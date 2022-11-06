All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Thomas (Maine) at Bryant, 7 p.m.
NJIT at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Towson, 7 p.m.
Brown at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Cazenovia at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Brandeis at New Hampshire, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
UMBC at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at Immaculata, 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Chaminade at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Temple, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at South Florida, 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UCF, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
UMBC at Tulane, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tulsa at Oregon St., 12 a.m.
Mercer at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Guilford at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Virginia St. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Fordham, 7:30 p.m.
CCSU at UMass, 7:30 p.m.
George Mason at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montana at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
The Citadel at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Duke, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at NC State, 8 p.m.
Lehigh at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Fairfield at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
NC Central at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Jacksonville at Duke, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Hannibal-LaGrange at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Regent at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Miami (OH)-Middletown at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at NC State, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
North Florida at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Shorter at Jacksonville St., 9 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
MVSU at Baylor, Noon
Mount St. Mary's at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Omaha at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
UTEP at Texas, 9 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at St. John's, 6:45 p.m.
Stonehill at UConn, 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at DePaul, 7:45 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Radford at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rider at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Idaho at Denver, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UCLA, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montana at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Winthrop at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Piedmont International at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Brevard at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.
St. Augustines at Campbell, 8 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Pfeiffer at High Point, 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UCF, 8 p.m.
Longwood at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Radford at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Maryland, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Columbia at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Maine at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois, 9 p.m.
W. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
UC Riverside at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
La Sierra at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Bethesda at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Chapman at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Seattle at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Francisco St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.