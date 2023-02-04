All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont72.7781310.565
Mass.-Lowell74.636196.760
Bryant64.600158.652
New Hampshire64.6001111.500
Binghamton54.556913.409
UMBC55.5001510.600
Maine46.4001013.435
NJIT36.333616.273
Albany (NY)19.100619.240

Saturday's Games

Bryant 70, New Hampshire 46

Mass.-Lowell 90, NJIT 61

Maine 84, UMBC 49

Vermont 87, Albany (NY) 68

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston91.900212.913
Temple82.800149.609
Tulane83.727157.682
Memphis73.700176.739
Cincinnati74.636168.667
UCF46.400139.591
Wichita St.46.4001111.500
South Florida37.3001013.435
SMU37.300815.348
East Carolina28.2001112.478
Tulsa19.100516.238

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 73, UCF 64

Tulane 90, Memphis 89, OT

SMU at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Houston at Temple, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU92.818186.750
Dayton73.700158.652
Saint Louis73.700158.652
Fordham63.667184.818
St. Bonaventure64.6001211.522
Duquesne55.500158.652
Saint Joseph's55.5001111.500
George Washington55.5001112.478
George Mason56.4551311.542
Richmond46.4001112.478
Rhode Island46.400814.364
UMass47.3641310.565
Davidson47.3641112.478
La Salle36.333913.409
Loyola Chicago28.200814.364

Friday's Games

VCU 73, Saint Louis 65

Saturday's Games

Davidson 93, UMass 78

Duquesne 93, George Washington 67

Loyola Chicago 69, George Mason 61

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fordham at Richmond, Noon

La Salle at Saint Joseph's, Noon

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson103.769186.750
Virginia93.750174.810
Pittsburgh93.750167.696
NC State94.692195.792
Miami94.692185.783
Duke74.636166.727
North Carolina74.636157.682
Wake Forest76.538159.625
Syracuse66.5001310.565
Florida St.67.462816.333
Boston College57.4171112.478
Virginia Tech48.333149.609
Notre Dame210.1671013.435
Louisville111.083320.130
Georgia Tech112.077815.348

Saturday's Games

Virginia Tech 74, Virginia 68

NC State 72, Georgia Tech 64

Wake Forest 81, Notre Dame 64

Florida St. 81, Louisville 78

Miami 78, Clemson 74

Syracuse at Boston College, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty101.909195.792
Kennesaw St.101.909186.750
E. Kentucky83.727159.625
Stetson84.6671310.565
Lipscomb65.5451410.583
Queens (NC)56.455159.625
Jacksonville56.4551210.545
North Alabama56.4551311.542
Bellarmine56.4551014.417
Florida Gulf Coast47.3641410.583
North Florida47.364914.391
Jacksonville St.38.2731014.417
Cent. Arkansas39.250817.320
Austin Peay29.182816.333

Saturday's Games

Stetson 99, Cent. Arkansas 80

Queens (NC) at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas72.778184.818
Iowa St.73.700166.727
Kansas St.63.667184.818
Kansas64.600185.783
Baylor64.600176.739
TCU64.600176.739
Oklahoma St.55.500149.609
West Virginia27.222139.591
Oklahoma27.2221210.545
Texas Tech19.1001211.522

Saturday's Games

Iowa St. 68, Kansas 53

Baylor 89, Texas Tech 62

Oklahoma St. 79, TCU 73

Texas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette112.846195.792
Xavier102.833185.783
Providence93.750176.739
Creighton83.727148.636
Seton Hall75.583149.609
UConn76.538186.750
Villanova47.3641012.455
St. John's48.333149.609
DePaul39.250914.391
Butler310.2311113.458
Georgetown112.077618.250

Saturday's Games

UConn 68, Georgetown 62

Marquette 60, Butler 52

St. John's at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

DePaul at Seton Hall, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1101.000177.708
Montana St.92.818168.667
Weber St.63.6671111.500
Idaho St.54.556814.364
Sacramento St.55.5001211.522
Montana56.4551112.478
Portland St.46.4001013.435
N. Colorado28.200715.318
N. Arizona28.200617.261
Idaho29.182816.333

Saturday's Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville101.909186.750
Radford102.833169.640
Longwood84.667169.640
Gardner-Webb84.6671311.542
Winthrop66.5001114.440
Campbell57.4171014.417
SC-Upstate47.364913.409
Charleston Southern47.364814.364
High Point29.1821013.435
Presbyterian111.083520.200

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb 56, Presbyterian 48

Longwood 74, Campbell 50

Radford 69, Winthrop 66

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue111.917221.957
Rutgers84.667167.696
Illinois75.583167.696
Iowa75.583158.652
Indiana65.545157.682
Maryland65.545157.682
Northwestern65.545157.682
Michigan65.5451210.545
Michigan St.66.500149.609
Penn St.56.455148.636
Wisconsin56.455138.619
Ohio St.38.2731111.500
Nebraska39.2501013.435
Minnesota110.091714.333

Saturday's Games

Rutgers 61, Michigan St. 55

Iowa 81, Illinois 79

Purdue at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ohio St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara91.900183.857
UC Irvine82.800157.682
UC Riverside83.727158.652
Hawaii74.636167.696
UC Davis74.636149.609
Long Beach St.74.6361310.565
Cal St.-Fullerton66.5001212.500
UC San Diego38.273815.348
CS Bakersfield38.273715.318
Cal Poly110.091716.304
CS Northridge110.091418.182

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

