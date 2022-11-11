All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000101.000
SIU-Edwardsville00.000101.000
Tennessee St.00.000101.000
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00011.500
Morehead St.00.00011.500
Tennessee Tech00.00011.500
UALR00.00011.500
E. Illinois00.00002.000
S. Indiana00.00001.000
UT Martin00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Morehead St. 99, Campbellsville 58

Tennessee Tech 82, Tenn. Wesleyan 48

Illinois St. 54, E. Illinois 49

Lindenwood (Mo.) 85, Hannibal-LaGrange 58

UALR 71, Arkansas Baptist 60

Saturday's Games

SC State at Tennessee St., Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Champion Christian at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Lyon College at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.00.000201.000
Arizona00.000101.000
Colorado00.000101.000
Oregon00.000101.000
Oregon St.00.000101.000
Stanford00.000101.000
UCLA00.000101.000
Utah00.000101.000
Washington00.000101.000
Washington St.00.000101.000
Southern Cal00.00011.500
California00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. 84, N. Arizona 68

Southern Cal 96, Alabama St. 58

Friday's Games

Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.

Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Army00.000101.000
Boston U.00.000101.000
Bucknell00.000101.000
Navy00.000101.000
Colgate00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00011.500
American00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00001.000
Lehigh00.00002.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Virginia Tech 78, Lehigh 52

Colgate 77, Brown 68

Holy Cross 85, Dean 71

Penn St. 90, Loyola (Md.) 65

Friday's Games

Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wells at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Misericordia at Lehigh, 4 p.m.

Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000101.000
Arkansas00.000101.000
Auburn00.000101.000
Florida00.000101.000
Georgia00.000101.000
Kentucky00.000101.000
LSU00.000101.000
Mississippi00.000101.000
Mississippi St.00.000101.000
Missouri00.000101.000
South Carolina00.000101.000
Tennessee00.000101.000
Texas A&M00.000101.000
Vanderbilt00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000201.000
ETSU00.000101.000
Furman00.000101.000
UNC-Greensboro00.000101.000
Wofford00.000101.000
Chattanooga00.00011.500
The Citadel00.00011.500
VMI00.00011.500
Mercer00.00001.000
W. Carolina00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 93, Oakland City 49

Maryland 71, W. Carolina 51

The Citadel 70, Presbyterian 58

VMI 100, Penn St.-New Kensington 58

Samford 80, Spring Hill 61

Friday's Games

Milligan at Mercer, 5:30 p.m.

Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belhaven at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Brescia at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.000101.000
McNeese St.00.000101.000
SE Louisiana00.000101.000
Northwestern St.00.00011.500
Houston Christian00.00002.000
Incarnate Word00.00001.000
New Orleans00.00001.000
Nicholls00.00002.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00001.000
Texas A&M-CC00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. 79, Ouachita Baptist 68

Texas 82, Houston Christian 31

Wyoming 79, Nicholls 68

Friday's Games

McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Ill.) at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carver at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.000201.000
Grambling St.00.000101.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00011.500
Alabama A&M00.00001.000
Alabama St.00.00002.000
Alcorn St.00.00001.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00002.000
Florida A&M00.00002.000
Jackson St.00.00001.000
MVSU00.00001.000
Southern U.00.00001.000
Texas Southern00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

North Alabama 84, Alabama A&M 76

Texas Tech 78, Texas Southern 54

Indiana 101, Bethune-Cookman 49

Southern Cal 96, Alabama St. 58

Friday's Games

Colorado at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

MVSU at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.000201.000
W. Illinois00.000201.000
North Dakota00.00011.500
S. Dakota St.00.00011.500
South Dakota00.00011.500
N. Dakota St.00.00002.000
Omaha00.00002.000
Oral Roberts00.00001.000
St. Thomas (MN)00.00001.000
UMKC00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Kansas 82, N. Dakota St. 59

Nebraska 75, Omaha 61

Creighton 96, North Dakota 61

Denver 90, Colorado College 68

Friday's Games

John Brown at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dakota St. at South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.00.000201.000
James Madison00.000201.000
Troy00.000201.000
Arkansas St.00.000101.000
Coastal Carolina00.000101.000
Georgia St.00.000101.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000101.000
Old Dominion00.000101.000
South Alabama00.000101.000
Southern Miss.00.000101.000
Louisiana-Monroe00.00011.500
Texas St.00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00002.000
Marshall00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. 79, NC Central 74, OT

Texas St. 71, Mid-America Christian 53

Troy 96, Mississippi Univ. for Women 42

Louisiana-Monroe 111, Dallas Christian 59

Santa Clara 78, Georgia Southern 62

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Methodist at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland00.000201.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000201.000
San Diego00.000201.000
San Francisco00.000201.000
Santa Clara00.000201.000
BYU00.000101.000
Gonzaga00.000101.000
Pepperdine00.000101.000
Loyola Marymount00.00011.500
Pacific00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside 81, Loyola Marymount 79

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 79, Vermont 53

San Francisco 60, Cal Poly 48

Santa Clara 78, Georgia Southern 62

Friday's Games

Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.

UC Merced at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.000201.000
Sam Houston St.00.000201.000
Seattle00.000201.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000201.000
Abilene Christian00.000101.000
New Mexico St.00.000101.000
S. Utah00.00011.500
Tarleton St.00.00011.500
Utah Valley St.00.00011.500
Cal Baptist00.00001.000
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00001.000
Texas-Arlington00.00001.000
Utah Tech00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. 120, SW Adventist 33

Stephen F. Austin 86, Gardner-Webb 71

Tarleton St. 95, Kansas Christian 49

S. Utah 117, La Verne 55

Friday's Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Southwestern (Texas) at Texas-Arlington, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

