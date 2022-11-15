All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Marshall 91, Tennessee Tech 65
Cent. Arkansas 82, UALR 71
Tennessee St. 87, Alabama A&M 76
Tuesday's Games
Harris-Stowe at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Utah 70, Idaho St. 58
UCLA 86, Norfolk St. 56
Washington 78, Utah Tech 67
Tuesday's Games
Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Boston U. 96, Johnson & Wales (RI) 51
Coppin St. 75, Navy 68
Saint Joseph's 63, Lafayette 59
Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.
Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Siena, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Washington College (Md.) at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
FAU 76, Florida 74
Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70
Tuesday's Games
Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.
SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Drake 80, Wofford 72
Tuesday's Games
Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Morris at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Houston Christian 119, Champion Christian 97
Lamar 98, Huston 69
Northwestern St. 64, TCU 63
Texas A&M-CC 91, Trinity (Texas) 73
Texas A&M Commerce 73, Air Force 69, OT
Tuesday's Games
Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman 71, Florida National 57
Tennessee St. 87, Alabama A&M 76
E. Washington 60, MVSU 52
Tuesday's Games
Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.
Trinity Baptist at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
UCF 70, W. Illinois 37
Houston 83, Oral Roberts 45
UMKC 113, Calvary 54
Sacramento St. 73, Denver 69
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Marshall 91, Tennessee Tech 65
Old Dominion 72, Va. Wesleyan 58
Louisiana-Monroe 105, Central Baptist 56
Arkansas St. 82, Lyon College 58
Troy 79, Florida St. 72
Southern Miss. 86, Loyola (NO) 62
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
Kent St. 77, Portland 65
Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Vanguard at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Sam Houston St. 84, LeTourneau 48
Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, St. Francis (Ill.) 51
S. Utah 126, Bethesda 67
Washington 78, Utah Tech 67
Tuesday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.
