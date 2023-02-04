All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|10
|.565
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|6
|.760
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|New Hampshire
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|UMBC
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Maine
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|NJIT
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Albany (NY)
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday's Games
Bryant 70, New Hampshire 46
Mass.-Lowell 90, NJIT 61
Maine 84, UMBC 49
Vermont 87, Albany (NY) 68
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|21
|2
|.913
|Temple
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Tulane
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Memphis
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|UCF
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Wichita St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|SMU
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|12
|.478
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 73, UCF 64
Tulane 90, Memphis 89, OT
SMU at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Houston at Temple, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Saint Louis
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Fordham
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|Duquesne
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Saint Joseph's
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|George Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|George Mason
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Richmond
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Rhode Island
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|14
|.364
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Davidson
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|La Salle
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Loyola Chicago
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
Friday's Games
VCU 73, Saint Louis 65
Saturday's Games
Davidson 93, UMass 78
Duquesne 93, George Washington 67
Loyola Chicago 69, George Mason 61
Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fordham at Richmond, Noon
La Salle at Saint Joseph's, Noon
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|6
|.750
|Virginia
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Pittsburgh
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|NC State
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|5
|.783
|Duke
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Wake Forest
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Florida St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Boston College
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|Virginia Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|9
|.609
|Notre Dame
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisville
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|20
|.130
|Georgia Tech
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|15
|.348
Saturday's Games
Virginia Tech 74, Virginia 68
NC State 72, Georgia Tech 64
Wake Forest 81, Notre Dame 64
Florida St. 81, Louisville 78
Miami 78, Clemson 74
Syracuse at Boston College, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|5
|.792
|Kennesaw St.
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|6
|.750
|E. Kentucky
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|Stetson
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Lipscomb
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Queens (NC)
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Jacksonville
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|North Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Bellarmine
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|14
|.417
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|North Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|14
|.391
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|Austin Peay
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|16
|.333
Saturday's Games
Stetson 99, Cent. Arkansas 80
Queens (NC) at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Iowa St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Kansas
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Baylor
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|TCU
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|Oklahoma
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Texas Tech
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
Saturday's Games
Iowa St. 68, Kansas 53
Baylor 89, Texas Tech 62
Oklahoma St. 79, TCU 73
Texas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Xavier
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Providence
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Creighton
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|Seton Hall
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|UConn
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|6
|.750
|Villanova
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|St. John's
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|9
|.609
|DePaul
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Butler
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|13
|.458
|Georgetown
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|18
|.250
Saturday's Games
UConn 68, Georgetown 62
Marquette 60, Butler 52
St. John's at Xavier, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
DePaul at Seton Hall, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|7
|.708
|Montana St.
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Weber St.
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Idaho St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Sacramento St.
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Montana
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|N. Colorado
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|N. Arizona
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|Idaho
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|16
|.333
Saturday's Games
Idaho at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 11 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|6
|.750
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Longwood
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Winthrop
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Campbell
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|SC-Upstate
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|High Point
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|13
|.435
|Presbyterian
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb 56, Presbyterian 48
Longwood 74, Campbell 50
Radford 69, Winthrop 66
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|1
|.957
|Rutgers
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Illinois
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Indiana
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Maryland
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Northwestern
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Michigan
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Michigan St.
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Wisconsin
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|8
|.619
|Ohio St.
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Nebraska
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Minnesota
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|14
|.333
Saturday's Games
Rutgers 61, Michigan St. 55
Iowa 81, Illinois 79
Purdue at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Ohio St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Penn St. at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|UC Irvine
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|7
|.682
|UC Riverside
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|7
|.696
|UC Davis
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Long Beach St.
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|UC San Diego
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|15
|.348
|CS Bakersfield
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|16
|.304
|CS Northridge
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
