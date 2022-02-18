All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|8
|.692
|Towson
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Hofstra
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Drexel
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|12
|.520
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|James Madison
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Elon
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
|William & Mary
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|23
|.179
|Northeastern
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Thursday's Games
Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55
James Madison 71, Coll. of Charleston 63
Delaware 71, Elon 62
Drexel 72, William & Mary 57
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|1
|.923
|19
|4
|.826
|UAB
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|UTEP
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|Rice
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|UTSA
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|FAU
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|W. Kentucky
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Charlotte
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|12
|.520
|Old Dominion
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|FIU
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Marshall
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
Thursday's Games
North Texas 54, FAU 51
Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 65
Marshall 67, Old Dominion 63
UTEP 63, Louisiana Tech 60
UTSA 98, Southern Miss. 79, OT
UAB 92, Rice 68
W. Kentucky 77, Charlotte 67
Saturday's Games
UTEP at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.
Rice at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|7
|.708
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|10
|.615
|Youngstown St.
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|15
|.400
|Robert Morris
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|22
|.120
Thursday's Games
IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56
Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79
Friday's Games
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Dartmouth
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
Friday's Games
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|5
|.808
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Peter's
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|10
|.524
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Rider
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Manhattan
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Fairfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Marist
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Niagara
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Canisius
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
Friday's Games
St. Peter's at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Niagara at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Siena, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|4
|.846
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|9
|.640
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Akron
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|9
|.640
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|16
|.333
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|17
|.346
|W. Michigan
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69
N. Illinois 66, Akron 63
Friday's Games
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|NC Central
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|Howard
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|SC State
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|12
|.520
|Coppin St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|19
|.208
|Morgan St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. vs. Howard at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|Missouri St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Iowa
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|10
|.600
|Drake
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Bradley
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|S. Illinois
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|13
|.519
|Indiana St.
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|15
|.423
|Valparaiso
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|15
|.423
|Illinois St.
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Evansville
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday's Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Drake at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Wyoming
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|3
|.875
|San Diego St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|UNLV
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Fresno St.
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Utah St.
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Nevada
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|New Mexico
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|Air Force
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|San Jose St.
|0
|14
|.000
|7
|19
|.269
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. 83, New Mexico 68
Friday's Games
Nevada 90, San Jose St. 60
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|12
|1
|.923
|18
|3
|.857
|Bryant
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|9
|.640
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|13
|.480
|LIU
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|Merrimack
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|Sacred Heart
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|CCSU
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|19
|.136
Thursday's Games
Bryant 75, CCSU 61
Merrimack 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 44
St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary's 55
Wagner 76, Sacred Heart 67
LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
Saturday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
LIU at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|25
|2
|.926
|Belmont
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Morehead St.
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|8
|.714
|SE Missouri
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Tennessee St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|16
|.407
|Austin Peay
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|UT Martin
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|19
|.296
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
|E. Illinois
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|22
|.185
Thursday's Games
Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56
Belmont 81, E. Illinois 57
Tennessee St. 81, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Tennessee Tech 98, SE Missouri 94
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.