All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|2
|.913
|Towson
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Hofstra
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|UNC-Wilmington
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Drexel
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|NC A&T
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Stony Brook
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Delaware
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|Northeastern
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|17
|.227
|Elon
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|19
|.136
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|20
|.091
Thursday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Elon at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|North Texas
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Rice
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|UAB
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|FIU
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Charlotte
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|W. Kentucky
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 7 p.m.
UTSA at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Milwaukee
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Cleveland St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|N. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|9
|.609
|Oakland
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|14
|.391
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Wright St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Robert Morris
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Green Bay
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|21
|.087
|IUPUI
|0
|12
|.000
|3
|20
|.130
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 11 a.m.
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|17
|.292
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Princeton
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Yale
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Brown
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|16
|.273
Friday's Games
Yale at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Penn, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|Rider
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|9
|.550
|Iona
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Niagara
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|Fairfield
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|11
|.476
|Manhattan
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Peter's
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Canisius
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|15
|.250
|Marist
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Quinnipiac 72, Marist 66
Friday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Iona, 7 p.m.
Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Rider, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Niagara, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Akron
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|6
|.727
|Toledo
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Ball St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Illinois
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|Bowling Green
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Buffalo
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Ohio
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|E. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|W. Michigan
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|15
|.318
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. 69, Bowling Green 60
Akron 81, Buffalo 64
E. Michigan 90, Ohio 79
Kent St. 81, Cent. Michigan 69
Toledo 81, Miami (Ohio) 78
N. Illinois 73, W. Michigan 59
Friday's Games
E. Michigan at Ball St., 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|8
|.619
|Howard
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|10
|.583
|Norfolk St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|7
|.682
|Morgan St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|NC Central
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|11
|.476
|Delaware St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|16
|.200
|Coppin St.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|18
|.250
|SC State
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|20
|.130
Thursday's Games
Regent at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Belmont
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Drake
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Bradley
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Iowa
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Murray St.
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|10
|.545
|Missouri St.
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|11
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Illinois St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|14
|.391
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|11
|.083
|9
|14
|.391
|Evansville
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
Wednesday's Games
S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|4
|.810
|Boise St.
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|New Mexico
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|3
|.864
|Utah St.
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Nevada
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|San Jose St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|UNLV
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|7
|.682
|Fresno St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|Colorado St.
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|13
|.435
|Wyoming
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 59, Air Force 52
UNLV 83, Colorado St. 71
Wyoming 85, Fresno St. 62
San Diego St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Mexico at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|10
|.583
|Stonehill
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|13
|.381
|Merrimack
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|16
|.304
|Wagner
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|13
|.458
|CCSU
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|17
|.261
|LIU
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|19
|.136
Thursday's Games
CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
LIU at Merrimack, 5 p.m.
Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
