All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|UCLA
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Cal
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|2
|.882
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Stanford
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|California
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|11
|.421
Saturday's Games
Southern Cal at Utah, 6:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., ppd.
UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at California, 3 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Navy
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Army
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|Lehigh
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|12
|.368
|Boston U.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|American
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|Bucknell
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
Saturday's Games
Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
American at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Texas A&M
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|LSU
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|3
|.833
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Alabama
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Vanderbilt
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Missouri
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Saturday's Games
Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 1 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, 6 p.m.
LSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Mercer
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Wofford
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|ETSU
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|VMI
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|W. Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Samford
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|7
|.611
|The Citadel
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 5 p.m.
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|McNeese St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Houston Baptist
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|12
|.294
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|11
|.267
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|13
|.235
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Jackson St.
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|13
|.235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|15
|.211
|Prairie View
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|MVSU
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|15
|.063
Saturday's Games
Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Oral Roberts
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|W. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UMKC
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Denver
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Omaha
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|North Dakota
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Omaha at Denver, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|South Alabama
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|10
|.444
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UALR
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia St.
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Texas St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|BYU
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Santa Clara
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Pepperdine
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Pacific, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|New Mexico St.
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Grand Canyon
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Dixie St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Abilene Christian
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Seattle at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Dixie St., 9 p.m.