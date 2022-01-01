All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Friday's Games
Hofstra at Elon, ppd.
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware 67, Coll. of Charleston 66
James Madison at Towson, ppd.
William & Mary 71, Northeastern 70
Monday's Games
James Madison at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at FIU, ppd.
St. Thomas (Fla.) at FIU, 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.
UTSA at UAB, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at FAU, 4 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oakland
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wright St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Kentucky
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|7
|.417
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|9
|.250
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|10
|.167
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Friday's Games
Sunday's Games
Dartmouth at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Yale, 2 p.m.
Brown at Penn, 3 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Friday's Games
Siena at Iona, ppd.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.
Quinnipiac 77, Niagara 68
Canisius at St. Peter's, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Iona at Fairfield, ppd.
Rider at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.
St. Peter's at Marist, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Akron, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.
Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ball St., 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Friday's Games
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Greensboro at SC State, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Bradley at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Fresno St., 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Bryant
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Friday's Games
Bryant 85, Sacred Heart 82
Merrimack 82, LIU 77
Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary's 0
CCSU 67, St. Francis (NY) 55
Fairleigh Dickinson 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.