COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington801.000145.737
Towson72.778166.727
Delaware63.667157.682
Hofstra53.625138.619
Drexel44.50099.500
William & Mary45.444517.227
James Madison35.375127.632
Coll. of Charleston35.375119.550
Elon36.333616.273
Northeastern010.000615.286

Monday's Games

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas81.889154.789
UAB72.778175.773
Louisiana Tech72.778165.762
Middle Tennessee52.714146.700
UTEP63.667138.619
FAU53.625129.571
Charlotte43.571118.579
Rice54.556128.600
Old Dominion34.429812.400
FIU26.250129.571
W. Kentucky26.2501011.476
Southern Miss.16.143614.300
Marshall17.125813.381
UTSA18.111814.364

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland91.900165.762
Cleveland St.102.833145.737
Wright St.94.6921210.545
N. Kentucky74.636119.550
Detroit53.625710.412
Youngstown St.66.5001210.545
Fort Wayne66.5001110.524
Milwaukee58.385715.318
Ill.-Chicago37.300712.368
Green Bay38.273416.200
Robert Morris39.250516.238
IUPUI08.000117.056

Sunday's Games

N. Kentucky 78, Cleveland St. 72

Wright St. 75, Fort Wayne 63

Monday's Games

Michigan-Dearborn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833154.789
Yale41.800109.526
Penn52.714812.400
Cornell33.500116.647
Harvard23.400107.588
Dartmouth24.333512.294
Brown25.2861012.455
Columbia15.167414.222

Sunday's Games

Cornell 74, Brown 72

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona1001.000183.857
St. Peter's73.70098.529
Siena53.62588.500
Monmouth (NJ)54.556137.650
Quinnipiac65.545118.579
Manhattan45.444117.611
Fairfield45.4441010.500
Niagara47.364911.450
Rider37.300713.350
Canisius37.300714.333
Marist38.273812.400

Sunday's Games

Iona 85, St. Peter's 77

Manhattan 72, Marist 66

Niagara 70, Monmouth (NJ) 69, OT

Rider 70, Canisius 62

Siena 85, Quinnipiac 76

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo91.900174.810
Ohio71.875163.842
Akron63.667136.684
Kent St.64.600119.550
Ball St.54.5561010.500
Buffalo44.500108.556
Bowling Green46.4001110.524
Cent. Michigan23.400313.188
Miami (Ohio)35.375910.474
E. Michigan35.375811.421
N. Illinois26.250513.278
W. Michigan09.000416.200

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.601.000154.789
NC Central21.667810.444
Coppin St.32.600416.200
Howard22.50089.471
SC State23.4001011.476
Morgan St.23.400710.412
Md.-Eastern Shore13.25069.400
Delaware St.04.000215.118

Sunday's Games

Morgan St. 82, Delaware St. 70

Monday's Games

Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago72.778164.800
Drake72.778166.727
Missouri St.73.700167.696
N. Iowa73.700119.550
Bradley64.6001210.545
S. Illinois46.4001111.500
Illinois St.36.3331012.455
Valparaiso37.3001012.455
Indiana St.26.250911.450
Evansville18.111515.250

Sunday's Games

Bradley 67, Indiana St. 52

Drake 77, Loyola Chicago 68

S. Illinois 77, Valparaiso 55

Wednesday's Games

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.801.000174.810
Wyoming51.833163.842
Colorado St.62.750162.889
San Diego St.32.600115.688
Fresno St.43.571146.700
UNLV44.500129.571
Nevada34.42999.500
Utah St.35.375129.571
Air Force35.375109.526
New Mexico17.125813.381
San Jose St.07.000712.368

Monday's Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant81.889128.600
LIU55.500812.400
Sacred Heart34.429713.350
St. Francis (Pa.)37.300714.333
St. Francis (NY)37.300615.286
Fairleigh Dickinson25.286215.118
CCSU27.222517.227
Wagner00.000142.875
Mount St. Mary's00.0001012.455
Merrimack00.000913.409

Sunday's Games

Bryant 88, LIU 81

Fairleigh Dickinson 75, CCSU 55

Wagner 72, St. Francis (NY) 69

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1001.000202.909
Morehead St.81.889166.727
Belmont72.778175.773
SE Missouri44.500912.429
Tennessee St.46.400913.409
UT Martin37.300715.318
Austin Peay25.286611.353
Tennessee Tech25.286515.250
E. Illinois26.250417.190
SIU-Edwardsville17.125714.333

Monday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

