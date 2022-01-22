All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona501.000151.938
UCLA41.800122.857
Southern Cal52.714152.882
Oregon42.667116.647
Washington42.66797.563
Colorado43.571125.706
Stanford33.500106.625
Washington St.33.500107.588
Arizona St.23.40069.400
California25.28699.500
Oregon St.16.143314.176
Utah18.111811.421

Saturday's Games

Southern Cal at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., ppd.

UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at California, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola (Md.)62.750127.632
Army62.750128.600
Colgate31.750710.412
Navy53.625127.632
Lehigh53.625713.350
Boston U.44.500138.619
Lafayette13.250411.267
American14.200512.294
Holy Cross14.200314.176
Bucknell17.125416.200

Saturday's Games

Boston U. 80, Lehigh 74

Army 74, Navy 73, OT

Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 65

Loyola (Md.) 78, American 73

Monday's Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn701.000181.947
Texas A&M41.800153.833
Kentucky52.714154.789
Mississippi St.32.600125.706
LSU33.500153.833
Arkansas33.500135.722
Tennessee33.500125.706
Alabama33.500126.667
Florida33.500126.667
Missouri23.40089.471
South Carolina24.333117.611
Vanderbilt24.333108.556
Mississippi14.20098.529
Georgia06.000514.263

Saturday's Games

Auburn 80, Kentucky 71

Florida 61, Vanderbilt 42

South Carolina 83, Georgia 66

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 6 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga61.857164.800
Furman52.714137.650
Mercer42.667118.579
Wofford43.571127.632
ETSU44.500129.571
VMI44.500119.550
UNC-Greensboro24.333108.556
W. Carolina24.333811.421
The Citadel25.286810.444
Samford15.167117.611

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 78, VMI 74

The Citadel 75, ETSU 73

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC201.000154.789
New Orleans201.00098.529
Nicholls11.500118.579
SE Louisiana11.500910.474
McNeese St.11.500712.368
Houston Baptist11.500510.333
Incarnate Word02.000415.211
Northwestern St.02.000415.211

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.41.800108.556
Grambling St.42.667712.368
Florida A&M42.667611.353
Alcorn St.42.667513.278
Alabama A&M32.600411.267
Alabama St.32.600413.235
Texas Southern33.500510.333
Bethune-Cookman33.500513.278
Jackson St.24.333413.235
Ark.-Pine Bluff24.333415.211
Prairie View24.333214.125
MVSU16.143116.059

Saturday's Games

Florida A&M 70, Alcorn St. 68

Grambling St. 68, MVSU 64

Bethune-Cookman 55, Jackson St. 50

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.801.000174.810
Oral Roberts71.875136.684
N. Dakota St.33.500117.611
South Dakota33.500107.588
UMKC33.50098.529
Denver45.444814.364
W. Illinois34.429127.632
St. Thomas (MN)23.40089.471
Omaha27.222317.150
North Dakota06.000415.211

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 93, W. Illinois 75

Denver 94, Omaha 63

N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas St.41.800134.765
Troy41.800135.722
Appalachian St.62.750129.571
South Alabama42.667145.737
Texas St.32.600125.706
Texas-Arlington43.571810.444
Louisiana-Lafayette33.50088.500
Coastal Carolina34.429118.579
UALR12.33369.400
Louisiana-Monroe26.2501010.500
Georgia Southern15.16789.471
Georgia St.04.00069.400

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina 72, Georgia St. 68, OT

Arkansas St. 67, Texas St. 60

Appalachian St. 70, Georgia Southern 62

South Alabama 68, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga401.000152.882
BYU41.800164.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)21.667144.778
San Diego32.600108.556
San Francisco22.500154.789
Loyola Marymount22.50097.563
Santa Clara12.333117.611
Portland12.333108.556
Pacific02.000511.313
Pepperdine05.000614.300

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle501.000144.778
Sam Houston St.71.875129.571
New Mexico St.61.857173.850
Grand Canyon52.714154.789
Utah Valley St.43.571136.684
Stephen F. Austin43.571127.632
Tarleton St.34.429812.400
Cal Baptist23.400126.667
Dixie St.24.333910.474
Chicago St.24.333613.316
Abilene Christian25.286117.611
Texas Rio Grande Valley15.167612.333
Lamar07.000218.100

Saturday's Games

Sam Houston St. 58, Grand Canyon 56

New Mexico St. 72, Stephen F. Austin 58

Cal Baptist at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley St. 58, Lamar 41

Seattle at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

