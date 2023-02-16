All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|SIU-Edwardsville
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|Tennessee St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|UT Martin
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|SE Missouri
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|14
|.481
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|15
|.444
|S. Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|E. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|UALR
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
Thursday's Games
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at UALR, 4:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Arizona
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Southern Cal
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Arizona St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Oregon
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Colorado
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Washington St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|15
|.423
|Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|13
|.519
|Stanford
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|Oregon St.
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|California
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|22
|.120
Wednesday's Games
Washington 72, Oregon 71, OT
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Utah at Arizona, 10 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utah at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|1
|.933
|20
|8
|.714
|Navy
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Lehigh
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|12
|.538
|Army
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|14
|.500
|American
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Holy Cross
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|18
|.357
|Lafayette
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|19
|.321
|Boston U.
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|Bucknell
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
Wednesday's Games
Colgate 93, Army 86
Holy Cross 71, Boston U. 69
Navy 75, Lehigh 64
Loyola (Md.) 73, Lafayette 70
Saturday's Games
Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Lehigh at American, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Army, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|4
|.846
|Texas A&M
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|7
|.731
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Auburn
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|Kentucky
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Missouri
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Florida
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Vanderbilt
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Arkansas
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|9
|.654
|Georgia
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Mississippi St.
|5
|8
|.385
|17
|9
|.654
|Mississippi
|2
|11
|.154
|10
|16
|.385
|South Carolina
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
|LSU
|1
|12
|.077
|12
|14
|.462
Wednesday's Games
Florida 79, Mississippi 64
Tennessee 68, Alabama 59
Kentucky 71, Mississippi St. 68
Texas A&M 62, Arkansas 56
Saturday's Games
Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU, 1 p.m.
Florida at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|13
|2
|.867
|19
|9
|.679
|Furman
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|10
|.643
|W. Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Chattanooga
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Wofford
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|ETSU
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Mercer
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|The Citadel
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|VMI
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|22
|.214
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel 69, Furman 65
Chattanooga 78, VMI 58
W. Carolina 68, ETSU 66
Wofford 70, Mercer 67
Samford 83, UNC-Greensboro 71
Saturday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, Noon
Wofford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Texas A&M-CC
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Nicholls
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|SE Louisiana
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|12
|.538
|Texas A&M Commerce
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|15
|.423
|Incarnate Word
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|Houston Christian
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|Lamar
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|New Orleans
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|18
|.250
Thursday's Games
Houston Christian at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|11
|.560
|Grambling St.
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|Southern U.
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|13
|.500
|Jackson St.
|8
|5
|.615
|9
|17
|.346
|Alabama A&M
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|15
|.423
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|16
|.385
|Alabama St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|18
|.308
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Prairie View
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Texas Southern
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Florida A&M
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|19
|.208
|MVSU
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|23
|.148
Saturday's Games
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 4 p.m.
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at Salt Lake City, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|11
|.577
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|15
|.423
|St. Thomas (MN)
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Illinois
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|South Dakota
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|North Dakota
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Denver
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|20
|.259
Thursday's Games
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
North Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Marshall
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|6
|.769
|James Madison
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Old Dominion
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|10
|.615
|Troy
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Appalachian St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Georgia Southern
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|16
|.407
|South Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|15
|.444
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|16
|.385
|Georgia St.
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
|Arkansas St.
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|17
|.370
Thursday's Games
Texas St. at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.
Texas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Troy at Marshall, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|5
|.815
|Gonzaga
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|5
|.808
|Santa Clara
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|10
|.630
|Pacific
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|BYU
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|12
|.571
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|12
|.571
|Portland
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|San Diego
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|16
|.407
|Pepperdine
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|18
|.333
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara at BYU, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|6
|.760
|S. Utah
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Seattle
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|10
|.615
|Tarleton St.
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Cal Baptist
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|17
|.346
|Utah Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|15
|.423
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Wednesday's Games
Sam Houston St. 66, Texas-Arlington 56
Stephen F. Austin 65, Tarleton St. 60
Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, Grand Canyon 76
Abilene Christian 2, New Mexico St. 0
Cal Baptist 84, Seattle 63
Friday's Games
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas-Arlington at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2, New Mexico St. 0
