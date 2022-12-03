All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Friday's Games
Towson 74, LIU 64
Georgia Tech 81, Northeastern 63
Saturday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Friday's Games
Charlotte 71, Appalachian St. 62
Louisiana Tech 74, Southern U. 59
Saturday's Games
Maryville (Tenn.) at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.
FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Robert Morris
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Wright St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Oakland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
IUPUI at Green Bay, Noon
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Sunday's Games
Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.
S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Friday's Games
Brown 72, Bryant 60
UMass 71, Harvard 68
Saturday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Sarah Lawrence at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Tufts at Harvard, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Iona
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Peter's
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairfield
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Iona 78, Niagara 56
Siena 74, Canisius 70
Saturday's Games
Rider at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
St. Peter's at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.
Canisius at Iona, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Kent St. 83, S. Dakota St. 68
Idaho 84, N. Illinois 47
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Alma at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Muskingum at Akron, 2 p.m.
FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Concordia (MI) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Friday's Games
Liberty 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 59
Saturday's Games
SC State at Furman, Noon
Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
St. Andrews at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drake
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Drake, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belmont at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
San Diego St. 95, Occidental 57
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Troy at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Friday's Games
Towson 74, LIU 64
Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon
Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.