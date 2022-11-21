All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.000401.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00051.833
Hofstra00.00041.800
Drexel00.00021.667
William & Mary00.00023.400
Delaware00.00012.333
Hampton00.00012.333
Stony Brook00.00013.250
UNC-Wilmington00.00013.250
Elon00.00014.200
NC A&T00.00014.200
Monmouth (NJ)00.00004.000
Northeastern00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 77, Virginia Tech 75

Wofford 78, NC A&T 64

Monday's Games

Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.

St. Andrews at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00022.500
W. Kentucky00.000301.000
Charlotte00.00041.800
FAU00.00041.800
UTSA00.00031.750
North Texas00.00021.667
UAB00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
Rice01.00032.600
FIU00.00022.500
Louisiana Tech00.00012.333

Sunday's Games

UMass 60, Charlotte 54

Monday's Games

Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Paul Quinn at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, Noon

Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00031.750
Youngstown St.00.00042.667
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Detroit00.00022.500
Fort Wayne00.00022.500
Milwaukee00.00022.500
Robert Morris00.00022.500
Cleveland St.00.00023.400
Oakland00.00023.400
IUPUI00.00013.250
Green Bay00.00005.000

Sunday's Games

Navy 80, Youngstown St. 67

Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53

Utah Valley St. 79, Green Bay 56

Monday's Games

Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon

N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, Noon

Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.

IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00023.400
Hartford00.00023.400

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

FDU-Florham at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000501.000
Harvard00.00041.800
Cornell00.00031.750
Princeton00.00022.500
Columbia00.00024.333
Brown00.00013.250
Dartmouth00.00013.250
Penn00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Columbia 96, SUNY Maritime 44

Harvard 69, Siena 59

Yale 112, John Jay 55

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000501.000
Iona00.00021.667
Canisius00.00022.500
Niagara00.00022.500
Siena00.00022.500
St. Peter's00.00022.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00023.400
Manhattan00.00012.333
Marist00.00013.250
Rider00.00013.250
Fairfield00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

Harvard 69, Siena 59

Canisius 98, Fredonia St. 52

Mount St. Mary's 73, Cal Poly 68

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

D'Youville at Niagara, 3 p.m.

Old Westbury at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000501.000
Toledo00.000301.000
Ball St.00.00031.750
Akron00.00021.667
Bowling Green00.00022.500
W. Michigan00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00012.333
E. Michigan00.00013.250
N. Illinois00.00013.250
Ohio00.00013.250
Buffalo00.00014.200
Miami (Ohio)00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Georgia Southern 63, W. Michigan 57

Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56

Michigan 70, Ohio 66, OT

Monday's Games

Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon

Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00042.667
Coppin St.00.00033.500
Howard00.00034.429
NC Central00.00023.400
Morgan St.00.00024.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00013.250
Delaware St.00.00014.200
SC State00.00005.000

Sunday's Games

NC Central 86, Montreat 70

Queens (NC) 74, Morgan St. 64

UConn 95, Delaware St. 60

Monday's Games

Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Mary's (Md.) at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000401.000
Indiana St.00.000301.000
Bradley00.00031.750
S. Illinois00.00031.750
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Murray St.00.00032.600
Ill.-Chicago00.00022.500
Illinois St.00.00022.500
Valparaiso00.00022.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Belmont00.00023.400
Evansville00.00013.250

Sunday's Games

Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60

Drake 61, Wyoming 56

Monday's Games

Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Drake vs. Tarleton St. at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.

Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada00.000401.000
UNLV00.000401.000
Utah St.00.000401.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
San Diego St.00.000301.000
San Jose St.00.00041.800
Colorado St.00.00042.667
Boise St.00.00032.600
Wyoming00.00032.600
Air Force00.00013.250
Fresno St.00.00013.250

Sunday's Games

Drake 61, Wyoming 56

Penn St. 68, Colorado St. 56

Boise St. 68, Colorado 55

Monday's Games

Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacred Heart00.00032.600
Wagner00.00032.600
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00033.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00022.500
Stonehill00.00023.400
LIU00.00012.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00013.250
Merrimack00.00014.200
CCSU00.00005.000

Sunday's Games

UMBC 78, CCSU 76

Seton Hall 82, Wagner 44

Fairleigh Dickinson 93, VMI 89

Monday's Games

Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Franciscan at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

