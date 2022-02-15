All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona121.923222.917
Southern Cal104.714214.840
Oregon104.714178.680
UCLA94.692175.773
Washington85.6151310.565
Washington St.76.5381410.583
Stanford87.5331510.600
Colorado77.500159.625
Arizona St.49.308815.348
California411.2671115.423
Utah213.133916.360
Oregon St.111.083319.136

Monday's Games

Oregon 62, Washington St. 59

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate112.8461511.577
Navy104.714178.680
Boston U.95.643189.667
Lehigh87.5331017.370
Loyola (Md.)77.5001312.520
Army77.5001313.500
Holy Cross67.462817.320
Lafayette58.385816.333
American310.231718.280
Bucknell312.200621.222

Monday's Games

Colgate 69, Lafayette 61

American 60, Holy Cross 54

Lehigh 86, Bucknell 77

Wednesday's Games

Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at American, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn111.917232.920
Kentucky102.833214.840
Tennessee93.750186.750
Arkansas84.667196.760
LSU66.500187.720
Alabama66.500169.640
Florida66.500169.640
Mississippi St.56.4551410.583
South Carolina57.4171410.583
Vanderbilt57.4171311.542
Missouri47.3641014.417
Texas A&M48.3331510.600
Mississippi39.2501213.480
Georgia111.083619.240

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga122.857225.815
Furman95.6431710.630
VMI86.5711511.577
UNC-Greensboro77.5001511.577
Wofford77.5001511.577
Mercer77.5001413.519
Samford67.462169.640
The Citadel58.3851113.458
ETSU59.3571314.481
W. Carolina311.214918.333

Wednesday's Games

ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans81.889159.625
Nicholls62.750169.640
SE Louisiana63.6671412.538
McNeese St.45.4441016.385
Houston Baptist45.444814.364
Texas A&M-CC35.375169.640
Northwestern St.36.333719.269
Incarnate Word18.111521.192

Thursday's Games

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.93.7501510.600
Texas Southern94.6921111.500
Alcorn St.94.6921015.400
Grambling St.75.5831015.400
Prairie View65.545615.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff49.308620.231

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M85.6151014.417
Jackson St.67.462816.333
Alabama A&M67.462716.304
Bethune-Cookman58.385718.280
Alabama St.58.385619.240
MVSU211.154221.087

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69

Alcorn St. 68, Florida A&M 56

Jackson St. 71, Bethune-Cookman 51

Prairie View 71, Grambling St. 70

Southern U. 70, Texas Southern 58

MVSU 85, Alabama St. 71

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1401.000234.852
Oral Roberts113.786178.680
N. Dakota St.114.733198.704
UMKC95.6431610.615
South Dakota86.5711510.600
W. Illinois68.4291511.577
Denver510.333919.321
Omaha312.200422.154
St. Thomas (MN)211.154817.320
North Dakota212.143621.222

Thursday's Games

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.83.727176.739
Appalachian St.104.7141611.593
Troy84.667178.680
South Alabama75.583178.680
Arkansas St.65.545158.652
Georgia St.55.5001110.524
Texas-Arlington67.4621014.417
Coastal Carolina57.4171311.542
Louisiana-Lafayette58.3851013.435
Louisiana-Monroe59.3571313.500
Georgia Southern48.3331112.478
UALR37.300814.364

Thursday's Games

Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1001.000212.913
Saint Mary's (Cal.)83.727206.769
San Francisco84.667216.778
Santa Clara74.636179.654
BYU75.583198.704
San Diego76.5381412.538
Portland46.4001312.520
Pacific28.200718.280
Loyola Marymount29.182914.391
Pepperdine111.083720.259

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Northwest Christian at Portland, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle102.833196.760
New Mexico St.92.818204.833
Sam Houston St.103.7691511.577
Stephen F. Austin84.667168.667
Grand Canyon74.636176.739
Abilene Christian85.615177.708
Utah Valley St.75.583168.667
Tarleton St.66.5001114.440
Dixie St.57.4171213.480
Cal Baptist48.3331411.560
Chicago St.210.167619.240
Texas Rio Grande Valley211.154718.280
Lamar011.000222.083

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

