperdine
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Pacific, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Dixie St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Abilene Christian
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
Sam Houston St. 58, Grand Canyon 56
New Mexico St. 72, Stephen F. Austin 58
Cal Baptist at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Utah Valley St. 58, Lamar 41
Seattle at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Dixie St., 9 p.m.