AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Providence 69, New Hampshire 58
Boston U. 75, Hartford 70
Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59
Friday's Games
Vermont 61, Yale 53
Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at UConn, Noon
UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
NJIT at Wagner, ppd.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Thursday's Games
Clemson 75, Temple 48
Cincinnati 79, Presbyterian 45
Oklahoma 79, East Carolina 74
SMU 78, SE Louisiana 61
Friday's Games
Boise St. 82, Temple 62
Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Temple vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Missouri vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Thursday's Games
New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64
St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61
Weber St. 88, UMass 73
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure 68, Clemson 65
Davidson 72, Penn 60
UMass 93, UNC-Greensboro 90, OT
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon
Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Davidson vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Conway, S.C., TBA
Ball St. vs. UMass at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Charleston, S.C., 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Clemson 75, Temple 48
Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure 68, Clemson 65
Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.
Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Clemson vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount at Jacksonville, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at NC State, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Friday's Games
Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Webber International at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Eckerd at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma 79, East Carolina 74
Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59
TCU 63, Nicholls 50
West Virginia 87, Elon 68
Friday's Games
Oklahoma vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., 5 p.m.
Marquette vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Grambling St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Thursday's Games
Providence 69, New Hampshire 58
Xavier 71, Ohio St. 65
Marquette 78, Mississippi 72
DePaul 73, Rutgers 70
Friday's Games
Creighton 78, Brown 57
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at UConn, Noon
Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Norfolk St. at Xavier, Noon
Colorado St. vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Thursday's Games
Weber St. 88, UMass 73
N. Arizona 74, CS Bakersfield 64
Washington St. 109, Idaho 61
California 75, S. Utah 68, 2OT
Friday's Games
E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Ball St., 5:50 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Green Bay at Weber St., Noon
N. Colorado at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
NC A&T 77, Greensboro 69
UNC-Asheville 61, Tennessee Tech 55
Cincinnati 79, Presbyterian 45
ETSU 56, SC-Upstate 43
Campbell 67, Marshall 65
Friday's Games
American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Bob Jones at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
Carver at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.
UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.
Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Carolina at Longwood, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Xavier 71, Ohio St. 65
Iowa 108, Alabama St. 82
Penn St. 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
DePaul 73, Rutgers 70
Northwestern 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 46
Friday's Games
Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Southern U. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona 74, CS Bakersfield 64
Friday's Games
E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Bethesda at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.