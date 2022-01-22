All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona501.000151.938
UCLA41.800122.857
Southern Cal52.714152.882
Oregon42.667116.647
Washington42.66797.563
Colorado43.571125.706
Stanford33.500106.625
Washington St.33.500107.588
Arizona St.23.40069.400
California25.28699.500
Oregon St.16.143314.176
Utah18.111811.421

Saturday's Games

Southern Cal at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., ppd.

UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at California, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate31.750710.412
Navy52.714126.667
Loyola (Md.)52.714117.611
Army52.714118.579
Lehigh52.714712.368
Boston U.34.429128.600
American13.250511.313
Lafayette13.250411.267
Holy Cross13.250313.188
Bucknell07.000316.158

Saturday's Games

Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Army at Navy, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

American at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn601.000171.944
Kentucky51.833153.833
Texas A&M41.800153.833
Mississippi St.32.600125.706
LSU33.500153.833
Arkansas33.500135.722
Tennessee33.500125.706
Alabama33.500126.667
Florida23.400116.647
Vanderbilt23.400107.588
Missouri23.40089.471
South Carolina14.200107.588
Mississippi14.20098.529
Georgia05.000513.278

Saturday's Games

Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 1 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 6 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga51.833154.789
Furman52.714137.650
Mercer42.667118.579
Wofford43.571127.632
ETSU43.571128.600
VMI43.571118.579
UNC-Greensboro24.333108.556
W. Carolina24.333811.421
Samford15.167117.611
The Citadel15.167710.412

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 5 p.m.

Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC201.000154.789
New Orleans201.00098.529
Nicholls11.500118.579
SE Louisiana11.500910.474
McNeese St.11.500712.368
Houston Baptist11.500510.333
Incarnate Word02.000415.211
Northwestern St.02.000415.211

Saturday's Games

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.41.800108.556
Alcorn St.41.800512.294
Grambling St.32.600612.333
Florida A&M32.600511.313
Alabama A&M32.600411.267
Alabama St.32.600413.235
Texas Southern33.500510.333
Jackson St.23.400412.250
Bethune-Cookman23.400413.235
Ark.-Pine Bluff24.333415.211
Prairie View24.333214.125
MVSU15.167115.063

Saturday's Games

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.701.000164.800
Oral Roberts71.875136.684
W. Illinois33.500126.667
N. Dakota St.33.500117.611
South Dakota33.500107.588
UMKC33.50098.529
St. Thomas (MN)23.40089.471
Denver35.375714.333
Omaha26.250316.158
North Dakota06.000415.211

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Troy41.800135.722
Arkansas St.31.750124.750
Texas St.31.750124.750
Appalachian St.52.714119.550
South Alabama32.600135.722
Texas-Arlington43.571810.444
Louisiana-Lafayette33.50088.500
Coastal Carolina24.333108.556
UALR12.33369.400
Louisiana-Monroe25.286109.526
Georgia Southern14.20088.500
Georgia St.03.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Texas St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 3 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga401.000152.882
BYU41.800164.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)21.667144.778
San Diego32.600108.556
San Francisco22.500154.789
Loyola Marymount22.50097.563
Santa Clara12.333117.611
Portland12.333108.556
Pacific02.000511.313
Pepperdine05.000614.300

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Pepperdine, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle501.000144.778
Sam Houston St.61.857119.550
New Mexico St.51.833163.842
Grand Canyon51.833153.833
Stephen F. Austin42.667126.667
Utah Valley St.33.500126.667
Tarleton St.34.429812.400
Cal Baptist23.400126.667
Dixie St.24.333910.474
Chicago St.24.333613.316
Abilene Christian25.286117.611
Texas Rio Grande Valley15.167612.333
Lamar07.000218.100

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Seattle at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

