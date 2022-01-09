All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Sunday's Games
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Towson, 4:30 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Hofstra at Towson, 5 p.m.
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 84, FIU 71
Old Dominion at Charlotte, ppd.
Rice 85, UAB 80
Louisiana Tech 79, UTSA 63
North Texas 70, Middle Tennessee 63
FAU 90, Marshall 77
UTEP 87, Southern Miss. 54
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|7
|.533
|Youngstown St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Fort Wayne
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Robert Morris
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|IUPUI
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Saturday's Games
Wright St. 72, IUPUI 58
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Columbia 73, Penn 69
Princeton 72, Cornell 70
Dartmouth 58, Brown 46
Sunday's Games
Yale at Harvard, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Fairfield
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Marist
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Saturday's Games
Saint Louis 68, Iona 67
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.
St. Peter's at Manhattan, ppd.
Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.
Iona at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Toledo
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Bowling Green
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Saturday's Games
Akron at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Toledo 94, N. Illinois 63
Ball St. 78, E. Michigan 72
Bowling Green 87, Miami (Ohio) 83, OT
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. 74, SC State 65
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at NC Central, ppd.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|7
|.500
|Drake
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Evansville
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
Loyola Chicago 78, Bradley 71, OT
Drake 60, Evansville 59
Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.
N. Iowa 85, Missouri St. 84
S. Illinois 63, Valparaiso 60
Sunday's Games
Evansville at Illinois St., ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Saturday's Games
San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 49
Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.
San Jose St. 118, Bethesda 43
Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.
Utah St. 90, New Mexico 87, OT
UNLV at Air Force, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|LIU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
Merrimack 66, CCSU 57
Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0
Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
LIU 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 70, OT
Mount St. Mary's 69, St. Francis (NY) 61
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Morehead St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Murray St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 69
Tennessee St. 95, SE Missouri 84
Belmont 81, UT Martin 55
Morehead St. 66, Austin Peay 55