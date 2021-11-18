All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000301.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00031.750
Delaware00.00021.667
Drexel00.00021.667
Elon00.00021.667
Towson00.00021.667
Hofstra00.00012.333
Northeastern00.00012.333
UNC-Wilmington00.00012.333
William & Mary00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT

Drexel 78, Saint Joseph's 75

Thursday's Games

Coastal Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee00.000301.000
UAB00.000301.000
Charlotte00.000201.000
Marshall00.000201.000
Louisiana Tech00.00021.667
Old Dominion00.00021.667
Rice00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
UTSA00.00032.600
FIU00.00011.500
North Texas00.00011.500
FAU00.00012.333
Southern Miss.00.00012.333
W. Kentucky00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

UTSA 60, IUPUI 57

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.000201.000
Ill.-Chicago00.00021.667
Oakland00.00021.667
Milwaukee00.00011.500
N. Kentucky00.00011.500
Youngstown St.00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00012.333
Wright St.00.00012.333
Detroit00.00003.000
Green Bay00.00002.000
IUPUI00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

UTSA 60, IUPUI 57

Oakland 80, Toledo 59

Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64

Thursday's Games

Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Florida, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Green Bay vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.000301.000
Brown00.00031.750
Princeton00.00031.750
Yale00.00031.750
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Harvard00.00021.667
Penn00.00022.500
Columbia00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53

Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT

Princeton 80, Marist 61

Thursday's Games

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Wells at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount Saint Vincent at Columbia, 2 p.m.

MIT at Harvard, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000301.000
Manhattan00.00021.667
Monmouth (NJ)00.00021.667
Quinnipiac00.00021.667
Rider00.00022.500
Fairfield00.00012.333
Marist00.00012.333
Canisius00.00003.000
Niagara00.00002.000
Siena00.00003.000
St. Peter's00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell 81, Rider 74

Princeton 80, Marist 61

St. Peter's at Wagner, ppd.

Friday's Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Niagara vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Youngstown, O.H., 4:45 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000301.000
Ohio00.000301.000
Toledo00.00021.667
Akron00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00011.500
Buffalo00.00011.500
E. Michigan00.00011.500
Kent St.00.00011.500
N. Illinois00.00011.500
W. Michigan00.00011.500
Bowling Green00.00012.333
Cent. Michigan00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65

Oakland 80, Toledo 59

Thursday's Games

Wheeling Jesuit at Akron, 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Ball St. vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rider at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Heidelberg at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000401.000
Howard00.00031.750
Morgan St.00.00021.667
Delaware St.00.00022.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00012.333
Coppin St.00.00015.167
NC Central00.00003.000
SC State00.00005.000

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49

Hood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Norfolk St. at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.000301.000
Drake00.000201.000
Indiana St.00.00021.667
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Evansville00.00022.500
S. Illinois00.00011.500
Bradley00.00012.333
Illinois St.00.00012.333
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Valparaiso00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80

Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55

Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60

Thursday's Games

Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000301.000
Fresno St.00.000301.000
UNLV00.000301.000
Wyoming00.000201.000
Air Force00.00021.667
New Mexico00.00021.667
Boise St.00.00011.500
San Diego St.00.00011.500
San Jose St.00.00011.500
Utah St.00.00011.500
Nevada00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57

Thursday's Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Penn vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bradley vs. Colorado St. at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00022.500
Sacred Heart00.00022.500
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00011.500
Bryant00.00012.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00013.250
CCSU00.00004.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00001.000
LIU00.00003.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53

Army 74, Merrimack 51

UConn 93, LIU 40

St. Peter's at Wagner, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

CCSU at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Sacred Heart, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000301.000
Belmont00.00021.667
SE Missouri00.00011.500
UT Martin00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00012.333
Morehead St.00.00012.333
SIU-Edwardsville00.00012.333
Tennessee St.00.00012.333
Tennessee Tech00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

UT Martin at FAU, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at SIU-Edwardsville, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

