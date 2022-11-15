All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Tennessee St.00.000301.000
SE Missouri00.000201.000
Morehead St.00.00021.667
S. Indiana00.00011.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00011.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00012.333
Tennessee Tech00.00012.333
UALR00.00012.333
UT Martin00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Marshall 91, Tennessee Tech 65

Cent. Arkansas 82, UALR 71

Tennessee St. 87, Alabama A&M 76

Tuesday's Games

Harris-Stowe at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA00.000301.000
Utah00.000301.000
Washington00.000301.000
Arizona00.000201.000
Oregon St.00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.00021.667
Colorado00.00021.667
Oregon00.00011.500
Southern Cal00.00011.500
Stanford00.00011.500
Washington St.00.00011.500
California00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Utah 70, Idaho St. 58

UCLA 86, Norfolk St. 56

Washington 78, Utah Tech 67

Tuesday's Games

Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bucknell00.000201.000
Boston U.00.00021.667
Colgate00.00021.667
Navy00.00021.667
Army00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Lehigh00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00012.333
American00.00002.000
Lafayette00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Boston U. 96, Johnson & Wales (RI) 51

Coppin St. 75, Navy 68

Saint Joseph's 63, Lafayette 59

Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Siena, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Washington College (Md.) at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mississippi St.00.000301.000
Missouri00.000301.000
Alabama00.000201.000
Arkansas00.000201.000
Auburn00.000201.000
Kentucky00.000201.000
LSU00.000201.000
Mississippi00.000201.000
South Carolina00.000201.000
Texas A&M00.000201.000
Florida00.00021.667
Georgia00.00021.667
Tennessee00.00011.500
Vanderbilt00.00002.000

Monday's Games

FAU 76, Florida 74

Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70

Tuesday's Games

Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.

SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000301.000
Furman00.000201.000
ETSU00.00021.667
Chattanooga00.00011.500
Mercer00.00011.500
The Citadel00.00011.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00011.500
VMI00.00012.333
W. Carolina00.00012.333
Wofford00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Drake 80, Wofford 72

Tuesday's Games

Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Morris at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.00021.667
SE Louisiana00.00021.667
Texas A&M-CC00.00021.667
Northwestern St.00.00022.500
McNeese St.00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
Houston Christian00.00012.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00012.333
Incarnate Word00.00002.000
Nicholls00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Houston Christian 119, Champion Christian 97

Lamar 98, Huston 69

Northwestern St. 64, TCU 63

Texas A&M-CC 91, Trinity (Texas) 73

Texas A&M Commerce 73, Air Force 69, OT

Tuesday's Games

Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.000201.000
Prairie View00.000201.000
Alcorn St.00.00011.500
Bethune-Cookman00.00012.333
Texas Southern00.00012.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00013.250
Alabama A&M00.00002.000
Alabama St.00.00003.000
Florida A&M00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000
MVSU00.00004.000
Southern U.00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman 71, Florida National 57

Tennessee St. 87, Alabama A&M 76

E. Washington 60, MVSU 52

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.

Trinity Baptist at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00021.667
South Dakota00.00021.667
St. Thomas (MN)00.00021.667
W. Illinois00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00011.500
S. Dakota St.00.00011.500
Omaha00.00012.333
Oral Roberts00.00012.333
UMKC00.00013.250
N. Dakota St.00.00003.000

Monday's Games

UCF 70, W. Illinois 37

Houston 83, Oral Roberts 45

UMKC 113, Calvary 54

Sacramento St. 73, Denver 69

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000301.000
Southern Miss.00.000301.000
Troy00.000301.000
Appalachian St.00.000201.000
Coastal Carolina00.000201.000
Arkansas St.00.00021.667
Louisiana-Monroe00.00021.667
Old Dominion00.00021.667
Texas St.00.00021.667
Georgia St.00.00011.500
Marshall00.00011.500
South Alabama00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Marshall 91, Tennessee Tech 65

Old Dominion 72, Va. Wesleyan 58

Louisiana-Monroe 105, Central Baptist 56

Arkansas St. 82, Lyon College 58

Troy 79, Florida St. 72

Southern Miss. 86, Loyola (NO) 62

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000301.000
San Diego00.000301.000
San Francisco00.000301.000
Gonzaga00.000201.000
Portland00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00021.667
Pepperdine00.00021.667
Santa Clara00.00021.667
BYU00.00011.500
Pacific00.00011.500

Monday's Games

Kent St. 77, Portland 65

Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Vanguard at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000301.000
Seattle00.000301.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000201.000
S. Utah00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00021.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00021.667
Utah Valley St.00.00021.667
Abilene Christian00.00011.500
Cal Baptist00.00011.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Tarleton St.00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00011.500
Utah Tech00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Sam Houston St. 84, LeTourneau 48

Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, St. Francis (Ill.) 51

S. Utah 126, Bethesda 67

Washington 78, Utah Tech 67

Tuesday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you