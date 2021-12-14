All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001001.000
UCLA201.00091.900
Arizona101.000901.000
Colorado11.50083.727
Utah11.50073.700
Washington St.11.50073.700
Stanford11.50053.625
California11.50065.545
Arizona St.11.50046.400
Oregon02.00055.500
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00018.111

Tuesday's Games

Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N. Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dartmouth at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00093.750
Navy00.00073.700
Army00.00064.600
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
American U.00.00047.364
Colgate00.00047.364
Bucknell00.00028.200
Lafayette00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.00029.182
Lehigh00.00018.111

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000901.000
Arkansas00.00091.900
Alabama00.00081.889
Auburn00.00081.889
Kentucky00.00072.778
South Carolina00.00072.778
Tennessee00.00072.778
Texas A&M00.00072.778
Florida00.00073.700
Mississippi00.00063.667
Mississippi St.00.00063.667
Vanderbilt00.00054.556
Missouri00.00055.500
Georgia00.00045.444

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00091.900
Samford00.00082.800
ETSU00.00073.700
Furman00.00073.700
UNC-Greensboro00.00073.700
Mercer00.00074.636
VMI00.00074.636
Wofford00.00074.636
The Citadel00.00053.625
W. Carolina00.00065.545

Tuesday's Games

NC A&T at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Belmont, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Andrews at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at UMBC, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00091.900
Nicholls00.00073.700
SE Louisiana00.00046.400
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00037.300
New Orleans00.00037.300
Incarnate Word00.00028.200
Northwestern St.00.00028.200

Monday's Games

Nicholls 87, Blue Mountain 69

Tuesday's Games

SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nicholls at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00056.455
Grambling St.00.00037.300
Florida A&M00.00026.250
Jackson St.00.00027.222
Alabama St.00.00029.182
Alabama A&M00.00016.143
Alcorn St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
Bethune-Cookman00.00018.111
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000110.091
MVSU00.00008.000
Prairie View00.00009.000

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Johnson (FL) at Bethune-Cookman, 7:05 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jackson St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00082.800
S. Dakota St.00.00093.750
N. Dakota St.00.00074.636
South Dakota00.00064.600
Oral Roberts00.00055.500
UMKC00.00055.500
North Dakota00.00038.273
Denver00.00039.250
Nebraska-Omaha00.00019.100

Monday's Games

N. Dakota St. 77, Indiana St. 70

Tuesday's Games

North Central University at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Denver, 9 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00082.800
Arkansas St.00.00072.778
Texas State00.00072.778
Coastal Carolina00.00053.625
Georgia St.00.00053.625
Troy00.00064.600
Georgia Southern00.00054.556
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00054.556
Louisiana-Monroe00.00054.556
Appalachian St.00.00065.545
UALR00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00035.375

Monday's Games

Appalachian St. 69, Erskine 44

Tuesday's Games

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Houston, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Methodist University at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Regent University at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.0001001.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00092.818
BYU00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00082.800
Portland00.00073.700
Santa Clara00.00074.636
Loyola Marymount00.00064.600
San Diego00.00065.545
Pacific00.00046.400
Pepperdine00.00048.333

Monday's Games

Portland 78, Cal Poly 77

Tuesday's Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Portland at Oregon, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.00092.818
California Baptist00.00082.800
New Mexico St.00.00082.800
Stephen F. Austin00.00082.800
Abilene Christian00.00062.750
Seattle00.00083.727
Utah Valley00.00073.700
Dixie St.00.00055.500
Rio Grande00.00046.400
Sam Houston St.00.00036.333
Chicago St.00.00037.300
Tarleton St.00.00037.300
Lamar00.00028.200

Monday's Games

N. Illinois 70, Chicago St. 59

Tuesday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Rio Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lamar at Texas State, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

