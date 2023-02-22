All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.124.7501910.655
UT Martin106.6251811.621
SE Missouri106.6251514.517
Tennessee St.97.5631712.586
Tennessee Tech97.5631316.448
SIU-Edwardsville88.5001712.586
S. Indiana88.5001514.517
E. Illinois511.313920.310
UALR511.313920.310
Lindenwood (Mo.)412.250920.310

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UALR at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA142.875234.852
Arizona134.765244.857
Southern Cal115.688198.704
Arizona St.107.588199.679
Utah107.5881711.607
Oregon98.5291513.536
Washington St.89.4711315.464
Colorado710.4121513.536
Washington710.4121513.536
Stanford511.3131116.407
Oregon St.413.2351018.357
California214.125324.111

Thursday's Games

Washington at California, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate151.938218.724
Navy106.6251711.607
Lehigh106.6251512.556
Army97.5631514.517
American79.4381512.556
Holy Cross79.4381019.345
Lafayette79.438920.310
Boston U.610.3751316.448
Loyola (Md.)511.3131019.345
Bucknell412.2501118.379

Wednesday's Games

Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at American, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama131.929234.852
Texas A&M132.867217.750
Kentucky95.643189.667
Tennessee96.600208.714
Auburn86.571189.667
Vanderbilt86.5711512.556
Missouri87.533208.714
Arkansas87.533199.679
Florida77.5001413.519
Mississippi St.69.4001810.643
Georgia69.4001612.571
South Carolina311.2141017.370
Mississippi212.1431017.370
LSU113.0711215.444

Tuesday's Games

Missouri 66, Mississippi St. 64, OT

Texas A&M 68, Tennessee 63

Arkansas 97, Georgia 65

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford142.875209.690
Furman133.813227.759
UNC-Greensboro133.8131910.655
W. Carolina97.5631613.552
Chattanooga79.4381514.517
Wofford79.4381514.517
ETSU610.3751019.345
Mercer511.3131217.414
The Citadel511.3131019.345
VMI115.063623.207

Wednesday's Games

Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC123.800199.679
Northwestern St.114.733199.679
SE Louisiana96.6001513.536
Nicholls96.6001413.519
Texas A&M Commerce87.5331217.414
Houston Christian69.400919.321
Incarnate Word510.3331117.393
Lamar510.333919.321
New Orleans510.333818.308
McNeese St.510.333820.286

Thursday's Games

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.122.8571511.577
Grambling St.113.786188.692
Southern U.95.6431314.481
Jackson St.86.571918.333
Alabama A&M87.5331216.429
Prairie View78.4671117.393
Texas Southern78.4671117.393
Ark.-Pine Bluff69.4001018.357
Bethune-Cookman69.4001018.357
Alabama St.69.400820.286
Florida A&M510.333719.269
MVSU312.200425.138

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1601.000254.862
S. Dakota St.124.7501711.607
St. Thomas (MN)97.5631811.621
N. Dakota St.97.5631216.429
W. Illinois88.5001512.556
UMKC79.4381118.379
South Dakota610.3751117.393
North Dakota511.3131118.379
Denver512.2941416.467
Omaha413.235821.276

Thursday's Games

W. Illinois at North Dakota, Noon

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.133.813245.828
Marshall124.750236.793
Louisiana-Lafayette115.688217.750
James Madison115.688209.690
Old Dominion97.5631711.607
Troy97.5631712.586
Appalachian St.88.5001514.517
South Alabama88.5001514.517
Georgia Southern79.4381415.483
Louisiana-Monroe79.4381118.379
Texas St.610.3751316.448
Coastal Carolina511.3131117.393
Arkansas St.313.1881118.379
Georgia St.313.1881018.357

Wednesday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)131.929245.828
Gonzaga122.857235.821
Santa Clara95.643218.724
Loyola Marymount87.5331811.621
San Francisco68.4291712.586
Pacific68.4291316.448
BYU69.4001614.533
Portland59.3571316.448
San Diego410.2861117.393
Pepperdine212.143919.321

Thursday's Games

Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Portland at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.122.857216.778
Sam Houston St.104.714206.769
S. Utah104.714189.667
Stephen F. Austin95.6431710.630
Grand Canyon96.6001810.643
Seattle96.6001810.643
Tarleton St.88.5001414.500
Cal Baptist77.5001512.556
Abilene Christian78.4671313.500
Texas-Arlington59.3571017.370
Texas Rio Grande Valley510.3331414.500
Utah Tech311.2141116.407
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Tuesday's Games

Grand Canyon 111, Park University Gilbert 38

Wednesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon 2, New Mexico St. 0

Thursday's Games

Cal Baptist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

