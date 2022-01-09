All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Drexel101.00065.545
Elon101.000410.286
Delaware11.500105.667
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson01.00095.643
Coll. of Charleston01.00085.615
Hofstra01.00086.571
Northeastern02.00067.462

Sunday's Games

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 4:30 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Hofstra at Towson, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech401.000133.813
FAU101.00086.571
Old Dominion101.00068.429
UAB31.750134.765
North Texas21.66794.692
Rice21.66795.643
W. Kentucky11.50096.600
Southern Miss.11.50059.357
UTEP12.33387.533
FIU02.000105.667
Middle Tennessee02.00096.600
Charlotte00.00075.583
Marshall02.00078.467
UTSA03.00079.438

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 84, FIU 71

Old Dominion at Charlotte, ppd.

Rice 85, UAB 80

Louisiana Tech 79, UTSA 63

North Texas 70, Middle Tennessee 63

FAU 90, Marshall 77

UTEP 87, Southern Miss. 54

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.501.00093.750
Oakland401.000104.714
Detroit301.00057.417
Wright St.51.83387.533
Youngstown St.32.60096.600
Milwaukee33.500510.333
Fort Wayne23.40067.462
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay14.200212.143
Ill.-Chicago03.00048.333
Robert Morris05.000212.143
IUPUI03.000111.083

Saturday's Games

Wright St. 72, IUPUI 58

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton201.000123.800
Penn21.667511.313
Dartmouth11.50049.308
Columbia11.500410.286
Cornell12.33395.643
Brown12.33399.500
Harvard01.00085.615
Yale00.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Columbia 73, Penn 69

Princeton 72, Cornell 70

Dartmouth 58, Brown 46

Sunday's Games

Yale at Harvard, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000113.786
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Quinnipiac21.66774.636
Fairfield21.66786.571
Marist22.50076.538
Manhattan11.50083.727
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara03.00057.417
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Saturday's Games

Saint Louis 68, Iona 67

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.

St. Peter's at Manhattan, ppd.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio301.000122.857
Toledo31.750114.733
Ball St.21.66777.500
Kent St.22.50077.500
Akron11.50084.667
Miami (Ohio)11.50076.538
E. Michigan11.50067.462
Cent. Michigan11.500211.154
Bowling Green12.33386.571
Buffalo12.33376.538
W. Michigan03.000410.286
N. Illinois01.00038.273

Saturday's Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

Toledo 94, N. Illinois 63

Ball St. 78, E. Michigan 72

Bowling Green 87, Miami (Ohio) 83, OT

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.101.000214.125
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
SC State01.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00057.417
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.00.000211.154

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. 74, SC State 65

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at NC Central, ppd.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago201.000112.846
S. Illinois201.00095.643
N. Iowa31.75077.500
Drake21.667115.688
Missouri St.22.500116.647
Indiana St.11.50086.571
Illinois St.11.50087.533
Valparaiso13.25088.500
Bradley13.25079.438
Evansville03.000410.286

Saturday's Games

Loyola Chicago 78, Bradley 71, OT

Drake 60, Evansville 59

Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.

N. Iowa 85, Missouri St. 84

S. Illinois 63, Valparaiso 60

Sunday's Games

Evansville at Illinois St., ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Boise St.101.000104.714
Nevada101.00075.583
Colorado St.11.500111.917
Utah St.11.500105.667
Air Force11.50085.615
Wyoming00.000112.846
Fresno St.01.000104.714
San Jose St.00.00075.583
UNLV01.00086.571
New Mexico02.00078.467

Saturday's Games

San Diego St. 79, Colorado St. 49

Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.

San Jose St. 118, Bethesda 43

Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.

Utah St. 90, New Mexico 87, OT

UNLV at Air Force, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner401.000102.833
Merrimack401.00098.529
Bryant31.75078.467
LIU22.50059.357
CCSU22.500512.294
Fairleigh Dickinson22.500212.143
Mount St. Mary's13.250511.313
Sacred Heart13.250512.294
St. Francis (NY)13.250411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)04.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Merrimack 66, CCSU 57

Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0

Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

LIU 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 70, OT

Mount St. Mary's 69, St. Francis (NY) 61

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.201.000122.857
Belmont201.000123.800
Morehead St.201.000105.667
UT Martin21.66769.400
Tennessee St.11.50068.429
SE Missouri13.250611.353
SIU-Edwardsville01.00068.429
Austin Peay03.00049.308
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Murray St. 74, SIU-Edwardsville 69

Tennessee St. 95, SE Missouri 84

Belmont 81, UT Martin 55

Morehead St. 66, Austin Peay 55

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you