All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|UT Martin
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|SE Missouri
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|14
|.517
|Tennessee St.
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Tennessee Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|16
|.448
|SIU-Edwardsville
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|S. Indiana
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|E. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|UALR
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
Wednesday's Games
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UALR at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|4
|.852
|Arizona
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Southern Cal
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Oregon
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Colorado
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Stanford
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|16
|.407
|Oregon St.
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|California
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|24
|.111
Thursday's Games
Washington at California, 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 11 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|15
|1
|.938
|21
|8
|.724
|Navy
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|11
|.607
|Lehigh
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|12
|.556
|Army
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|American
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Holy Cross
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|19
|.345
|Lafayette
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|20
|.310
|Boston U.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Bucknell
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
Wednesday's Games
Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.
Navy at American, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|13
|1
|.929
|23
|4
|.852
|Texas A&M
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|7
|.750
|Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Auburn
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Missouri
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Arkansas
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Mississippi St.
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgia
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|South Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|Mississippi
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|17
|.370
|LSU
|1
|13
|.071
|12
|15
|.444
Tuesday's Games
Missouri 66, Mississippi St. 64, OT
Texas A&M 68, Tennessee 63
Arkansas 97, Georgia 65
Wednesday's Games
Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at LSU, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Alabama at South Carolina, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|14
|2
|.875
|20
|9
|.690
|Furman
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|W. Carolina
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Chattanooga
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Wofford
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|ETSU
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Mercer
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|VMI
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|23
|.207
Wednesday's Games
Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Northwestern St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|SE Louisiana
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Nicholls
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|13
|.519
|Texas A&M Commerce
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|17
|.414
|Houston Christian
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Incarnate Word
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Lamar
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|New Orleans
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|18
|.308
|McNeese St.
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
Thursday's Games
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Southern U.
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|14
|.481
|Jackson St.
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|18
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|16
|.429
|Prairie View
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Texas Southern
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Alabama St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|20
|.286
|Florida A&M
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|MVSU
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|4
|.862
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|11
|.607
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|UMKC
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|South Dakota
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|North Dakota
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Denver
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|Omaha
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
W. Illinois at North Dakota, Noon
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|5
|.828
|Marshall
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|7
|.750
|James Madison
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Old Dominion
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|11
|.607
|Troy
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Appalachian St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|South Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Georgia Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Texas St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|17
|.393
|Arkansas St.
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia St.
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|18
|.357
Wednesday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|5
|.828
|Gonzaga
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|5
|.821
|Santa Clara
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|8
|.724
|Loyola Marymount
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|11
|.621
|San Francisco
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|12
|.586
|Pacific
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|16
|.448
|BYU
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|14
|.533
|Portland
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|16
|.448
|San Diego
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|17
|.393
|Pepperdine
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|19
|.321
Thursday's Games
Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Portland at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|6
|.769
|S. Utah
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Grand Canyon
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Tarleton St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Utah Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|16
|.407
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Tuesday's Games
Grand Canyon 111, Park University Gilbert 38
Wednesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon 2, New Mexico St. 0
Thursday's Games
Cal Baptist at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
