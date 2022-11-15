All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 92, Richmond 90, OT
Hofstra 85, George Washington 80
Illinois 103, Monmouth (NJ) 65
Tuesday's Games
Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.
Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Monday's Games
Charlotte 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 47
FAU 76, Florida 74
Texas Tech 64, Louisiana Tech 55
UTSA 66, St. Mary's (Texas) 59
Tuesday's Games
Rice at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
Sul Ross St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Fort Wayne 111, Manchester 31
Chicago St. 68, IUPUI 58
Tuesday's Games
Grace Bible at Youngstown St., 11 a.m.
Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
WV Wesleyan at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Defiance at Wright St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Chicago St. 68, IUPUI 58
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Princeton 94, UMBC 64
Cornell 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 77
Tuesday's Games
Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT
Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
McDaniel at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70
Kent St. 77, Portland 65
N. Illinois 99, Purdue-Northwest 73
Tuesday's Games
Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.
Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Monday's Games
Villanova 60, Delaware St. 50
Charlotte 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 47
Coppin St. 75, Navy 68
Duquesne 96, SC State 71
Liberty 79, NC Central 63
UCLA 86, Norfolk St. 56
Tuesday's Games
Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Drake 80, Wofford 72
Ill.-Chicago 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Lipscomb 77, Belmont 75
Tuesday's Games
E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 73, Air Force 69, OT
Colorado St. 77, Weber St. 52
Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74
Tuesday's Games
New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
William Jessup at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
LIU 111, Mount St. Vincent 50
Cornell 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 77
Wagner 82, Neumann 52
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.
CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
