All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Delaware21.667115.688
Towson21.667115.688
James Madison11.500103.769
Coll. of Charleston11.50095.643
Drexel11.50066.500
Elon11.500411.267
Hofstra12.33397.563
Northeastern04.00069.400

Tuesday's Games

Towson 78, Hofstra 66

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Delaware 81, Drexel 77

James Madison 89, Northeastern 66

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech401.000133.813
FAU101.00086.571
Old Dominion101.00068.429
UAB31.750134.765
North Texas21.66794.692
Rice21.66795.643
W. Kentucky11.50096.600
Southern Miss.11.50059.357
UTEP12.33387.533
FIU02.000105.667
Middle Tennessee02.00096.600
Charlotte00.00075.583
Marshall02.00078.467
UTSA03.00079.438

Thursday's Games

UTEP at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.601.000103.769
Oakland501.000114.733
Detroit301.00057.417
Wright St.51.83387.533
Youngstown St.33.50097.563
Fort Wayne33.50077.500
Milwaukee34.429511.313
Ill.-Chicago13.25058.385
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay14.200212.143
Robert Morris06.000213.133
IUPUI04.000112.077

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton201.000123.800
Penn21.667511.313
Dartmouth11.50049.308
Columbia11.500410.286
Cornell12.33395.643
Brown12.33399.500
Harvard01.00085.615
Yale00.00068.429

Tuesday's Games

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, ppd.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona401.000123.800
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Siena21.66756.455
Manhattan11.50083.727
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Quinnipiac23.40076.538
Fairfield23.40088.500
Marist23.40077.500
Rider12.33358.385
Canisius12.33359.357
Niagara13.25067.462

Tuesday's Games

Canisius 79, Quinnipiac 67

Iona 80, Fairfield 76

Thursday's Games

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio401.000132.867
Toledo41.800124.750
Akron21.66794.692
E. Michigan21.66777.500
Buffalo22.50086.571
Ball St.22.50078.467
N. Illinois11.50048.333
Kent St.23.40078.467
Miami (Ohio)12.33377.500
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
Bowling Green13.25087.533
W. Michigan04.000411.267

Tuesday's Games

Akron 84, Ball St. 74

E. Michigan 99, Cent. Michigan 68

N. Illinois 65, Kent St. 63

Toledo 75, Miami (Ohio) 72

Ohio 85, Bowling Green 78

Buffalo 78, W. Michigan 64

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morgan St.101.00067.462
Coppin St.101.000214.125
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
SC State02.000710.412
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.00.000211.154

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago301.000122.857
S. Illinois201.00095.643
N. Iowa41.80087.533
Drake21.667115.688
Missouri St.22.500116.647
Illinois St.11.50087.533
Indiana St.12.33387.533
Bradley13.25079.438
Valparaiso14.20089.471
Evansville03.000410.286

Tuesday's Games

N. Iowa 80, Indiana St. 74, OT

Loyola Chicago 81, Valparaiso 74, 2OT

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Boise St.101.000104.714
Nevada101.00075.583
Colorado St.11.500111.917
Fresno St.11.500114.733
Utah St.11.500105.667
Air Force11.50085.615
UNLV11.50096.600
Wyoming00.000112.846
San Jose St.01.00076.538
New Mexico03.00079.438

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. 79, San Jose St. 59

UNLV 85, New Mexico 56

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, ppd.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner401.000102.833
Merrimack401.00098.529
Bryant31.75078.467
LIU22.50059.357
CCSU22.500512.294
Fairleigh Dickinson22.500212.143
Mount St. Mary's13.250511.313
Sacred Heart13.250512.294
St. Francis (NY)13.250411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)04.000411.267

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.201.000122.857
Belmont201.000123.800
Morehead St.201.000105.667
UT Martin21.66769.400
Tennessee St.11.50068.429
SE Missouri13.250611.353
SIU-Edwardsville01.00068.429
Austin Peay03.00049.308
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Wednesday's Games

UT Martin at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, ppd.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 9 p.m.

