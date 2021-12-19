All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Saturday's Games
UNC-Wilmington 71, High Point 69, OT
Drexel at Temple, ppd.
Duke 87, Elon 56
Hofstra 89, Arkansas 81
Sunday's Games
Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Drexel at La Salle, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Morgan St., 5 p.m.
Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Saturday's Games
W. Kentucky 82, Louisville 72
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Southern Miss. 65
N. Iowa 75, Marshall 60
North Texas 62, Wichita St. 52
West Virginia 65, UAB 59
LSU 66, Louisiana Tech 57
Sunday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, ppd.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. at East Carolina, Noon
UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
North Texas vs. Tulsa at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at FIU, ppd.
FAU at High Point, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Youngstown St. 83, Westminster (Pa.) 54
Wright St. 72, Tennessee Tech 63
E. Kentucky 81, N. Kentucky 68, OT
Sunday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Oakland vs. Michigan St. at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Sunday's Games
Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dartmouth at CS Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Kean at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, ppd.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday's Games
Niagara 66, Albany (NY) 58
Marist 84, Boston U. 79, OT
Canisius 65, Buffalo 64
Rider at Rutgers, ppd.
Stony Brook 64, St. Peter's 63
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Delaware vs. Iona at Elmont, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine 77, Miami (Ohio) 68
Illinois St. 85, Ball St. 64
Canisius 65, Buffalo 64
Sunday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Radford at Akron, ppd.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carlow at Bowling Green, Noon
SC-Upstate at Ohio, Noon
Spalding at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Saturday's Games
NC Central 86, Delaware St. 53
SC State 90, Tennessee St. 88, OT
Mount St. Mary's 74, Morgan St. 60
Howard 79, NC A&T 57
Sunday's Games
Monday's Games
SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Morgan St., 5 p.m.
Howard at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NC Central at UTEP, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. 67, Alabama A&M 43
Bradley 77, Saint Joseph's 73
Illinois St. 85, Ball St. 64
N. Iowa 75, Marshall 60
S. Illinois 75, Maryville (Mo.) 55
Missouri St. 106, Cent. Arkansas 70
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.
UT Martin at Drake, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Oakland City at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UTSA at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.
Evansville at SMU, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Saturday's Games
Iowa 94, Utah St. 75
Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Montana Tech at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Norfolk St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Saturday's Games
CCSU 75, Hartford 65
Illinois 106, St. Francis (Pa.) 48
Virginia 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Mount St. Mary's 74, Morgan St. 60
Sunday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), ppd.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Army at LIU, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Merrimack at Maine, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
SC State 90, Tennessee St. 88, OT
Wright St. 72, Tennessee Tech 63
Vanderbilt 77, Austin Peay 51
Belmont 115, Pilots 86
W. Illinois 71, E. Illinois 54
Morehead St. 87, Alice Lloyd 47
Murray St. 87, Chattanooga 76
Pepperdine 83, SE Missouri 77
Sunday's Games
William Woods at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Drake, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Campbellsville at Tennessee St., 1 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.