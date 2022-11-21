All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 77, Virginia Tech 75
Wofford 78, NC A&T 64
Monday's Games
Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.
St. Andrews at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Sunday's Games
UMass 60, Charlotte 54
Monday's Games
Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Paul Quinn at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, Noon
Stony Brook at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Sunday's Games
Navy 80, Youngstown St. 67
Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53
Utah Valley St. 79, Green Bay 56
Monday's Games
Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon
N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, Noon
Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.
IUPUI vs. Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
FDU-Florham at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Columbia 96, SUNY Maritime 44
Harvard 69, Siena 59
Yale 112, John Jay 55
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
Harvard 69, Siena 59
Canisius 98, Fredonia St. 52
Mount St. Mary's 73, Cal Poly 68
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
D'Youville at Niagara, 3 p.m.
Old Westbury at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Georgia Southern 63, W. Michigan 57
Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56
Michigan 70, Ohio 66, OT
Monday's Games
Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon
Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kent St. at Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Sunday's Games
NC Central 86, Montreat 70
Queens (NC) 74, Morgan St. 64
UConn 95, Delaware St. 60
Monday's Games
Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Mary's (Md.) at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Sunday's Games
Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60
Drake 61, Wyoming 56
Monday's Games
Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Drake vs. Tarleton St. at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Samford, 3 p.m.
Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Sunday's Games
Drake 61, Wyoming 56
Penn St. 68, Colorado St. 56
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55
Monday's Games
Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
MVSU at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Washington at Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Sunday's Games
UMBC 78, CCSU 76
Seton Hall 82, Wagner 44
Fairleigh Dickinson 93, VMI 89
Monday's Games
Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Franciscan at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
