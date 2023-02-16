All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.104.7141710.630
SIU-Edwardsville86.5711710.630
Tennessee St.86.5711611.593
UT Martin86.5711611.593
SE Missouri86.5711314.481
Tennessee Tech86.5711215.444
S. Indiana77.5001413.519
E. Illinois59.357918.333
Lindenwood (Mo.)410.286918.333
UALR410.286819.296

Thursday's Games

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at UALR, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at UALR, 4:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA122.857214.840
Arizona114.733224.846
Utah105.667179.654
Southern Cal95.643178.680
Arizona St.96.600188.692
Oregon97.5631512.556
Colorado69.4001412.538
Washington St.69.4001115.423
Washington610.3751413.519
Stanford59.3571114.440
Oregon St.411.2671016.385
California212.143322.120

Wednesday's Games

Washington 72, Oregon 71, OT

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Utah at Arizona, 10 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate141.933208.714
Navy96.6001611.593
Lehigh96.6001412.538
Army87.5331414.500
American78.4671511.577
Holy Cross78.4671018.357
Lafayette78.467919.321
Boston U.510.3331216.429
Loyola (Md.)510.3331018.357
Bucknell411.2671117.393

Wednesday's Games

Colgate 93, Army 86

Holy Cross 71, Boston U. 69

Navy 75, Lehigh 64

Loyola (Md.) 73, Lafayette 70

Saturday's Games

Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Lehigh at American, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Army, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama121.923224.846
Texas A&M112.846197.731
Tennessee94.692206.769
Auburn85.615188.692
Kentucky85.615179.654
Missouri76.538197.731
Florida76.5381412.538
Vanderbilt76.5381412.538
Arkansas67.462179.654
Georgia67.4621610.615
Mississippi St.58.385179.654
Mississippi211.1541016.385
South Carolina211.154917.346
LSU112.0771214.462

Wednesday's Games

Florida 79, Mississippi 64

Tennessee 68, Alabama 59

Kentucky 71, Mississippi St. 68

Texas A&M 62, Arkansas 56

Saturday's Games

Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 1 p.m.

Florida at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford132.867199.679
Furman123.800217.750
UNC-Greensboro123.8001810.643
W. Carolina87.5331513.536
Chattanooga78.4671513.536
Wofford69.4001414.500
ETSU69.4001018.357
Mercer510.3331216.429
The Citadel510.3331018.357
VMI114.067622.214

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel 69, Furman 65

Chattanooga 78, VMI 58

W. Carolina 68, ETSU 66

Wofford 70, Mercer 67

Samford 83, UNC-Greensboro 71

Saturday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, Noon

Wofford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.103.769188.692
Texas A&M-CC103.769179.654
Nicholls84.6671311.542
SE Louisiana85.6151412.538
Texas A&M Commerce75.5831115.423
Incarnate Word58.3851115.423
Houston Christian58.385818.308
Lamar49.308818.308
McNeese St.49.308719.269
New Orleans310.231618.250

Thursday's Games

Houston Christian at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.112.8461411.560
Grambling St.103.769178.680
Southern U.94.6921313.500
Jackson St.85.615917.346
Alabama A&M76.5381115.423
Ark.-Pine Bluff67.4621016.385
Alabama St.67.462818.308
Bethune-Cookman58.385917.346
Prairie View58.385917.346
Texas Southern58.385917.346
Florida A&M310.231519.208
MVSU310.231423.148

Saturday's Games

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 4 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at Salt Lake City, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1401.000234.852
S. Dakota St.104.7141511.577
N. Dakota St.86.5711115.423
St. Thomas (MN)87.5331711.607
W. Illinois87.5331511.577
UMKC77.5001116.407
South Dakota68.4291115.423
North Dakota410.2861017.370
Denver411.2671315.464
Omaha312.200720.259

Thursday's Games

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.122.857234.852
Marshall104.714216.778
Louisiana-Lafayette104.714206.769
James Madison95.643189.667
Old Dominion86.5711610.615
Troy86.5711611.593
Appalachian St.77.5001413.519
Georgia Southern77.5001413.519
Louisiana-Monroe77.5001116.407
South Alabama68.4291314.481
Texas St.59.3571215.444
Coastal Carolina410.2861016.385
Georgia St.311.2141016.385
Arkansas St.212.1431017.370

Thursday's Games

Texas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.

Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Troy at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)111.917225.815
Gonzaga102.833215.808
Santa Clara75.583198.704
Loyola Marymount76.5381710.630
Pacific66.5001314.481
BYU67.4621612.571
San Francisco58.3851612.571
Portland58.3851315.464
San Diego49.3081116.407
Pepperdine211.154918.333

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara at BYU, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.112.846206.769
Sam Houston St.94.692196.760
S. Utah94.692179.654
Stephen F. Austin94.692179.654
Seattle95.643189.667
Grand Canyon86.5711610.615
Tarleton St.87.5331413.519
Cal Baptist77.5001512.556
Abilene Christian77.5001312.520
Texas Rio Grande Valley510.3331314.481
Texas-Arlington49.308917.346
Utah Tech310.2311115.423
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. 66, Texas-Arlington 56

Stephen F. Austin 65, Tarleton St. 60

Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, Grand Canyon 76

Abilene Christian 2, New Mexico St. 0

Cal Baptist 84, Seattle 63

Friday's Games

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley 2, New Mexico St. 0

