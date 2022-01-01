All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Elon101.000410.286
Delaware11.500105.667
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson00.00094.692
Coll. of Charleston01.00085.615
Hofstra01.00086.571
Drexel00.00055.500
Northeastern02.00067.462

Friday's Games

Hofstra at Elon, ppd.

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Delaware 67, Coll. of Charleston 66

James Madison at Towson, ppd.

William & Mary 71, Northeastern 70

Monday's Games

James Madison at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB101.000113.786
Louisiana Tech101.000103.769
Old Dominion101.00068.429
North Texas00.00073.700
Middle Tennessee00.00094.692
FIU01.00084.667
Rice00.00074.636
W. Kentucky00.00085.615
Charlotte00.00075.583
FAU00.00076.538
UTEP01.00076.538
Marshall01.00077.500
UTSA00.00066.500
Southern Miss.00.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at FIU, ppd.

St. Thomas (Fla.) at FIU, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.

UTSA at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.301.00073.700
Oakland301.00084.667
Youngstown St.201.00074.636
Detroit201.00047.364
Wright St.21.66757.417
Fort Wayne12.33356.455
N. Kentucky12.33357.417
Milwaukee12.33339.250
Green Bay12.333210.167
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
Robert Morris03.000210.167
IUPUI02.000110.091

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton00.000103.769
Cornell00.00083.727
Harvard00.00084.667
Brown00.00087.533
Yale00.00068.429
Dartmouth00.00038.273
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Friday's Games

Sunday's Games

Dartmouth at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, 2 p.m.

Brown at Penn, 3 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.000102.833
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Fairfield201.00085.615
Quinnipiac21.66774.636
Manhattan11.50083.727
Marist11.50065.545
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara03.00057.417
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Friday's Games

Siena at Iona, ppd.

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.

Quinnipiac 77, Niagara 68

Canisius at St. Peter's, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Iona at Fairfield, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.

St. Peter's at Marist, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo101.00093.750
Miami (Ohio)101.00075.583
Cent. Michigan101.000210.167
Ohio00.00092.818
Akron00.00073.700
Bowling Green00.00074.636
Buffalo01.00065.545
Ball St.00.00056.455
E. Michigan00.00056.455
Kent St.01.00056.455
W. Michigan01.00048.333
N. Illinois00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Akron, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.

Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball St., 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
NC Central00.00069.400
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Friday's Games

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at SC State, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.000104.714
S. Illinois101.00085.615
Illinois St.101.00086.571
Bradley101.00076.538
Missouri St.01.00095.643
Indiana St.01.00076.538
Valparaiso01.00076.538
N. Iowa01.00047.364
Evansville01.00048.333

Sunday's Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.101.000104.714
Air Force101.00084.667
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.000112.846
San Diego St.00.00083.727
Fresno St.01.000104.714
Utah St.01.00095.643
UNLV00.00085.615
Nevada00.00065.545
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico00.00076.538

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Fresno St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner201.00082.800
Merrimack201.00078.467
Bryant201.00067.462
Fairleigh Dickinson201.000210.167
Sacred Heart11.500510.333
CCSU11.500410.286
St. Francis (Pa.)02.00049.308
Mount St. Mary's02.000410.286
LIU02.00039.250
St. Francis (NY)02.000310.231

Friday's Games

Bryant 85, Sacred Heart 82

Merrimack 82, LIU 77

Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary's 0

CCSU 67, St. Francis (NY) 55

Fairleigh Dickinson 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.101.000112.846
Morehead St.101.00095.643
UT Martin101.00058.385
Belmont00.000103.769
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.00.00057.417
Austin Peay01.00047.364
SE Missouri01.00059.357
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you