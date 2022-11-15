All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra00.000301.000
Towson00.000301.000
Drexel00.000101.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00021.667
Delaware00.00011.500
Hampton00.00011.500
Stony Brook00.00011.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00011.500
Elon00.00012.333
NC A&T00.00012.333
William & Mary00.00012.333
Monmouth (NJ)00.00003.000
Northeastern00.00002.000

Monday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 92, Richmond 90, OT

Hofstra 85, George Washington 80

Illinois 103, Monmouth (NJ) 65

Tuesday's Games

Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.

Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000201.000
FIU00.000201.000
W. Kentucky00.000201.000
FAU00.00021.667
UTSA00.00021.667
Louisiana Tech00.00011.500
Middle Tennessee00.00011.500
North Texas00.00011.500
Rice00.00011.500
UAB00.00011.500
UTEP00.00011.500

Monday's Games

Charlotte 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 47

FAU 76, Florida 74

Texas Tech 64, Louisiana Tech 55

UTSA 66, St. Mary's (Texas) 59

Tuesday's Games

Rice at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

Sul Ross St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.00021.667
Milwaukee00.00021.667
Youngstown St.00.00021.667
Detroit00.00011.500
N. Kentucky00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Wright St.00.00011.500
Oakland00.00012.333
Cleveland St.00.00003.000
Green Bay00.00002.000
IUPUI00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Fort Wayne 111, Manchester 31

Chicago St. 68, IUPUI 58

Tuesday's Games

Grace Bible at Youngstown St., 11 a.m.

Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

WV Wesleyan at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Defiance at Wright St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00012.333
Hartford00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Chicago St. 68, IUPUI 58

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000401.000
Cornell00.00021.667
Harvard00.00021.667
Dartmouth00.00012.333
Princeton00.00012.333
Brown00.00003.000
Columbia00.00003.000
Penn00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Princeton 94, UMBC 64

Cornell 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 77

Tuesday's Games

Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT

Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000301.000
Siena00.000201.000
Canisius00.00011.500
Iona00.00011.500
Marist00.00011.500
Rider00.00011.500
St. Peter's00.00011.500
Fairfield00.00002.000
Manhattan00.00002.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00002.000
Niagara00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

McDaniel at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000301.000
Bowling Green00.000201.000
Toledo00.000201.000
Akron00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00011.500
Buffalo00.00011.500
Cent. Michigan00.00011.500
E. Michigan00.00011.500
Ohio00.00011.500
Miami (Ohio)00.00012.333
N. Illinois00.00012.333
W. Michigan00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70

Kent St. 77, Portland 65

N. Illinois 99, Purdue-Northwest 73

Tuesday's Games

Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.

Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00022.500
Howard00.00022.500
Norfolk St.00.00022.500
Delaware St.00.00012.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00012.333
Morgan St.00.00012.333
NC Central00.00003.000
SC State00.00003.000

Monday's Games

Villanova 60, Delaware St. 50

Charlotte 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 47

Coppin St. 75, Navy 68

Duquesne 96, SC State 71

Liberty 79, NC Central 63

UCLA 86, Norfolk St. 56

Tuesday's Games

Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000201.000
Indiana St.00.000201.000
Missouri St.00.000101.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00021.667
Illinois St.00.00021.667
S. Illinois00.00021.667
Bradley00.00011.500
Evansville00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Valparaiso00.00011.500
Belmont00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Drake 80, Wofford 72

Ill.-Chicago 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Lipscomb 77, Belmont 75

Tuesday's Games

E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000301.000
Utah St.00.000301.000
Nevada00.000201.000
New Mexico00.000201.000
San Diego St.00.000201.000
San Jose St.00.000201.000
UNLV00.000201.000
Wyoming00.00021.667
Boise St.00.00011.500
Fresno St.00.00011.500
Air Force00.00012.333

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 73, Air Force 69, OT

Colorado St. 77, Weber St. 52

Utah St. 96, Santa Clara 74

Tuesday's Games

New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

William Jessup at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00021.667
Sacred Heart00.00021.667
Wagner00.00021.667
LIU00.00011.500
Merrimack00.00011.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00012.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00012.333
Stonehill00.00012.333
CCSU00.00002.000

Monday's Games

LIU 111, Mount St. Vincent 50

Cornell 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 77

Wagner 82, Neumann 52

Tuesday's Games

Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.

CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

