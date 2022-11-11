All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Morehead St. 99, Campbellsville 58
Tennessee Tech 82, Tenn. Wesleyan 48
Illinois St. 54, E. Illinois 49
Lindenwood (Mo.) 85, Hannibal-LaGrange 58
UALR 71, Arkansas Baptist 60
Saturday's Games
SC State at Tennessee St., Noon
SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Champion Christian at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Lyon College at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 84, N. Arizona 68
Southern Cal 96, Alabama St. 58
Friday's Games
Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.
Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Virginia Tech 78, Lehigh 52
Colgate 77, Brown 68
Holy Cross 85, Dean 71
Penn St. 90, Loyola (Md.) 65
Friday's Games
Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.
Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wells at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Misericordia at Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 93, Oakland City 49
Maryland 71, W. Carolina 51
The Citadel 70, Presbyterian 58
VMI 100, Penn St.-New Kensington 58
Samford 80, Spring Hill 61
Friday's Games
Milligan at Mercer, 5:30 p.m.
Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.
Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Belhaven at Samford, 3 p.m.
Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Brescia at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. 79, Ouachita Baptist 68
Texas 82, Houston Christian 31
Wyoming 79, Nicholls 68
Friday's Games
McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Ill.) at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carver at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
North Alabama 84, Alabama A&M 76
Texas Tech 78, Texas Southern 54
Indiana 101, Bethune-Cookman 49
Southern Cal 96, Alabama St. 58
Friday's Games
Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Kansas 82, N. Dakota St. 59
Nebraska 75, Omaha 61
Creighton 96, North Dakota 61
Denver 90, Colorado College 68
Friday's Games
John Brown at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dakota St. at South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. 79, NC Central 74, OT
Texas St. 71, Mid-America Christian 53
Troy 96, Mississippi Univ. for Women 42
Louisiana-Monroe 111, Dallas Christian 59
Santa Clara 78, Georgia Southern 62
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside 81, Loyola Marymount 79
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 79, Vermont 53
San Francisco 60, Cal Poly 48
Santa Clara 78, Georgia Southern 62
Friday's Games
Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.
UC Merced at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. 120, SW Adventist 33
Stephen F. Austin 86, Gardner-Webb 71
Tarleton St. 95, Kansas Christian 49
S. Utah 117, La Verne 55
Friday's Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Southwestern (Texas) at Texas-Arlington, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.