All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell21.667143.824
UMBC21.667116.647
Vermont21.66789.471
New Hampshire21.66778.467
Binghamton11.500510.333
NJIT11.500411.267
Bryant12.333106.625
Albany (NY)12.333612.333
Maine02.00069.400

Wednesday's Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bryant, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston401.000161.941
Temple41.800108.556
UCF31.750124.750
Tulane31.750105.667
Memphis21.667124.750
Cincinnati22.500116.647
SMU12.333610.375
East Carolina13.250107.588
Wichita St.13.25088.500
South Florida03.00079.438
Tulsa04.000411.267

Tuesday's Games

Temple 76, Tulsa 72

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Dayton401.000125.706
VCU31.750125.706
George Mason21.667106.625
Saint Louis21.667106.625
Richmond21.66797.563
George Washington21.66788.500
St. Bonaventure21.66788.500
Duquesne22.500125.706
Davidson22.50097.563
La Salle11.50078.467
UMass12.333105.667
Rhode Island12.333510.333
Fordham13.250134.765
Saint Joseph's03.00069.400
Loyola Chicago04.000610.375

Tuesday's Games

Dayton 82, Fordham 58

VCU 78, Loyola Chicago 64

Wednesday's Games

Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

La Salle at UMass, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

VCU at Dayton, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson501.000133.813
Miami41.800132.867
Pittsburgh41.800115.688
Virginia42.667123.800
Duke32.600124.750
Wake Forest32.600115.688
Syracuse32.600106.625
Florida St.32.600511.313
NC State33.500134.765
North Carolina33.500116.647
Boston College23.40088.500
Virginia Tech14.200115.688
Notre Dame15.16798.529
Georgia Tech15.16788.500
Louisville05.000214.125

Tuesday's Games

Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72, OT

Virginia 65, North Carolina 58

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Duke, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Miami, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stetson401.00096.600
Florida Gulf Coast31.750134.765
Liberty31.750125.706
Kennesaw St.31.750116.647
E. Kentucky31.750107.588
Queens (NC)22.500125.706
Jacksonville22.50096.600
Austin Peay22.50089.471
North Florida22.50079.438
Bellarmine22.500710.412
Lipscomb13.25098.529
North Alabama13.25098.529
Jacksonville St.04.000710.412
Cent. Arkansas04.000512.294

Thursday's Games

Stetson at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas401.000151.938
Kansas St.401.000151.938
Iowa St.401.000132.867
TCU21.667132.867
Texas21.667132.867
Oklahoma13.250106.625
Oklahoma St.13.25097.563
Baylor03.000105.667
West Virginia03.000105.667
Texas Tech04.000106.625

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. 65, Oklahoma St. 57

Iowa St. 84, Texas Tech 50

Kansas 79, Oklahoma 75

Wednesday's Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence601.000143.824
Xavier501.000133.813
Marquette51.833134.765
UConn42.667152.882
Creighton32.60097.563
Seton Hall34.429108.556
DePaul24.33389.471
Villanova24.33389.471
St. John's25.286126.667
Butler25.286108.556
Georgetown07.000513.278

Tuesday's Games

St. John's 77, Butler 61

Seton Hall 66, Georgetown 51

DePaul 75, Villanova 65

Wednesday's Games

UConn at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington401.000107.588
Idaho St.301.000610.375
Montana St.31.750107.588
Sacramento St.21.66797.563
Weber St.21.66779.438
Montana22.50088.500
Portland St.12.33379.438
N. Arizona13.250512.294
Idaho04.000611.353
N. Colorado04.000511.313

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood401.000125.706
UNC-Asheville31.750116.647
SC-Upstate31.75087.533
Radford22.50089.471
Gardner-Webb22.50079.438
Winthrop22.500710.412
Charleston Southern22.50069.400
Campbell13.250610.375
Presbyterian13.250512.294
High Point04.00088.500

Wednesday's Games

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue41.800151.938
Michigan St.41.800124.750
Northwestern31.750123.800
Michigan31.75096.600
Wisconsin32.600114.733
Rutgers32.600115.688
Ohio St.22.500105.667
Illinois23.400115.688
Maryland23.400115.688
Penn St.23.400115.688
Iowa23.400106.625
Nebraska24.33398.529
Indiana13.250105.667
Minnesota04.00068.429

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 65

Illinois 76, Nebraska 50

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara301.000122.857
UC Irvine301.000105.667
Hawaii31.750124.750
UC Riverside31.750106.625
Cal St.-Fullerton31.75097.563
UC Davis12.33387.533
UC San Diego12.33369.400
Cal Poly13.25079.438
Long Beach St.13.25079.438
CS Bakersfield13.250510.333
CS Northridge04.000312.200

Wednesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

