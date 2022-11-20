All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00041.800
Bryant00.00031.750
Maine00.00031.750
New Hampshire00.00021.667
Binghamton00.00022.500
UMBC00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00023.400
Vermont00.00014.200
NJIT00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart 75, Binghamton 60

American 58, NJIT 53

Mass.-Lowell 105, Emerson 53

Bryant 91, FIU 85

Sunday's Games

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon

Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

Tuesday's Games

NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000401.000
East Carolina00.000301.000
Tulane00.000301.000
Cincinnati00.00031.750
UCF00.00031.750
Wichita St.00.00021.667
SMU00.00022.500
Temple00.00022.500
Tulsa00.00022.500
Memphis00.00011.500
South Florida00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

SMU 55, Evansville 47

Sunday's Games

Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.

UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.

St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00041.800
Dayton00.00031.750
Duquesne00.00031.750
Fordham00.00031.750
George Washington00.00031.750
Saint Louis00.00031.750
UMass00.00031.750
VCU00.00031.750
Saint Joseph's00.00021.667
La Salle00.00022.500
Loyola Chicago00.00022.500
Richmond00.00022.500
St. Bonaventure00.00022.500
George Mason00.00023.400
Rhode Island00.00012.333

Saturday's Games

Dayton 60, Robert Morris 51

Maryland 95, Saint Louis 67

St. Bonaventure 81, Bowling Green 68

Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65

Belmont 66, George Mason 62

Sunday's Games

La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon

Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.

UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Providence at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

VCU at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia Tech00.000501.000
Miami00.000401.000
NC State00.000401.000
Notre Dame00.000401.000
Wake Forest00.000401.000
Georgia Tech00.000301.000
North Carolina00.000301.000
Virginia00.000301.000
Boston College00.00031.750
Clemson00.00031.750
Duke00.00031.750
Syracuse00.00021.667
Pittsburgh00.00013.250
Florida St.00.00004.000
Louisville00.00003.000

Saturday's Games

NC State 74, Elon 63

Miami 74, Providence 64

Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48

Sunday's Games

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon

Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kennesaw St.00.00041.800
North Alabama00.00031.750
Queens (NC)00.00031.750
Stetson00.00031.750
Cent. Arkansas00.00032.600
E. Kentucky00.00032.600
Austin Peay00.00022.500
Bellarmine00.00022.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00022.500
Liberty00.00022.500
Lipscomb00.00022.500
Jacksonville00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00012.333
North Florida00.00012.333

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 90, Rider 85

Niagara 66, Stetson 62

North Florida 72, SC State 66

E. Kentucky 77, UNC-Asheville 75

Kennesaw St. 71, Appalachian St. 67

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon

Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Voorhees at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Covenant at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.

Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000401.000
West Virginia00.000401.000
Kansas St.00.000301.000
Texas00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Baylor00.00031.750
Oklahoma00.00031.750
TCU00.00031.750
Oklahoma St.00.00022.500

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.

Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000401.000
St. John's00.000401.000
UConn00.000401.000
Butler00.00031.750
DePaul00.00031.750
Marquette00.00031.750
Providence00.00031.750
Xavier00.00031.750
Seton Hall00.00021.667
Georgetown00.00022.500
Villanova00.00022.500

Saturday's Games

Miami 74, Providence 64

Butler 89, The Citadel 42

Sunday's Games

La Salle vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noon

Saint Louis vs. Providence at Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. DePaul at Nassau, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00031.750
Montana St.00.00022.500
Montana00.00023.400
N. Arizona00.00023.400
Portland St.00.00012.333
Weber St.00.00012.333
E. Washington00.00013.250
Idaho St.00.00013.250
N. Colorado00.00013.250
Idaho00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69

Utah Tech 81, Idaho 71

Troy 73, Montana 62

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.

Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St.-Northern at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00031.750
UNC-Asheville00.00031.750
Longwood00.00032.600
Campbell00.00022.500
Radford00.00022.500
SC-Upstate00.00022.500
Winthrop00.00023.400
Charleston Southern00.00012.333
Presbyterian00.00013.250
Gardner-Webb00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Mercer 77, Winthrop 68

SE Louisiana 70, Campbell 69

Longwood 99, Fairleigh Dickinson 83

Gardner-Webb 66, NC A&T 64

E. Kentucky 77, UNC-Asheville 75

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.

Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000401.000
Maryland00.000401.000
Northwestern00.000401.000
Indiana00.000301.000
Iowa00.000301.000
Ohio St.00.000301.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Wisconsin00.000301.000
Penn St.00.00041.800
Michigan00.00031.750
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Minnesota00.00031.750
Rutgers00.00031.750
Nebraska00.00021.667

Saturday's Games

Maryland 95, Saint Louis 67

Sunday's Games

Virginia vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., 6 p.m.

Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00031.750
Hawaii00.00031.750
UC Davis00.00031.750
UC Irvine00.00031.750
CS Bakersfield00.00021.667
UC Santa Barbara00.00021.667
Long Beach St.00.00022.500
UC Riverside00.00022.500
CS Northridge00.00012.333
Cal Poly00.00012.333
UC San Diego00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Hawaii 79, Hawaii Pacific 55

Youngstown St. 73, UC San Diego 54

Long Beach St. 84, Saint Katherine 55

UC Riverside 106, Occidental 30

Pepperdine 64, UC Irvine 55

Sunday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Westcliff at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

