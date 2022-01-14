All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Stanford
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Oregon
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Washington St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|California
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|11
|.214
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
Thursday's Games
Stanford 62, Washington St. 57
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Oregon 84, UCLA 81, OT
Saturday's Games
California at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Army
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|7
|.588
|Lehigh
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|11
|.353
|Colgate
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Boston U.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|American
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Thursday's Games
Army 73, Boston U. 63
Lehigh 97, Bucknell 64
American at Holy Cross, ppd.
Loyola (Md.) 74, Lafayette 60
Colgate 69, Navy 50
Sunday's Games
Navy at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Bucknell at American, 2 p.m.
Army at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|LSU
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Mississippi St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Mercer
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|W. Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Wofford
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|ETSU
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|VMI
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Samford
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
Thursday's Games
Mercer 97, VMI 91
The Citadel 74, UNC-Greensboro 69
Saturday's Games
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|10
|.286
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Denver
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Omaha
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|15
|.167
|North Dakota
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., ppd.
W. Illinois 73, North Dakota 68
South Dakota 80, Denver 71
S. Dakota St. 95, Omaha 86
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Omaha at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Texas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. 61, Coastal Carolina 60
Texas St. 80, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Texas-Arlington 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 73
South Alabama 74, Georgia St. 65
Saturday's Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Thursday's Games
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 4 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 9 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Grand Canyon
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Abilene Christian
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Dixie St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Chicago St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Lamar
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 56
Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, Chicago St. 63
Grand Canyon 95, Abilene Christian 68
New Mexico St. 73, Tarleton St. 57
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Chicago St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Dixie St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.