COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson153.833247.774
UNC-Wilmington153.833218.724
Hofstra135.7222110.677
Delaware108.5561912.613
Drexel108.5561513.536
Coll. of Charleston810.4441614.533
Elon711.3891021.323
James Madison612.3331514.517
William & Mary414.222526.161
Northeastern216.111821.276

Saturday's Games

Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. Towson at Washington, Noon

Delaware vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas161.941234.852
UAB134.765237.767
Louisiana Tech125.706218.724
UTEP107.5881712.586
Rice710.4121514.517
UTSA215.118921.300
Southern Miss.116.059624.200

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee134.765228.733
W. Kentucky107.5881812.600
FAU107.5881713.567
Charlotte98.5291613.552
Old Dominion710.4121218.400
FIU512.2941515.500
Marshall413.2351119.367

Thursday's Games

FAU 71, FIU 51

North Texas 59, UTSA 48

UTEP 70, Rice 67

Saturday's Games

FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.156.714209.690
Fort Wayne156.7142110.677
N. Kentucky146.7001911.633
Wright St.157.6821913.594
Oakland127.6322012.625
Detroit107.5881415.483
Youngstown St.129.5711814.563
Ill.-Chicago910.4741416.467
Milwaukee814.3641022.313
Robert Morris516.238824.250
Green Bay416.200525.167
IUPUI116.059326.103

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59

Wright St. 75, Oakland 63

Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton112.846215.808
Yale103.7691611.593
Penn94.6921214.462
Cornell67.4621410.583
Harvard58.3851312.520
Brown58.3851315.464
Dartmouth58.385816.333
Columbia112.077421.160

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona163.842246.800
St. Peter's136.6841511.577
Siena127.6321512.556
Monmouth (NJ)118.5791911.633
Marist910.4741414.500
Fairfield811.4211416.467
Niagara811.4211315.464
Manhattan812.4001514.517
Quinnipiac712.3681215.444
Rider712.3681118.379
Canisius613.3161020.333

Thursday's Games

Canisius 78, Marist 67

Manhattan 74, Iona 72

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Quinnipiac 72

Niagara 74, Siena 52

Fairfield 65, Rider 59

Saturday's Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.

Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo163.842246.800
Kent St.154.789209.690
Ohio145.737237.767
Buffalo135.722199.679
Akron136.684209.690
Ball St.810.4441316.448
Miami (Ohio)712.3681317.433
Cent. Michigan611.353721.250
Bowling Green613.3161317.433
E. Michigan514.2631020.333
N. Illinois514.263821.276
W. Michigan415.211822.267

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.122.857216.778
Howard95.6431612.571
NC Central85.6151514.517
Morgan St.76.5381213.480
SC State77.5001515.500
Md.-Eastern Shore68.4291114.440
Coppin St.68.429722.241
Delaware St.014.000225.074

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. 63, Coppin St. 59

Md.-Eastern Shore 63, Delaware St. 59

NC Central 67, SC State 62

Norfolk St. 83, Howard 61

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa144.7781810.643
Loyola Chicago135.722227.759
Drake135.722229.710
Missouri St.135.722229.710
Bradley117.6111713.567
S. Illinois99.5001614.533
Valparaiso612.3331417.452
Illinois St.513.2781319.406
Indiana St.414.2221120.355
Evansville216.111624.200

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. 58, Indiana St. 53

Valparaiso 81, Evansville 59

Friday's Games

Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.152.882246.800
Colorado St.134.765234.852
San Diego St.124.750207.741
Wyoming125.706237.767
UNLV107.5881812.600
Fresno St.88.5001811.621
Utah St.710.4121614.533
Nevada611.3531216.429
New Mexico412.2501218.400
Air Force413.2351117.393
San Jose St.116.059821.276

Thursday's Games

San Diego St. 65, Fresno St. 64, 2OT

Friday's Games

Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant152.882209.690
Wagner133.813205.800
LIU126.6671613.552
Mount St. Mary's97.5631415.483
Merrimack98.5291416.467
St. Francis (NY)711.3891020.333
Sacred Heart610.3751020.333
St. Francis (Pa.)513.278921.300
Fairleigh Dickinson411.267422.154
CCSU413.235824.250

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1801.000282.933
Belmont153.833256.806
Morehead St.135.7222210.688
SE Missouri89.4711417.452
Tennessee St.810.4441418.438
Austin Peay810.4441217.414
Tennessee Tech710.4121121.344
SIU-Edwardsville513.2781121.344
UT Martin414.222822.267
E. Illinois315.167526.161

Thursday's Games

SE Missouri 79, Tennessee St. 55

Morehead St. 73, Tennessee Tech 56

Friday's Games

SE Missouri vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

