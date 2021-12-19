All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00092.818
Delaware00.00093.750
Towson00.00084.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00074.636
Hofstra00.00075.583
Northeastern00.00065.545
Drexel00.00055.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00055.500
Elon00.00039.250
William & Mary00.000111.083

Saturday's Games

UNC-Wilmington 71, High Point 69, OT

Drexel at Temple, ppd.

Duke 87, Elon 56

Hofstra 89, Arkansas 81

Sunday's Games

Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB00.00093.750
FIU00.00083.727
Louisiana Tech00.00083.727
Middle Tennessee00.00083.727
North Texas00.00073.700
W. Kentucky00.00084.667
Rice00.00074.636
UTEP00.00064.600
FAU00.00075.583
Marshall00.00075.583
UTSA00.00065.545
Charlotte00.00055.500
Old Dominion00.00056.455
Southern Miss.00.00047.364

Saturday's Games

W. Kentucky 82, Louisville 72

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Southern Miss. 65

N. Iowa 75, Marshall 60

North Texas 62, Wichita St. 52

West Virginia 65, UAB 59

LSU 66, Louisiana Tech 57

Sunday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, ppd.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon

UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

North Texas vs. Tulsa at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at FIU, ppd.

FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland201.00073.700
Youngstown St.201.00073.700
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
Detroit201.00037.300
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50037.300
Green Bay11.50028.200
Milwaukee11.50028.200
N. Kentucky02.00046.400
Ill.-Chicago02.00037.300
Robert Morris02.00018.111
IUPUI02.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Youngstown St. 83, Westminster (Pa.) 54

Wright St. 72, Tennessee Tech 63

E. Kentucky 81, N. Kentucky 68, OT

Sunday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.00093.750
Brown00.00085.615
Harvard00.00064.600
Yale00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00036.333
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Sunday's Games

Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Kean at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00092.818
Monmouth (NJ)201.00092.818
Fairfield201.00083.727
Manhattan11.50063.667
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50055.500
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara02.00056.455
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00039.250

Saturday's Games

Niagara 66, Albany (NY) 58

Marist 84, Boston U. 79, OT

Canisius 65, Buffalo 64

Rider at Rutgers, ppd.

Stony Brook 64, St. Peter's 63

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00082.800
Akron00.00073.700
Toledo00.00073.700
Buffalo00.00064.600
Bowling Green00.00054.556
Kent St.00.00054.556
E. Michigan00.00055.500
Miami (Ohio)00.00055.500
Ball St.00.00046.400
W. Michigan00.00046.400
N. Illinois00.00036.333
Cent. Michigan00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine 77, Miami (Ohio) 68

Illinois St. 85, Ball St. 64

Canisius 65, Buffalo 64

Sunday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carlow at Bowling Green, Noon

SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon

Spalding at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NC Central101.00067.462
Norfolk St.00.00093.750
Howard00.00065.545
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00055.500
SC State00.00058.385
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.01.00029.182
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Saturday's Games

NC Central 86, Delaware St. 53

SC State 90, Tennessee St. 88, OT

Mount St. Mary's 74, Morgan St. 60

Howard 79, NC A&T 57

Sunday's Games

Monday's Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.00074.636
S. Illinois101.00074.636
Illinois St.101.00075.583
Bradley101.00056.455
Missouri St.01.00084.667
Indiana St.01.00056.455
Valparaiso01.00056.455
N. Iowa01.00045.444
Evansville01.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. 67, Alabama A&M 43

Bradley 77, Saint Joseph's 73

Illinois St. 85, Ball St. 64

N. Iowa 75, Marshall 60

S. Illinois 75, Maryville (Mo.) 55

Missouri St. 106, Cent. Arkansas 70

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.

UT Martin at Drake, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland City at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.

Evansville at SMU, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.00091.900
Fresno St.00.00092.818
Air Force00.00072.778
San Diego St.00.00073.700
Utah St.00.00084.667
Boise St.00.00074.636
San Jose St.00.00064.600
UNLV00.00075.583
Nevada00.00054.556
New Mexico00.00065.545

Saturday's Games

Iowa 94, Utah St. 75

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Montana Tech at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00042.667
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00046.400
Bryant00.00047.364
Sacred Heart00.00047.364
Merrimack00.00048.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00048.333
St. Francis (NY)00.00038.273
CCSU00.00039.250
LIU00.00027.222
Fairleigh Dickinson00.000010.000

Saturday's Games

CCSU 75, Hartford 65

Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48

Virginia 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Mount St. Mary's 74, Morgan St. 60

Sunday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Army at LIU, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000101.909
Belmont00.000103.769
Morehead St.00.00075.583
SIU-Edwardsville00.00056.455
SE Missouri00.00057.417
Austin Peay00.00046.400
Tennessee St.00.00047.364
UT Martin00.00047.364
Tennessee Tech00.00039.250
E. Illinois00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

SC State 90, Tennessee St. 88, OT

Wright St. 72, Tennessee Tech 63

Vanderbilt 77, Austin Peay 51

Belmont 115, Pilots 86

W. Illinois 71, E. Illinois 54

Morehead St. 87, Alice Lloyd 47

Murray St. 87, Chattanooga 76

Pepperdine 83, SE Missouri 77

Sunday's Games

William Woods at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Drake, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Campbellsville at Tennessee St., 1 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

