AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont701.000154.789
Stony Brook52.714137.650
Albany (NY)53.625911.450
Binghamton54.556810.444
UMBC44.500910.474
Hartford22.500412.250
New Hampshire34.42988.500
NJIT36.333811.421
Mass.-Lowell25.286109.526
Maine17.125415.211

Monday's Games

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston701.000182.900
SMU71.875164.800
Tulane63.66799.500
Cincinnati53.625156.714
Temple43.571117.611
Memphis54.556118.579
UCF45.444127.632
East Carolina26.250119.550
Wichita St.15.167108.556
South Florida16.143613.316
Tulsa17.125712.368

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 60, East Carolina 59

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson71.875173.850
George Mason41.800117.611
VCU62.750136.684
Dayton62.750147.667
Saint Louis52.714146.700
St. Bonaventure42.667125.706
Richmond44.500138.619
Rhode Island34.429127.632
George Washington34.429712.368
Saint Joseph's36.333911.450
Fordham25.286910.474
UMass26.250911.450
Duquesne15.167612.333
La Salle17.125612.333

Sunday's Games

George Washington 64, Fordham 55

George Mason 72, UMass 62

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami82.800165.762
Duke72.778173.850
Notre Dame72.778146.700
North Carolina73.700156.714
Wake Forest74.636175.773
Florida St.64.600137.650
Virginia65.545129.571
Louisville56.4551110.524
Syracuse46.4001011.476
Boston College46.400911.450
Clemson36.333119.550
Virginia Tech37.3001110.524
Pittsburgh37.300813.381
NC State38.2731012.455
Georgia Tech27.222911.450

Sunday's Games

Boston College 69, Pittsburgh 56

Monday's Games

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston College at Virginia, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.801.000156.714
Bellarmine71.875139.591
Liberty51.833147.667
Jacksonville53.625137.650
Kennesaw St.43.571911.450
Cent. Arkansas34.429614.300
Florida Gulf Coast35.375139.591
Lipscomb35.3751013.435
Stetson35.375912.429
E. Kentucky26.2501012.455
North Alabama26.250912.429
North Florida17.125517.227

Monday's Games

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas61.857173.850
Baylor62.750183.857
Texas53.625165.762
Texas Tech53.625165.762
TCU33.500144.778
Iowa St.35.375165.762
Oklahoma35.375138.619
Oklahoma St.35.3751010.500
West Virginia25.286137.650
Kansas St.26.2501010.500

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Baylor, 9 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence81.889182.900
Villanova92.818165.762
UConn62.750154.789
Marquette74.636157.682
Xavier54.556155.750
Creighton44.500127.632
Butler46.4001110.524
St. John's35.375118.579
Seton Hall36.333127.632
DePaul19.1001010.500
Georgetown07.000612.333

Sunday's Games

Providence 65, Marquette 63

Tuesday's Games

Creighton at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at St. John's, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.91.900165.762
Montana St.82.800165.762
Montana82.800156.714
S. Utah62.750126.667
N. Colorado52.714109.526
E. Washington55.5001110.524
N. Arizona35.375712.368
Portland St.37.300513.278
Sacramento St.28.200611.353
Idaho29.182516.238
Idaho St.19.100316.158

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood701.000155.750
Winthrop62.750138.619
SC-Upstate62.750911.450
Campbell53.625127.632
Gardner-Webb53.6251110.524
UNC-Asheville44.500129.571
NC A&T44.500913.409
High Point34.429912.429
Hampton25.286612.333
Radford26.250614.300
Presbyterian16.143913.409
Charleston Southern17.125416.200

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin82.800173.850
Illinois82.800155.750
Michigan St.72.778164.800
Purdue73.700183.857
Ohio St.63.667135.722
Indiana74.636165.762
Rutgers64.600128.600
Michigan44.500108.556
Iowa45.444146.700
Penn St.36.33389.471
Maryland37.3001110.524
Minnesota27.222117.611
Northwestern28.200910.474
Nebraska010.000615.286

Sunday's Games

Purdue 81, Ohio St. 78

Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60

Monday's Games

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii601.000115.688
Cal St.-Fullerton51.833126.667
Long Beach St.51.833109.526
UC Riverside42.667116.647
UC Irvine33.50087.533
UC Davis13.25087.533
UC Santa Barbara13.25088.500
CS Bakersfield14.20069.400
Cal Poly15.167513.278
CS Northridge16.143514.263
UC San Diego00.000911.450

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 65, UC Santa Barbara 62

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

