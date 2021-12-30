All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.
Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57
Bucknell at Albany (NY), ppd.
Thursday's Games
Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulane
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Wednesday's Games
Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.
Tulane 85, Memphis 84
SMU 74, Tulsa 69
Temple at Villanova, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at South Florida, Noon
Memphis at Wichita St., Noon
Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday's Games
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, ppd.
Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.
Fordham at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, ppd.
Saint Joseph's at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.
George Mason at VCU, ppd.
Saturday's Games
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
Duke at Clemson, ppd.
Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.
Syracuse 80, Cornell 68
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ppd.
Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69
Miami 91, NC State 83
Saturday's Games
Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.
Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville 98, Carver 45
Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59
Thursday's Games
Point (Ga.) at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Champion Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Carver at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Wednesday's Games
Kansas 88, Nevada 61
Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.
Saturday's Games
West Virginia at Texas, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, ppd.
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Wednesday's Games
Butler 63, DePaul 59
Providence 70, Seton Hall 65
Marquette at St. John's, ppd.
Temple at Villanova, ppd.
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Georgetown, ppd.
Creighton at Marquette, Noon
Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.
Butler at UConn, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Montana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Thursday's Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., ppd.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. 81, High Point 68
Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60
Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Columbia (SC) at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Truett at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
High Point at Kentucky, Noon
Converse at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Averett at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. 81, High Point 68
Purdue 104, Nicholls 90
Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71
Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85
Thursday's Games
Maine at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Michigan at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Thursday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.