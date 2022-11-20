All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart 75, Binghamton 60
American 58, NJIT 53
Mass.-Lowell 105, Emerson 53
Bryant 91, FIU 85
Sunday's Games
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon
Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
Tuesday's Games
NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
SMU 55, Evansville 47
Sunday's Games
Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.
UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.
St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Saturday's Games
Dayton 60, Robert Morris 51
Maryland 95, Saint Louis 67
St. Bonaventure 81, Bowling Green 68
Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65
Belmont 66, George Mason 62
Sunday's Games
La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon
Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.
UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.
Saint Louis vs. Providence at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.
S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Saturday's Games
NC State 74, Elon 63
Miami 74, Providence 64
Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48
Sunday's Games
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon
Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 90, Rider 85
Niagara 66, Stetson 62
North Florida 72, SC State 66
E. Kentucky 77, UNC-Asheville 75
Kennesaw St. 71, Appalachian St. 67
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon
Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Voorhees at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Covenant at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.
Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.
Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Saturday's Games
Miami 74, Providence 64
Butler 89, The Citadel 42
Sunday's Games
La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon
Saint Louis vs. Providence at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69
Utah Tech 81, Idaho 71
Troy 73, Montana 62
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.
Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St.-Northern at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Mercer 77, Winthrop 68
SE Louisiana 70, Campbell 69
Longwood 99, Fairleigh Dickinson 83
Gardner-Webb 66, NC A&T 64
E. Kentucky 77, UNC-Asheville 75
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon
SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.
Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Saturday's Games
Maryland 95, Saint Louis 67
Sunday's Games
Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., 6 p.m.
Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 79, Hawaii Pacific 55
Youngstown St. 73, UC San Diego 54
Long Beach St. 84, Saint Katherine 55
UC Riverside 106, Occidental 30
Pepperdine 64, UC Irvine 55
Sunday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Life Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Westcliff at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.