All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT
Drexel 78, Saint Joseph's 75
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.
Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
UTSA 60, IUPUI 57
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
UTSA 60, IUPUI 57
Oakland 80, Toledo 59
Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64
Thursday's Games
Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53
Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT
Princeton 80, Marist 61
Thursday's Games
Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.
Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 2 p.m.
MIT at Harvard, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell 81, Rider 74
Princeton 80, Marist 61
St. Peter's at Wagner, ppd.
Friday's Games
Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon
CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Niagara vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 4:45 p.m.
VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.
Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.
North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65
Oakland 80, Toledo 59
Thursday's Games
Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Heidelberg at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49
Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80
Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55
Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60
Thursday's Games
Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.
UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57
Thursday's Games
St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53
Army 74, Merrimack 51
UConn 93, LIU 40
St. Peter's at Wagner, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon
CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.
Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.