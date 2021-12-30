All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00084.667
Vermont00.00084.667
Stony Brook00.00085.615
New Hampshire00.00054.556
NJIT00.00055.500
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Binghamton00.00036.333
Maine00.00037.300
Hartford00.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57

Bucknell at Albany (NY), ppd.

Thursday's Games

Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCF101.00082.800
SMU101.000103.769
Tulane101.00046.400
Houston00.000112.846
Cincinnati00.000103.769
East Carolina00.00093.750
Wichita St.00.00093.750
Temple01.00075.583
Memphis01.00065.545
Tulsa01.00066.500
South Florida00.00057.417

Wednesday's Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.

Tulane 85, Memphis 84

SMU 74, Tulsa 69

Temple at Villanova, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

East Carolina at South Florida, Noon

Memphis at Wichita St., Noon

Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000102.833
Rhode Island00.00083.727
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Richmond00.00094.692
Saint Louis00.00084.667
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00085.615
Fordham00.00075.583
George Mason00.00075.583
UMass00.00075.583
Saint Joseph's00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Thursday's Games

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, ppd.

Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.

Fordham at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, ppd.

Saint Joseph's at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.

George Mason at VCU, ppd.

Saturday's Games

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000103.769
Louisville201.00084.667
Duke101.000111.917
North Carolina101.00093.750
Syracuse101.00075.583
Boston College101.00065.545
Wake Forest11.500112.846
Clemson11.50094.692
Notre Dame11.50075.583
Virginia11.50075.583
Virginia Tech02.00085.615
Florida St.01.00064.600
Georgia Tech01.00065.545
NC State02.00076.538
Pittsburgh02.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

Duke at Clemson, ppd.

Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.

Syracuse 80, Cornell 68

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ppd.

Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69

Miami 91, NC State 83

Saturday's Games

Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.

Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000104.714
Jacksonville00.00084.667
Liberty00.00086.571
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
North Alabama00.00076.538
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Lipscomb00.00068.429
Stetson00.00057.417
Kennesaw St.00.00048.333
North Florida00.00049.308
Cent. Arkansas00.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville 98, Carver 45

Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59

Thursday's Games

Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Champion Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.0001201.000
Iowa St.00.0001201.000
West Virginia00.000111.917
Kansas00.000101.909
TCU00.000101.909
Oklahoma00.000102.833
Texas00.000102.833
Texas Tech00.000102.833
Kansas St.00.00083.727
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Wednesday's Games

Kansas 88, Nevada 61

Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.

Saturday's Games

West Virginia at Texas, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, ppd.

George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence201.000121.923
Creighton101.00093.750
Butler101.00084.667
Xavier11.500112.846
UConn11.500103.769
Villanova11.50084.667
DePaul01.00092.818
Seton Hall01.00092.818
St. John's00.00083.727
Marquette02.00085.615
Georgetown00.00065.545

Wednesday's Games

Butler 63, DePaul 59

Providence 70, Seton Hall 65

Marquette at St. John's, ppd.

Temple at Villanova, ppd.

Saturday's Games

St. John's at Georgetown, ppd.

Creighton at Marquette, Noon

Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.

Butler at UConn, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00094.692
S. Utah201.00084.667
N. Colorado201.00077.500
Montana St.11.50094.692
Montana11.50085.615
N. Arizona11.50048.333
Portland St.11.50037.300
E. Washington01.00066.500
Sacramento St.02.00045.444
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.02.00029.182

Thursday's Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Longwood00.00075.583
Presbyterian00.00077.500
Winthrop00.00066.500
Gardner-Webb00.00067.462
High Point00.00067.462
Hampton00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00059.357
Radford00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00039.250
SC-Upstate00.00039.250

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60

Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Truett at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

High Point at Kentucky, Noon

Converse at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Averett at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.201.000112.846
Ohio St.201.00082.800
Illinois201.00093.750
Northwestern101.00082.800
Purdue11.500121.923
Minnesota11.500101.909
Indiana11.500102.833
Wisconsin11.500102.833
Michigan11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50055.500
Iowa02.000103.769
Maryland01.00074.636
Penn St.02.00055.500
Nebraska02.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. 81, High Point 68

Purdue 104, Nicholls 90

Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71

Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85

Thursday's Games

Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00074.636
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Riverside00.00064.600
CS Bakersfield00.00054.556
UC Irvine00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00065.545
UC San Diego00.00065.545
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge00.00047.364
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Thursday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you