OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00073.700
SE Missouri00.00054.556
Tennessee St.00.00054.556
Morehead St.00.00045.444
UT Martin00.00045.444
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00046.400
S. Indiana00.00035.375
Tennessee Tech00.00036.333
E. Illinois00.00027.222
UALR00.00027.222

Tuesday's Games

Memphis 87, UALR 71

Bradley 56, SIU-Edwardsville 54

Tennessee St. 103, Boyce 49

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Anderson (Ind.) at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.00081.889
UCLA201.00072.778
Utah201.00072.778
Southern Cal201.00063.667
Arizona11.50071.875
Washington11.50072.778
Oregon11.50045.444
Oregon St.11.50045.444
Colorado02.00045.444
Washington St.02.00034.429
Stanford02.00036.333
California02.00009.000

Wednesday's Games

Arizona St. at SMU, 9 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Washington St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at California, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00062.750
Navy00.00053.625
Bucknell00.00064.600
Boston U.00.00054.556
Colgate00.00055.500
Lehigh00.00044.500
Army00.00045.444
Loyola (Md.)00.00045.444
Holy Cross00.00036.333
Lafayette00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

La Salle 82, Bucknell 72

American 69, Mount St. Mary's 61

Princeton 69, Lafayette 58

Wednesday's Games

NJIT at Army, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Navy at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000901.000
Auburn00.000801.000
Mississippi St.00.000801.000
Arkansas00.00081.889
Alabama00.00071.875
LSU00.00071.875
Tennessee00.00071.875
Kentucky00.00062.750
Mississippi00.00062.750
Georgia00.00073.700
Florida00.00063.667
Texas A&M00.00053.625
South Carolina00.00044.500
Vanderbilt00.00044.500

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas 65, UNC-Greensboro 58

Georgia Tech 79, Georgia 77

Wednesday's Games

E. Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00063.667
Furman00.00063.667
Samford00.00064.600
Wofford00.00064.600
The Citadel00.00054.556
Mercer00.00055.500
ETSU00.00045.444
W. Carolina00.00045.444
UNC-Greensboro00.00046.400
VMI00.00036.333

Tuesday's Games

Mercer 100, Middle Georgia 62

Arkansas 65, UNC-Greensboro 58

Chattanooga 88, Milwaukee 76

High Point 85, Furman 82

Wofford 71, Coastal Carolina 61

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Carlow at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00072.778
Incarnate Word00.00055.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00044.500
Lamar00.00045.444
SE Louisiana00.00045.444
Nicholls00.00034.429
Texas A&M Commerce00.00046.400
Houston Christian00.00037.300
New Orleans00.00025.286
McNeese St.00.00026.250

Tuesday's Games

Houston Christian 100, Maine-Fort Kent 33

Wyoming 91, Texas A&M Commerce 76

Wednesday's Games

Belhaven at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

McNeese St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00053.625
Bethune-Cookman00.00044.500
Prairie View00.00044.500
Southern U.00.00035.375
Alcorn St.00.00036.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00037.300
Alabama A&M00.00025.286
Florida A&M00.00016.143
Alabama St.00.00017.125
Jackson St.00.00017.125
Texas Southern00.00017.125
MVSU00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

TCU 78, Jackson St. 51

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00081.889
St. Thomas (MN)00.00073.700
Oral Roberts00.00063.667
South Dakota00.00055.500
W. Illinois00.00044.500
North Dakota00.00056.455
UMKC00.00048.333
Omaha00.00036.333
S. Dakota St.00.00037.300
N. Dakota St.00.00028.200

Tuesday's Games

Air Force 79, South Dakota 58

Oklahoma 75, UMKC 53

Idaho 76, North Dakota 66

Montana 81, S. Dakota St. 56

Wednesday's Games

Iowa Wesleyan at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Drake, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.00081.889
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00071.875
Marshall00.00071.875
James Madison00.00073.700
Appalachian St.00.00064.600
Troy00.00064.600
Arkansas St.00.00054.556
Georgia St.00.00054.556
Old Dominion00.00054.556
Texas St.00.00054.556
Coastal Carolina00.00044.500
Georgia Southern00.00044.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00036.333
South Alabama00.00036.333

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. 103, Carlow 43

Wofford 71, Coastal Carolina 61

Cent. Arkansas 72, Arkansas St. 67

Virginia 55, James Madison 50

Wednesday's Games

Piedmont at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arkansas St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.00072.778
Santa Clara00.00072.778
Loyola Marymount00.00073.700
Gonzaga00.00063.667
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00063.667
Pepperdine00.00053.625
Portland00.00075.583
BYU00.00054.556
San Diego00.00054.556
Pacific00.00037.300

Tuesday's Games

N. Arizona 73, Pacific 69

Nevada 85, Pepperdine 77

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Merrimack at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00072.778
Sam Houston St.00.00072.778
New Mexico St.00.00042.667
S. Utah00.00064.600
Cal Baptist00.00054.556
Tarleton St.00.00054.556
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00054.556
Abilene Christian00.00055.500
Stephen F. Austin00.00044.500
Utah Valley St.00.00044.500
Utah Tech00.00045.444
Texas-Arlington00.00046.400

Tuesday's Games

Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57

Kansas St. 81, Abilene Christian 64

North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57

Oklahoma St. 65, Sam Houston St. 51

S. Utah 120, West Coast Baptist 49

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chapman at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

