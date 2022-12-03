All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.00081.889
Coll. of Charleston00.00071.875
Hofstra00.00063.667
UNC-Wilmington00.00063.667
Drexel00.00044.500
NC A&T00.00044.500
Delaware00.00034.429
William & Mary00.00035.375
Stony Brook00.00025.286
Hampton00.00016.143
Northeastern00.00016.143
Elon00.00017.125
Monmouth (NJ)00.00008.000

Friday's Games

Towson 74, LIU 64

Georgia Tech 81, Northeastern 63

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 4 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00053.625
W. Kentucky00.00071.875
FAU00.00061.857
UAB00.00061.857
Charlotte00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00062.750
North Texas00.00052.714
Rice01.00052.714
UTEP00.00052.714
UTSA00.00053.625
FIU00.00043.571

Friday's Games

Charlotte 71, Appalachian St. 62

Louisiana Tech 74, Southern U. 59

Saturday's Games

Maryville (Tenn.) at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Omaha at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

South Alabama at UAB, 2 p.m.

FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas St., 3 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee101.00063.667
Cleveland St.101.00053.625
Detroit101.00044.500
N. Kentucky101.00044.500
Robert Morris101.00035.375
Wright St.01.00053.625
Youngstown St.01.00053.625
Fort Wayne01.00044.500
Oakland01.00027.222
IUPUI00.00016.143
Green Bay01.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Oakland at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Green Bay, Noon

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00046.400
Chicago St.00.00027.222

Sunday's Games

Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.

S. Indiana at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00071.875
Cornell00.00061.857
Princeton00.00052.714
Harvard00.00063.667
Penn00.00055.500
Brown00.00044.500
Dartmouth00.00035.375
Columbia00.00027.222

Friday's Games

Brown 72, Bryant 60

UMass 71, Harvard 68

Saturday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Drexel, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Yale at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lafayette at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Sarah Lawrence at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Brown at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Tufts at Harvard, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena101.00053.625
Iona101.00032.600
Mount St. Mary's101.00044.500
Manhattan101.00033.500
Quinnipiac00.00071.875
St. Peter's01.00043.571
Marist00.00034.429
Niagara01.00034.429
Rider00.00024.333
Canisius01.00025.286
Fairfield01.00026.250

Friday's Games

Iona 78, Niagara 56

Siena 74, Canisius 70

Saturday's Games

Rider at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

St. Peter's at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Marist vs. Maine at London, United Kingdom, 10:30 a.m.

Canisius at Iona, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00062.750
Toledo00.00052.714
Ball St.00.00043.571
Ohio00.00043.571
Akron00.00034.429
Buffalo00.00034.429
Cent. Michigan00.00034.429
Miami (Ohio)00.00034.429
N. Illinois00.00036.333
Bowling Green00.00025.286
E. Michigan00.00026.250
W. Michigan00.00026.250

Friday's Games

Kent St. 83, S. Dakota St. 68

Idaho 84, N. Illinois 47

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Alma at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Muskingum at Akron, 2 p.m.

FAU at E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Concordia (MI) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00053.625
NC Central00.00044.500
Howard00.00046.400
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00035.375
Morgan St.00.00035.375
Coppin St.00.00036.333
Delaware St.00.00016.143
SC State00.00017.125

Friday's Games

Liberty 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 59

Saturday's Games

SC State at Furman, Noon

Morgan St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

St. Andrews at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Coppin St. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.101.00071.875
S. Illinois101.00052.714
Belmont101.00053.625
Bradley101.00053.625
Missouri St.101.00043.571
Murray St.101.00043.571
Drake01.00061.857
Ill.-Chicago01.00053.625
Valparaiso01.00035.375
N. Iowa01.00024.333
Illinois St.01.00026.250
Evansville01.00027.222

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belmont at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.000701.000
UNLV00.000701.000
Utah St.00.000601.000
Nevada00.00071.875
Colorado St.00.00062.750
San Diego St.00.00062.750
San Jose St.00.00062.750
Boise St.00.00052.714
Air Force00.00053.625
Wyoming00.00034.429
Fresno St.00.00015.167

Friday's Games

San Diego St. 95, Occidental 57

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Texas A&M at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utah St. vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Troy at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00042.667
Sacred Heart00.00053.625
St. Francis (NY)00.00034.429
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00036.333
Stonehill00.00036.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00026.250
LIU00.00016.143
Merrimack00.00018.111
CCSU00.00008.000

Friday's Games

Towson 74, LIU 64

Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon

Wagner at Army, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at LIU, 7 p.m.

