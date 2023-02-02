All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston91.900212.913
Towson82.800167.696
Hofstra82.800158.652
UNC-Wilmington73.700176.739
Drexel64.6001210.545
NC A&T65.5451113.458
Stony Brook45.444814.364
Delaware46.4001211.522
William & Mary46.400914.391
Northeastern46.400813.381
Hampton28.200517.227
Elon18.111319.136
Monmouth (NJ)18.111220.091

Thursday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Elon at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU1101.000211.955
North Texas93.750185.783
Rice64.600156.714
UAB65.545157.682
Middle Tennessee65.545139.591
Louisiana Tech56.4551210.545
FIU56.4551111.500
Charlotte46.400138.619
UTEP46.4001110.524
W. Kentucky38.2731111.500
UTSA111.083716.304

Thursday's Games

FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 7 p.m.

UTSA at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

FIU at UAB, 4 p.m.

UTEP at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

North Texas at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.93.750176.739
Milwaukee93.750157.682
Cleveland St.93.750149.609
N. Kentucky93.750149.609
Oakland75.583914.391
Fort Wayne66.500149.609
Wright St.66.5001310.565
Robert Morris66.5001112.478
Detroit48.333815.348
Green Bay111.083221.087
IUPUI012.000320.130

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 11 a.m.

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Green Bay at IUPUI, Noon

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000717.292
Hartford00.000517.227

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. at Hartford, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell52.714155.750
Princeton52.714146.700
Yale43.571146.700
Dartmouth43.571813.381
Harvard34.429129.571
Penn34.4291111.500
Brown34.4291010.500
Columbia16.143616.273

Friday's Games

Yale at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena92.818157.682
Rider83.727119.550
Iona73.700147.667
Quinnipiac74.636166.727
Niagara65.545119.550
Fairfield65.5451011.476
Manhattan56.455713.350
St. Peter's48.333912.429
Mount St. Mary's38.273715.318
Canisius38.273515.250
Marist39.250714.333

Friday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Iona, 7 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Rider, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.81.889184.818
Akron81.889166.727
Toledo72.778166.727
Ball St.63.667157.682
N. Illinois54.556913.409
Bowling Green45.4441012.455
Buffalo45.4441012.455
Ohio36.3331111.500
Cent. Michigan36.333814.364
E. Michigan36.333616.273
W. Michigan27.222616.273
Miami (Ohio)18.111715.318

Friday's Games

E. Michigan at Ball St., 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore61.857138.619
Howard61.8571410.583
Norfolk St.52.714157.682
Morgan St.43.5711111.500
NC Central34.4291011.476
Delaware St.34.429416.200
Coppin St.16.143618.250
SC State07.000320.130

Thursday's Games

Regent at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. vs. Morgan St. at Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. Hampton at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake94.692186.750
S. Illinois94.692177.708
Belmont94.692168.667
Bradley94.692168.667
Indiana St.85.615159.625
Murray St.85.6151310.565
Missouri St.85.6151211.522
N. Iowa85.6151211.522
Illinois St.58.3851014.417
Valparaiso49.3081014.417
Ill.-Chicago112.077915.375
Evansville013.000420.167

Wednesday's Games

Bradley 62, S. Illinois 52

Indiana St. 83, Evansville 65

Illinois St. 68, Ill.-Chicago 62, OT

Missouri St. 76, Valparaiso 67, OT

Murray St. 83, Belmont 82

Drake 88, N. Iowa 81, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Evansville at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Indiana St., 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.82.800185.783
San Diego St.82.800175.773
Nevada73.700176.739
New Mexico63.667193.864
Utah St.63.667175.773
San Jose St.45.444139.591
UNLV46.400157.682
Air Force37.3001211.522
Fresno St.37.300714.333
Wyoming27.222714.333
Colorado St.28.2001013.435

Wednesday's Games

New Mexico at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boise St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson72.7781410.583
Stonehill63.6671014.417
St. Francis (Pa.)53.625813.381
Merrimack54.556716.304
Wagner44.500118.579
St. Francis (NY)45.4441111.500
Sacred Heart45.4441113.458
CCSU45.444617.261
LIU19.100319.136

Thursday's Games

CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

LIU at Merrimack, 5 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you