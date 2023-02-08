All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|3
|.880
|Hofstra
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|8
|.680
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Drexel
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|NC A&T
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Northeastern
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Stony Brook
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|Delaware
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|William & Mary
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|Elon
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|19
|.208
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|20
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Hofstra at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Elon at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|North Texas
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|UAB
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|FIU
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Charlotte
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UTSA
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Thursday's Games
Rice at FAU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|Milwaukee
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|10
|.600
|Cleveland St.
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|11
|.560
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|10
|15
|.400
|Fort Wayne
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Robert Morris
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Detroit
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Green Bay
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|22
|.120
|IUPUI
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|21
|.160
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Wright St., 9 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|18
|.308
|Hartford
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|19
|.208
Tuesday's Games
Delaware St. 66, Chicago St. 60
Wednesday's Games
CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Yale
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Cornell
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Brown
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Dartmouth
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|15
|.348
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|Columbia
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|18
|.250
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|9
|.591
|Iona
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Quinnipiac
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Niagara
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|9
|.591
|Fairfield
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|13
|.435
|Manhattan
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Peter's
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Marist
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|14
|.364
|Mount St. Mary's
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Canisius
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
Friday's Games
Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Toledo
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Akron
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|7
|.708
|Ball St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|12
|.500
|N. Illinois
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|Ohio
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Bowling Green
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|16
|.333
|W. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|18
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Toledo 84, Akron 74
Buffalo 102, E. Michigan 97
Ball St. 65, Cent. Michigan 51
Kent St. 87, Bowling Green 64
Miami (Ohio) 85, W. Michigan 78
Ohio 82, N. Illinois 76
Friday's Games
Kent St. at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|8
|.636
|Howard
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|10
|.583
|Norfolk St.
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|Morgan St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|NC Central
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|11
|.476
|Delaware St.
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|17
|.227
|Coppin St.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|18
|.250
|SC State
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|20
|.130
Tuesday's Games
Delaware St. 66, Chicago St. 60
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|6
|.769
|S. Illinois
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Belmont
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Missouri St.
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|N. Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|Murray St.
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|12
|.520
|Illinois St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|15
|.400
|Valparaiso
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|15
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|15
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
Tuesday's Games
Drake 92, Murray St. 68
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Belmont at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Utah St.
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Boise St.
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Nevada
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|New Mexico
|6
|4
|.600
|19
|4
|.826
|San Jose St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Fresno St.
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|UNLV
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|8
|.652
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|13
|.480
|Colorado St.
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Wyoming
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
Tuesday's Games
Colorado St. 69, Air Force 53
Fresno St. 70, San Jose St. 62
Nevada at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stonehill
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|11
|.560
|Merrimack
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|16
|.360
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|13
|.500
|Wagner
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|19
|.240
|LIU
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|20
|.130
Wednesday's Games
CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 5 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
