All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston102.833223.880
Hofstra102.833178.680
UNC-Wilmington93.750196.760
Towson83.727168.667
Drexel75.5831311.542
NC A&T66.5001114.440
Northeastern47.364814.364
Stony Brook47.364816.333
Delaware48.3331213.480
William & Mary48.333916.360
Hampton38.273618.250
Elon38.273519.208
Monmouth (NJ)38.273420.167

Wednesday's Games

Hofstra at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU121.923222.917
North Texas103.769195.792
UAB85.615177.708
Middle Tennessee85.615159.625
Rice66.500158.652
Louisiana Tech66.5001310.565
FIU67.4621212.500
W. Kentucky58.3851311.542
Charlotte48.3331310.565
UTEP48.3331112.478
UTSA113.071718.280

Thursday's Games

Rice at FAU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.113.786196.760
Milwaukee104.714168.667
N. Kentucky104.7141510.600
Cleveland St.95.6431411.560
Oakland86.5711015.400
Fort Wayne77.5001510.600
Wright St.77.5001411.560
Robert Morris68.4291114.440
Detroit68.4291015.400
Green Bay212.143322.120
IUPUI113.071421.160

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 9 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.101.000818.308
Hartford01.000519.208

Tuesday's Games

Delaware St. 66, Chicago St. 60

Wednesday's Games

CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton72.778166.727
Yale63.667166.727
Cornell54.556157.682
Brown54.5561210.545
Penn54.5561311.542
Dartmouth45.444815.348
Harvard36.3331211.522
Columbia18.111618.250

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Rider103.769139.591
Iona93.750167.696
Siena94.692159.625
Quinnipiac85.615177.708
Niagara85.615139.591
Fairfield67.4621013.435
Manhattan67.462814.364
St. Peter's49.308913.409
Marist49.308814.364
Mount St. Mary's49.308816.333
Canisius310.231517.227

Friday's Games

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.92.818195.792
Toledo92.818186.750
Akron92.818177.708
Ball St.83.727177.708
Buffalo65.5451212.500
N. Illinois65.5451014.417
Ohio56.4551311.542
Bowling Green47.3641014.417
Cent. Michigan38.273816.333
E. Michigan38.273618.250
Miami (Ohio)29.182816.333
W. Michigan29.182618.250

Tuesday's Games

Toledo 84, Akron 74

Buffalo 102, E. Michigan 97

Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51

Kent St. 87, Bowling Green 64

Miami (Ohio) 85, W. Michigan 78

Ohio 82, N. Illinois 76

Friday's Games

Kent St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore61.857148.636
Howard61.8571410.583
Norfolk St.52.714167.696
Morgan St.43.5711211.522
NC Central34.4291011.476
Delaware St.34.429517.227
Coppin St.16.143618.250
SC State07.000320.130

Tuesday's Games

Delaware St. 66, Chicago St. 60

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake114.733206.769
S. Illinois104.714187.720
Belmont104.714178.680
Bradley104.714178.680
Indiana St.95.643169.640
Missouri St.86.5711212.500
N. Iowa86.5711212.500
Murray St.87.5331312.520
Illinois St.59.3571015.400
Valparaiso410.2861015.400
Ill.-Chicago212.1431015.400
Evansville014.000421.160

Tuesday's Games

Drake 92, Murray St. 68

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Belmont at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.92.818185.783
Utah St.83.727195.792
Boise St.83.727186.750
Nevada83.727186.750
New Mexico64.600194.826
San Jose St.56.4551410.583
Fresno St.57.417914.391
UNLV47.364158.652
Air Force39.2501213.480
Colorado St.39.2501114.440
Wyoming28.200715.318

Tuesday's Games

Colorado St. 69, Air Force 53

Fresno St. 70, San Jose St. 62

Nevada at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Mexico at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stonehill83.7271214.462
Fairleigh Dickinson73.7001411.560
Merrimack74.636916.360
Sacred Heart65.5451313.500
Wagner55.500129.571
St. Francis (Pa.)55.500815.348
St. Francis (NY)56.4551212.500
CCSU47.364619.240
LIU110.091320.130

Wednesday's Games

CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

