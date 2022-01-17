All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont301.000114.733
Binghamton31.75067.462
NJIT32.60087.533
Albany (NY)22.500610.375
Stony Brook11.50096.600
New Hampshire11.50065.545
UMBC12.33368.429
Mass.-Lowell13.25097.563
Maine03.000311.214
Hartford00.000210.167

Sunday's Games

Binghamton 73, Maine 65

Monday's Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Vermont at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston401.000152.882
SMU41.800134.765
Tulane42.66778.467
Cincinnati32.600135.722
Temple32.600106.625
Memphis33.50097.563
East Carolina22.500115.688
UCF23.400105.667
South Florida13.250610.375
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa04.00069.400

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 61, Wichita St. 57

Tuesday's Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wichita St. at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson401.000142.875
St. Bonaventure201.000103.769
VCU31.750105.667
Dayton31.750116.647
Rhode Island21.667114.733
Saint Louis21.667115.688
Fordham21.66796.600
Saint Joseph's12.33377.500
Duquesne12.33369.400
Richmond13.250107.588
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass04.00079.438
La Salle03.00058.385
George Washington02.000410.286

Monday's Games

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami51.833134.765
Duke41.800142.875
North Carolina41.800124.750
Florida St.42.667105.667
Notre Dame42.667106.625
Wake Forest43.571144.778
Louisville43.571107.588
Virginia43.571107.588
Boston College23.40078.467
Clemson24.333107.588
Syracuse24.33389.471
Pittsburgh24.333710.412
NC State25.28699.500
Virginia Tech14.20097.563
Georgia Tech15.16779.438

Monday's Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville301.000114.733
Liberty301.000126.667
Jacksonville St.301.000106.625
Bellarmine301.00098.529
Kennesaw St.201.00078.467
Cent. Arkansas31.750611.353
Florida Gulf Coast13.250117.611
North Alabama13.25089.471
Lipscomb13.250811.421
Stetson13.250710.412
E. Kentucky04.000810.444
North Florida04.000413.235

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas31.750142.875
TCU21.667122.857
Baylor32.600152.882
Texas32.600134.765
Texas Tech32.600134.765
West Virginia22.500133.813
Iowa St.23.400143.824
Oklahoma23.400125.706
Oklahoma St.23.40097.563
Kansas St.14.20097.563

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Villanova61.857134.765
Providence41.800142.875
Xavier32.600133.813
Marquette43.571126.667
UConn22.500114.733
Creighton22.500105.667
St. John's22.500105.667
Butler23.40097.563
Seton Hall24.333115.688
DePaul15.167106.625
Georgetown03.00068.429

Sunday's Games

Villanova 82, Butler 42

St. John's 88, Georgetown 69

Tuesday's Games

Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. John's at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.41.800115.688
S. Utah31.75095.643
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
Portland St.22.50048.333
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Sacramento St.14.20057.417
Idaho St.14.200311.214
Idaho05.000312.200

Monday's Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop301.000106.625
Longwood201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb31.75098.529
NC A&T31.750810.444
SC-Upstate31.750610.375
Campbell22.50096.600
UNC-Asheville22.500107.588
High Point11.50079.438
Radford13.250511.313
Presbyterian03.000810.444
Hampton02.00049.308
Charleston Southern04.000313.188

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois601.000133.813
Wisconsin51.833142.875
Michigan St.51.833143.824
Ohio St.52.714114.733
Rutgers42.667106.625
Purdue32.600142.875
Iowa33.500134.765
Indiana33.500124.750
Penn St.34.42987.533
Northwestern24.33396.600
Michigan13.25077.500
Minnesota15.167105.667
Maryland15.16798.529
Nebraska07.000612.333

Sunday's Games

Ohio St. 61, Penn St. 56

Iowa 81, Minnesota 71

Monday's Games

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton301.00095.643
Hawaii301.00075.583
UC Riverside31.75095.643
Long Beach St.21.66769.400
UC Davis11.50075.583
UC Irvine11.50065.545
UC San Diego23.40088.500
Cal Poly12.333410.286
CS Northridge13.250510.333
UC Santa Barbara03.00077.500
CS Bakersfield02.00056.455

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 79, UC San Diego 56

Tuesday's Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you