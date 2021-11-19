All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00031.750
Vermont00.00031.750
UMBC00.00011.500
Binghamton00.00012.333
Maine00.00012.333
NJIT00.00012.333
New Hampshire00.00012.333
Albany (NY)00.00003.000
Hartford00.00004.000
Stony Brook00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Providence 69, New Hampshire 58

Boston U. 75, Hartford 70

Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59

Friday's Games

Vermont 61, Yale 53

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000401.000
Houston00.000301.000
Memphis00.000301.000
UCF00.000301.000
Wichita St.00.000301.000
East Carolina00.00031.750
SMU00.00031.750
South Florida00.00021.667
Tulsa00.00021.667
Tulane00.00012.333
Temple00.00013.250

Thursday's Games

Clemson 75, Temple 48

Cincinnati 79, Presbyterian 45

Oklahoma 79, East Carolina 74

SMU 78, SE Louisiana 61

Friday's Games

Boise St. 82, Temple 62

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Temple vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Missouri vs. SMU at Jacksonville, F.L., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
George Mason00.000401.000
St. Bonaventure00.000401.000
Rhode Island00.000301.000
Saint Louis00.00031.750
Fordham00.00021.667
Richmond00.00021.667
Saint Joseph's00.00021.667
VCU00.00021.667
UMass00.00032.600
Davidson00.00022.500
Dayton00.00012.333
Duquesne00.00012.333
La Salle00.00012.333
George Washington00.00013.250

Thursday's Games

New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64

St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61

Weber St. 88, UMass 73

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure 68, Clemson 65

Davidson 72, Penn 60

UMass 93, UNC-Greensboro 90, OT

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Davidson vs. Consolation Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Conway, S.C., TBA

Ball St. vs. UMass at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Charleston, S.C., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000401.000
Virginia Tech00.000401.000
North Carolina00.000301.000
Wake Forest00.000301.000
Notre Dame00.000201.000
Syracuse00.000201.000
Clemson00.00041.800
Boston College00.00031.750
NC State00.00031.750
Florida St.00.00021.667
Georgia Tech00.00021.667
Louisville00.00021.667
Miami00.00021.667
Pittsburgh00.00012.333
Virginia00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Clemson 75, Temple 48

Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure 68, Clemson 65

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Clemson vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.

Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount at Jacksonville, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at NC State, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lipscomb00.00041.800
E. Kentucky00.00031.750
Jacksonville00.00021.667
Kennesaw St.00.00022.500
Liberty00.00011.500
North Alabama00.00011.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00012.333
Jacksonville St.00.00012.333
Stetson00.00012.333
Bellarmine00.00003.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00003.000
North Florida00.00005.000

Friday's Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Webber International at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Eckerd at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000301.000
Iowa St.00.000301.000
Kansas00.000301.000
Oklahoma00.000301.000
TCU00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
West Virginia00.000301.000
Kansas St.00.000201.000
Oklahoma St.00.00041.800
Texas00.00021.667

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma 79, East Carolina 74

Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59

TCU 63, Nicholls 50

West Virginia 87, Elon 68

Friday's Games

Oklahoma vs. Indiana St. at Conway, S.C., 5 p.m.

Marquette vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grambling St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000401.000
Marquette00.000401.000
Providence00.000401.000
DePaul00.000301.000
Seton Hall00.000301.000
UConn00.000301.000
Xavier00.000301.000
Butler00.00031.750
St. John's00.00021.667
Villanova00.00021.667
Georgetown00.00011.500

Thursday's Games

Providence 69, New Hampshire 58

Xavier 71, Ohio St. 65

Marquette 78, Mississippi 72

DePaul 73, Rutgers 70

Friday's Games

Creighton 78, Brown 57

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Norfolk St. at Xavier, Noon

Colorado St. vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000301.000
Portland St.00.00021.667
Sacramento St.00.00021.667
N. Colorado00.00032.600
N. Arizona00.00022.500
E. Washington00.00012.333
Idaho St.00.00012.333
Montana00.00012.333
Montana St.00.00012.333
Idaho00.00013.250
S. Utah00.00013.250

Thursday's Games

Weber St. 88, UMass 73

N. Arizona 74, CS Bakersfield 64

Washington St. 109, Idaho 61

California 75, S. Utah 68, 2OT

Friday's Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:50 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Weber St., Noon

N. Colorado at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00031.750
Hampton00.00021.667
Longwood00.00021.667
Winthrop00.00021.667
Presbyterian00.00022.500
UNC-Asheville00.00022.500
Charleston Southern00.00012.333
High Point00.00012.333
Radford00.00012.333
NC A&T00.00013.250
SC-Upstate00.00013.250
Gardner-Webb00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

NC A&T 77, Greensboro 69

UNC-Asheville 61, Tennessee Tech 55

Cincinnati 79, Presbyterian 45

ETSU 56, SC-Upstate 43

Campbell 67, Marshall 65

Friday's Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Bob Jones at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

Carver at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Carolina at Longwood, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa00.000401.000
Northwestern00.000401.000
Indiana00.000301.000
Minnesota00.000301.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Maryland00.00031.750
Ohio St.00.00031.750
Rutgers00.00031.750
Illinois00.00021.667
Michigan00.00021.667
Michigan St.00.00021.667
Penn St.00.00021.667
Wisconsin00.00021.667
Nebraska00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Xavier 71, Ohio St. 65

Iowa 108, Alabama St. 82

Penn St. 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

DePaul 73, Rutgers 70

Northwestern 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 46

Friday's Games

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern U. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego00.000301.000
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Davis00.00021.667
UC Irvine00.00021.667
UC Riverside00.00022.500
UC Santa Barbara00.00011.500
CS Bakersfield00.00012.333
Cal Poly00.00012.333
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00012.333
Long Beach St.00.00012.333
CS Northridge00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona 74, CS Bakersfield 64

Friday's Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you