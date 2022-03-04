All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|14
|.533
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
TBD vs. Towson at Washington, Noon
Delaware vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|16
|1
|.941
|23
|4
|.852
|UAB
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|8
|.724
|UTEP
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|12
|.586
|Rice
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|14
|.517
|UTSA
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|21
|.300
|Southern Miss.
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|24
|.200
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|FAU
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|13
|.567
|Charlotte
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Old Dominion
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|FIU
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|15
|.500
|Marshall
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
Thursday's Games
FAU 71, FIU 51
North Texas 59, UTSA 48
UTEP 70, Rice 67
Saturday's Games
FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|9
|.690
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|21
|10
|.677
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|11
|.633
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|19
|13
|.594
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|12
|.625
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|24
|.250
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne 78, Ill.-Chicago 72
N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59
Wright St. 75, Oakland 63
Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|St. Peter's
|13
|6
|.684
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|12
|7
|.632
|15
|12
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Marist
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|14
|.500
|Fairfield
|8
|11
|.421
|14
|16
|.467
|Niagara
|8
|11
|.421
|13
|15
|.464
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|14
|.517
|Quinnipiac
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Rider
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|18
|.379
|Canisius
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|20
|.333
Thursday's Games
Canisius 78, Marist 67
Manhattan 74, Iona 72
Monmouth (NJ) 75, Quinnipiac 72
Niagara 74, Siena 52
Fairfield 65, Rider 59
Saturday's Games
Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.
Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|7
|.767
|Buffalo
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Akron
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|21
|.250
|Bowling Green
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|E. Michigan
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|N. Illinois
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|W. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|22
|.267
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Howard
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|12
|.571
|NC Central
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|SC State
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Coppin St.
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|22
|.241
|Delaware St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. 63, Coppin St. 59
Md.-Eastern Shore 63, Delaware St. 59
NC Central 67, SC State 62
Norfolk St. 83, Howard 61
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|19
|.406
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|24
|.200
Thursday's Games
Illinois St. 58, Indiana St. 53
Valparaiso 81, Evansville 59
Friday's Games
Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|San Diego St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Wyoming
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|UNLV
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Fresno St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Utah St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Nevada
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|18
|.400
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|16
|.059
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
San Diego St. 65, Fresno St. 64, 2OT
Friday's Games
Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|9
|.690
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|5
|.800
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Mount St. Mary's
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|10
|.688
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|17
|.452
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|21
|.344
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
Thursday's Games
SE Missouri 79, Tennessee St. 55
Morehead St. 73, Tennessee Tech 56
Friday's Games
SE Missouri vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.
Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.